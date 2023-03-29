 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   I'm just going to keep committing murders until the jury finally gets it right   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If at first you don't succeed...
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It's our constitutional right
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: If at first you don't succeed...


...then skydiving is not for you.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is going to happen from time to time when "I saw a gun so I had to shoot in fear of my life" is a reasonable defense and the state has to prove it didn't happen.
 
6nome
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My wife plays Sims and it makes me shooty, too.
 
acouvis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The victim of the capital felony was a person less than 12 years of age," prosecutors wrote of her unborn child.

While this guy deserves being sent to prison for life, the prosecution is trying to set a terrible standard here.

Rather than being born, they arrived that the fetus is a person here based off some standard that isn't even mentioned.

At 5 months a fetus isn't even viable yet.

While it's far more likely than a zygote to reach the point of successfully being born this could potentially open up women being charged for common miscarriages....  Which are not at all uncommon.

Imagine an electrical outage at a fertility clinic where all the cold storage for fertilized ovums failed....

Would prosecutors write "the thousands of victims of this heinous crime were all less than 12 years of age" when referring to cells that likely would never be used?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

acouvis: "The victim of the capital felony was a person less than 12 years of age," prosecutors wrote of her unborn child.

While this guy deserves being sent to prison for life, the prosecution is trying to set a terrible standard here.

Rather than being born, they arrived that the fetus is a person here based off some standard that isn't even mentioned.

At 5 months a fetus isn't even viable yet.

While it's far more likely than a zygote to reach the point of successfully being born this could potentially open up women being charged for common miscarriages....  Which are not at all uncommon.

Imagine an electrical outage at a fertility clinic where all the cold storage for fertilized ovums failed....

Would prosecutors write "the thousands of victims of this heinous crime were all less than 12 years of age" when referring to cells that likely would never be used?


Feticide is an actual crime. There's no reason to get all hyperbolic about the less-than-12-year old person ffs.
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

acouvis: "The victim of the capital felony was a person less than 12 years of age," prosecutors wrote of her unborn child.

While this guy deserves being sent to prison for life, the prosecution is trying to set a terrible standard here.

Rather than being born, they arrived that the fetus is a person here based off some standard that isn't even mentioned.

At 5 months a fetus isn't even viable yet.

While it's far more likely than a zygote to reach the point of successfully being born this could potentially open up women being charged for common miscarriages....  Which are not at all uncommon.

Imagine an electrical outage at a fertility clinic where all the cold storage for fertilized ovums failed....

Would prosecutors write "the thousands of victims of this heinous crime were all less than 12 years of age" when referring to cells that likely would never be used?


He knew she was pregnant and killed her specifically because of that, according to the article.  Not sure about the reality (that'll have to be proven in court) but it seems like a reasonable motive.

This guy deserves all the punishments.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

acouvis: they arrived that the fetus is a person here based off some standard that isn't even mentioned.
.


The mother intended to carry the baby to term, so double murder it is.
 
