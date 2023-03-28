 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Charged with murder because the cops chasing you died in a wreck? Yeah, it's possible   (msn.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Police, Police officer, Mugshot of Bessye, Deandre Dwayne Bessye, Law, Baton Rouge Police Department, Aviation accidents and incidents, high-speed chase  
•       •       •

328 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2023 at 2:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Helicopters are designed to crash, it's a feature not a bug.  The defense needs to call a Bell engineer as an expert witness.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
LaKeith Smith unavailable for comment
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet no jan 6 cucks payed for their buddies' death.  WTF? They got her killed
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the helicopter already on patrol or did they take off solely for the pursuit?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark bullshiat headline:  Charged with murder!!!1!!
TFA:  Suspect charged with manslaughter

/This thread is f*cking doomed
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark that, the helicopter could only have crashed through pilot error or mechanical failure. Driver on the ground ain't responsible for that, don't care if he was in a high speed pursuit or not.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: And yet no jan 6 cucks payed for their buddies' death.  WTF? They got her killed


How high are you right now?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I responsible if the dominoes driver dies while trying to deliver my pizza?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, if you commit a felony and somebody dies while you're doing it, you get charged with their death. This is pretty standard across the board.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being charged like this happens all the time. There was one case. A guy dodged from a cop trying to shoot him. It hit a bystander. The guy was charged with murder.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: fark that, the helicopter could only have crashed through pilot error or mechanical failure. Driver on the ground ain't responsible for that, don't care if he was in a high speed pursuit or not.


I would guess it's something like felony murder

/law and order degree
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Yeah, if you commit a felony and somebody dies while you're doing it, you get charged with their death. This is pretty standard across the board.


So definitely do not embezzle from a hospice.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: Am I responsible if the dominoes driver dies while trying to deliver my pizza?


Did it have pineapple on it?
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: fark that, the helicopter could only have crashed through pilot error or mechanical failure. Driver on the ground ain't responsible for that, don't care if he was in a high speed pursuit or not.


Maybe the pilot forgot their basic autorotation safety training? And what sort of breakdown in communication has to happen for the pilot's family being the ones to notify the police of the crash. No mayday call? Something's off

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Yeah, if you commit a felony and somebody dies while you're doing it, you get charged with their death. This is pretty standard across the board.


Ha ha you haven't been paying attention to the Jan 6 trials have you? There's clearly an exemption for white people.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Squik2: replacementcool: fark that, the helicopter could only have crashed through pilot error or mechanical failure. Driver on the ground ain't responsible for that, don't care if he was in a high speed pursuit or not.

Maybe the pilot forgot their basic autorotation safety training? And what sort of breakdown in communication has to happen for the pilot's family being the ones to notify the police of the crash. No mayday call? Something's off

[Fark user image 473x506]


Yeah, and the police were so busy policin' that they didn't notice their helicopter missing for nearly 8 hours. Is that normal? Do police just take their helicopters on joyrides for an entire shift?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Squik2: replacementcool: fark that, the helicopter could only have crashed through pilot error or mechanical failure. Driver on the ground ain't responsible for that, don't care if he was in a high speed pursuit or not.

Maybe the pilot forgot their basic autorotation safety training? And what sort of breakdown in communication has to happen for the pilot's family being the ones to notify the police of the crash. No mayday call? Something's off

[Fark user image 473x506]

Yeah, and the police were so busy policin' that they didn't notice their helicopter missing for nearly 8 hours. Is that normal? Do police just take their helicopters on joyrides for an entire shift?


Probably.   Or the helo-jockies are an elite department that doesn't fraternize with lowly beat (people to death) cops.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Squik2: replacementcool: fark that, the helicopter could only have crashed through pilot error or mechanical failure. Driver on the ground ain't responsible for that, don't care if he was in a high speed pursuit or not.

Maybe the pilot forgot their basic autorotation safety training? And what sort of breakdown in communication has to happen for the pilot's family being the ones to notify the police of the crash. No mayday call? Something's off

[Fark user image image 473x506]


Wow really? At 800 feet you shouldn't be moving?
 
JeffMD
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JeffMD: Squik2: replacementcool: fark that, the helicopter could only have crashed through pilot error or mechanical failure. Driver on the ground ain't responsible for that, don't care if he was in a high speed pursuit or not.

Maybe the pilot forgot their basic autorotation safety training? And what sort of breakdown in communication has to happen for the pilot's family being the ones to notify the police of the crash. No mayday call? Something's off

[Fark user image image 473x506]

Wow really? At 800 feet you shouldn't be moving?


Oh geez, shaded area to be avoided. I've been looking at too many ven style diagrams today.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: untoldforce: Squik2: replacementcool: fark that, the helicopter could only have crashed through pilot error or mechanical failure. Driver on the ground ain't responsible for that, don't care if he was in a high speed pursuit or not.

Maybe the pilot forgot their basic autorotation safety training? And what sort of breakdown in communication has to happen for the pilot's family being the ones to notify the police of the crash. No mayday call? Something's off

[Fark user image 473x506]

Yeah, and the police were so busy policin' that they didn't notice their helicopter missing for nearly 8 hours. Is that normal? Do police just take their helicopters on joyrides for an entire shift?

Probably.   Or the helo-jockies are an elite department that doesn't fraternize with lowly beat (people to death) cops.


Or they just feel like charging some guy for manslaughter for a wreck he probably had nothing to do with.  I'm sorry but if those timelines in the article are accurate, I don't see how there's a gap of like 7 hours between a police helicopter crash and someone noticing it.  I mean seriously, at what point does somebody say "gee those boys have been flying for 8 hours on 3 hours of fuel"
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.