(The Daily Beast)   I stab with Trump, do you?   (thedailybeast.com)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nothing like trying to intimidate or stab your way through an argument to make the point known that you've been sucking on paint chips for half your life.

I wish I was joking.

Has anyone done a study on how many of Trump's supporters have been exposed to environmental lead? Because, given the level of rhetoric and poor impulse control, I'm betting there's some correlation.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You cannot give them all prison cells

But you sure can see how many you can stuff in one
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Trump's heart I stab at thee!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bummer it wasn't a stand your ground state.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So was she from Staten Island or Long Island?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A knife? Do you even second amendment, brosephine?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: You cannot give them all prison cells

But you sure can see how many you can stuff in one


Trump will just release a song to free them all that goes to #1 on iTunes:

https://thehill.com/homenews/3896775-j6-prison-choir-song-featuring-trump-reaches-reaches-no-1-on-itunes/

/but I thought they were ANTIFA and FBI?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Instead of ordinary jail, might I suggest holding this person in Leavenworth at a minimum, or preferably a facility designed to hold terrorists?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Staten Island or Long Island?


Stabbin' island, it seems.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was going to comment "Can you imagine throwing your life away for someone like **45?"
But honestly, I cannot imagine it. It bogles the mind.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: vudukungfu: You cannot give them all prison cells

But you sure can see how many you can stuff in one

Trump will just release a song to free them all that goes to #1 on iTunes:

https://thehill.com/homenews/3896775-j6-prison-choir-song-featuring-trump-reaches-reaches-no-1-on-itunes/

/but I thought they were ANTIFA and FBI?


I heard part of the song yesterday on NPR.  It was embarrassingly horrible.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was it one of these?
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Nothing like trying to intimidate or stab your way through an argument to make the point known that you've been sucking on paint chips for half your life.

I wish I was joking.

Has anyone done a study on how many of Trump's supporters have been exposed to environmental lead? Because, given the level of rhetoric and poor impulse control, I'm betting there's some correlation.


Before the orange parasite was installed in the White House I had somebody ask me completely serious and unprompted: "Why are car batteries so expensive? Did Obama shut down our last lead factory so there wouldn't be anymore bullets?".

We're a nation beast by widespread brain damage.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why is no one yelling things like "Your life is over, garbage b*tch! Trump doesn't give a sh*t about you!" as this traitor is being led away?

C'mon, America.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: Was it one of these?
[Fark user image image 700x700][Fark user image image 850x637][Fark user image image 500x500]


Ugh cheap pakistan "Damascus" steel...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Nothing like trying to intimidate or stab your way through an argument to make the point known that you've been sucking on paint chips for half your life.

I wish I was joking.

Has anyone done a study on how many of Trump's supporters have been exposed to environmental lead? Because, given the level of rhetoric and poor impulse control, I'm betting there's some correlation.


There are lots more environmental toxins the FDA doesn't really monitor. They only monitor a couple hundred compounds, whereas companies create thousands of new compounds annually, and the FDA only acts when complaints are made. Plenty of opportunities for chemicals to cause problems long before anyone notices and more time before someone makes the connection.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Bermuda59: Was it one of these?
[Fark user image image 700x700][Fark user image image 850x637][Fark user image image 500x500]

Ugh cheap pakistan "Damascus" steel...


Could be the finest watered steel - it'd still be shiat
 
groppet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I cannot imagine being that loyal to a scam artist politician that I would go out and sit in front a court house waving a sign and knife around. But then again I have never been in a cult before, we need to get a bunch of cult deprogrammers working on the MAGA cult.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: From Trump's heart I stab at thee!


Where?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Nothing like trying to intimidate or stab your way through an argument to make the point known that you've been sucking on paint chips for half your life.

I wish I was joking.

Has anyone done a study on how many of Trump's supporters have been exposed to environmental lead? Because, given the level of rhetoric and poor impulse control, I'm betting there's some correlation.


I have a theory about Mad Cow disease.
25 years ago we were told it'd take 15-20 years for symptoms to show.
Americans eat a lot of beef.
Everyone has Mad Cow disease.
Seriously.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: hubiestubert: Nothing like trying to intimidate or stab your way through an argument to make the point known that you've been sucking on paint chips for half your life.

I wish I was joking.

Has anyone done a study on how many of Trump's supporters have been exposed to environmental lead? Because, given the level of rhetoric and poor impulse control, I'm betting there's some correlation.

Before the orange parasite was installed in the White House I had somebody ask me completely serious and unprompted: "Why are car batteries so expensive? Did Obama shut down our last lead factory so there wouldn't be anymore bullets?".

We're a nation beast by widespread brain damage.


Apparently, it's because of AGM technology:  https://www.consumerreports.org/car-battery/why-have-car-batteries-become-so-expensive-a8339904930/

As far as I can tell, car batteries move at about the rate of inflation.  When I would purchase a car battery 20 years ago, it would be about $100.  I bought one in December, and it was $220, but that battery was for a big SUV with a V6, heated seats, power everything, and stop-start technology.  Of course it's going to be more expensive than the El Cheapo I bought for my Cavalier.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If I saw some MAGA idiots, with their idiotic signs, I would just keep walking. No need to get into an argument with them, even if they started talking their crazy to me. You are not going to change their minds... especially if they are willing to go to jail for the biggest idiot the White House has ever seen.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Court officers interceded, guns drawn, and ordered the protester to drop the knife

Brought a knife to a gun fight?
That's like bringing a TFG supporter to an IQ fight.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We used to put morons in asylums. Now we encourage them to vote.
 
