 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Bomber arrested for not finishing burrito   (nbcnews.com) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass, Government, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Logan International Airport, Supreme court, Law, Crime, Multi-storey car park, DNA  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2023 at 1:05 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
four unopened hot sauce packets

This man is a monster!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They probably used questionable surveillance methods until they could find something that they could use in a court of law.

I'm off to read the article to see how they had his DNA in the first place, I could be wrong.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hero. Time to donate to no legal defense fund in particular.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I could eat a burrito
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.