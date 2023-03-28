 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Just when you think they ran out of ways to be an embarrassment, Russia actually finds a new way to humiliate themselves even further in their ongoing war effort   (huffpost.com) divider line
15
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just in case there's somebody out there who hasn't seen him run.
Steven Seagal Runs Weird
Youtube IwwXE-T4HPI
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm dying 😂
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: I'm dying 😂


Now if Steven Segal would just get on with that.

Maybe he can go visit some Russian troops on the front line.

Would be a real shame if some HIMARS or Excalibur rounds were to find their mark.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Steven Seagal Choke Hold Diorama
Youtube 3aCMTpJx2cs
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: [YouTube video: Steven Seagal Choke Hold Diorama]


I watched the Michael Jackson diorama video.  Holy crap that was insane.  I have good hopes for this one.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: dkulprit: [YouTube video: Steven Seagal Choke Hold Diorama]

I watched the Michael Jackson diorama video.  Holy crap that was insane.  I have good hopes for this one.


This guy is awesome.  Who knew watching someone doing commentary of their making of dioramas would be farking hilarious and interesting at the same time.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: dkulprit: [YouTube video: Steven Seagal Choke Hold Diorama]

I watched the Michael Jackson diorama video.  Holy crap that was insane.  I have good hopes for this one.


I was not disappointed.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3aCMTpJx2cs]


I launched that video, saw it was 26 minutes long, said fark that noise, and went to close it. Then I decided I'd give it just another 30 seconds. Then I decided, what the hell, I'll give it another minute or so. 24 minutes later, holy crap that was awesome. I've never heard of Bobby Fingers before but he just gained one fan.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: enry: dkulprit: [YouTube video: Steven Seagal Choke Hold Diorama]

I watched the Michael Jackson diorama video.  Holy crap that was insane.  I have good hopes for this one.

I was not disappointed.


Holy shiat. Just watched it. This is art.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: dkulprit: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3aCMTpJx2cs]

I launched that video, saw it was 26 minutes long, said fark that noise, and went to close it. Then I decided I'd give it just another 30 seconds. Then I decided, what the hell, I'll give it another minute or so. 24 minutes later, holy crap that was awesome. I've never heard of Bobby Fingers before but he just gained one fan.


I know, right?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: dkulprit: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/3aCMTpJx2cs]

I launched that video, saw it was 26 minutes long, said fark that noise, and went to close it. Then I decided I'd give it just another 30 seconds. Then I decided, what the hell, I'll give it another minute or so. 24 minutes later, holy crap that was awesome. I've never heard of Bobby Fingers before but he just gained one fan.


Find the one about Michael Jackson getting his hair burned for the Pepsi Commercial.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
this is the only good role seagal ever had
Executive Decision (1996) Steven Seagal Death Scene
Youtube V7T7qPoQCBg
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Russian war effort:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Also teaches them how to see in the dark

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Steven Seagal
Special Representative for Russia-US Cultural Links, Cultural and Historical Heritage


Satire? Onion? Borat?
I'm legitimately confused beyond all fark
 
