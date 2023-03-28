 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Could there BE any more years in that sentence?   (yahoo.com) divider line
75
•       •       •

DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rest of his sentence is hidden in his beard.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did Chandler do now?
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to a news release from the district attorney's office, Matthew Perry was convicted of 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children, including 2,190 counts of rape of a child under age 13.

The. fark.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, just kill the filthy animal.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think just saying life without parole makes more sense. I never understood the thousands of years when it is a life sentence.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Matthew Perry was convicted of 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children, including 2,190 counts of rape of a child under age 13.

You know, he was ok in Friends, but hasn't done much since other than be a drug addled little biatch and ever since he came out with that tell all book where he dishes on everyone and everything I really thought he was a raging asshole. This however... this is beyond the pale
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's still a chance!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: You think just saying life without parole makes more sense. I never understood the thousands of years when it is a life sentence.


Because the prosecutor needs some big scary numbers to grandstand on when they run for election
for Lt. Gov. or something..That's all that matters when they do that job, is getting publicity and making
their hay off the backs of victims..
 
MaxTigar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree with Carlin:

"Dip him in brown gravy & lock him in a small room with a wolverine high on angel dust."

Seems fitting.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: According to a news release from the district attorney's office, Matthew Perry was convicted of 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children, including 2,190 counts of rape of a child under age 13.

The. fark.


I imagine that besides all of the kiddie porn, this man watched a lot of youtube videos about efficient manufacturing practices.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: According to a news release from the district attorney's office, Matthew Perry was convicted of 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children, including 2,190 counts of rape of a child under age 13.

The. fark.


Years. He spent years abusing young girls.

Investigators spoke to the girl Oct. 2 when she told them Perry molested and raped her in 2008 and from 2011 through 2017. The girl told police that Perry raped or molested her regularly, sometimes twice a day, according to court documents.

Words fail me.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: bdub77: According to a news release from the district attorney's office, Matthew Perry was convicted of 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children, including 2,190 counts of rape of a child under age 13.

The. fark.

I imagine that besides all of the kiddie porn, this man watched a lot of youtube videos about efficient manufacturing practices.


Do you not understand the word "rape"?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what? I'm glad that there weren't any more details than the numbers of offenses because....JFC....

The victim(s) has to be a close relative
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could there BE any more years in that sentence? Well yeah... 3,000 years for 2,190 counts of raping a child? That's just over 1⅓ years per count of child rape. Guy got off... er... uh... phrasing. Guy was given a light sentence. 30,000+ years or that DA is getting voted out!

//I keed
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: kdawg7736: You think just saying life without parole makes more sense. I never understood the thousands of years when it is a life sentence.

Because the prosecutor needs some big scary numbers to grandstand on when they run for election
for Lt. Gov. or something..That's all that matters when they do that job, is getting publicity and making
their hay off the backs of victims..


My fellow citizens!  During my time as prosecutor, I once convicted a man and that man was sentenced to 3,000 years in prison!  You will note that my soft on crime opponent failed has failed to draw more than a 600 year sentence for diddling.  Is this the kind of woman you want as your next Lt Governor?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: Jeebus Saves: bdub77: According to a news release from the district attorney's office, Matthew Perry was convicted of 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children, including 2,190 counts of rape of a child under age 13.

The. fark.

I imagine that besides all of the kiddie porn, this man watched a lot of youtube videos about efficient manufacturing practices.

Do you not understand the word "rape"?


You think a man that was just convicted of 13,143 counts of sex crimes against children wasn't watching kiddie porn?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
should have been taking out back of the court house and shot.  it be a more painless death then whats he looking forward to.  The only way he dies of old age is if they lock him up in a special wing away from GP.
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THIS is why I believe in the death penalty. 🤨
More than beyond a doubt, but assured and then some.
Nor will he be considered to be released
And is a danger to society and then some.

I certainly don't want to pay for his keep until he croaks.
Prison for that length and no hope of any release can be considered torture too.

Get rid of his ass.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's 3700 years he can remember what he did. Hopefully the "chomo" myth isn't much of a myth.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to a news release from the district attorney's office, Matthew Perry was convicted of 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children, including 2,190 counts of rape of a child under age 13.
Perry was found guilty after a four day long trial in November.

How do you try a person on over 13,000 counts in 4 days?  And I guess they had this guy read the verdict

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should be the amount of volts sent coursing through his veins.  Fry him slowly.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Shryke: Jeebus Saves: bdub77: According to a news release from the district attorney's office, Matthew Perry was convicted of 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children, including 2,190 counts of rape of a child under age 13.

The. fark.

I imagine that besides all of the kiddie porn, this man watched a lot of youtube videos about efficient manufacturing practices.

Do you not understand the word "rape"?

You think a man that was just convicted of 13,143 counts of sex crimes against children wasn't watching kiddie porn?


Your post only mentioned videos. This is far from that.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: Ugh, just kill the filthy animal.


Someone inside will take care of that.

/child molesters don't last long in prison.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're setting a precedent for TFG?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: That should be the amount of volts sent coursing through his veins.  Fry him slowly.


Sodomizing him to death with a cattle prod sounds almost poetic
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: kdawg7736: You think just saying life without parole makes more sense. I never understood the thousands of years when it is a life sentence.

Because the prosecutor needs some big scary numbers to grandstand on when they run for election
for Lt. Gov. or something..That's all that matters when they do that job, is getting publicity and making
their hay off the backs of victims..


I'm assuming it's more like, in some states, you can serve x% of your sentence and be considered for early release, or health-related release.  Not parole, but full release.  And some states probably don't have "without parole".

It would be impossible for him to serve an adequate percentage of the sentence and qualify for early anything, with or without parole.  He's never getting out.

There's also the chest-thumping on the backs of the victims, but the scary number nonsense is, dare I say, nonsense?  Is there anyone ever who campaigned on that?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: That should be the amount of volts sent coursing through his veins.  Fry him slowly.


*TWITCH* The voltage is not the thing that fries someone. It's the amperage.

Electricity TLDR: Voltage is the difference in current. Wattage is, more or less, output. Amperage is amount. More amperage means more ZAP.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: You think a man that was just convicted of 13,143 counts of sex crimes against children wasn't watching kiddie porn?


How would have had the time?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrKevvy: Could there BE any more years in that sentence? Well yeah... 3,000 years for 2,190 counts of raping a child? That's just over 1⅓ years per count of child rape. Guy got off... er... uh... phrasing. Guy was given a light sentence. 30,000+ years or that DA is getting voted out!

//I keed


Well, actually, looking at his ENTIRE prosecution record, it looks like he's only averaged 2 years per count of raping children. That's pretty bad.
 
paulleah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all that time...people suspected something and did nothing.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat, so a portion of my state taxes are going support this monster for the next 40 years or so.

Warms my heart.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Shryke: Ugh, just kill the filthy animal.

Someone inside will take care of that.

/child molesters don't last long in prison.


That's NOT a justice system...That's a revenge system...IF you want that shat, go to Iran or Saudi Arabia.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 1500 years before parole?

Hell, he can do that standing on his head.

For scale, in 523AD, Justinian the Great, one of the most important Eastern Roman emperors, hadn't even made it on the throne yet. Shakespeare wouldn't be born for another 1000 years. Viking landing in North America was about 500 years in the future.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Matthew Perry was convicted of 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children, including 2,190 counts of rape of a child under age 13.

You know, he was ok in Friends, but hasn't done much since other than be a drug addled little biatch and ever since he came out with that tell all book where he dishes on everyone and everything I really thought he was a raging asshole. This however... this is beyond the pale


He really wasn't "ok in Friends". He was supposed to be the "funny guy", but he was horrendously un-funny. The show was semi-watchable with him and might have actually been good without him.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Snapper Carr: Shryke: Ugh, just kill the filthy animal.

Someone inside will take care of that.

/child molesters don't last long in prison.

That's NOT a justice system...That's a revenge system...IF you want that shat, go to Iran or Saudi Arabia.


That's just the reality of prison.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: bluorangefyre: That should be the amount of volts sent coursing through his veins.  Fry him slowly.

Sodomizing him to death with a cattle prod sounds almost poetic


Doesn't scan. How about:

Here's Prisoner Perry,
He diddled a young lass.
Now watch him die,
Vis cattle-prod up his ass.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thurstonxhowell: The Exit Stencilist: Matthew Perry was convicted of 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children, including 2,190 counts of rape of a child under age 13.

You know, he was ok in Friends, but hasn't done much since other than be a drug addled little biatch and ever since he came out with that tell all book where he dishes on everyone and everything I really thought he was a raging asshole. This however... this is beyond the pale

He really wasn't "ok in Friends". He was supposed to be the "funny guy", but he was horrendously un-funny. The show was semi-watchable with him and might have actually been good without him.


You know what I just realized?  I have never seen an episode of that show.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See...it's unspeakable abominations like this piece of shiat that make being against the death penalty so difficult.
 
jumac
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Snapper Carr: Shryke: Ugh, just kill the filthy animal.

Someone inside will take care of that.

/child molesters don't last long in prison.

That's NOT a justice system...That's a revenge system...IF you want that shat, go to Iran or Saudi Arabia.


True.  But that prison life.  it not the state doing it the prisoners.  As someone who knows a few ex cons. What you did to get in to prison is important in the prisoners deciding how you are treated. and some crimes paint a target on you.  This is why lots of states have special wings/prisons for some crimes.  It to protect people like him from the other prisoners.

For some prisoners who are doing life and know they are never leaving the prison alive. They have no issues with just doing what ever they want to others knowing the state can't really punish them more.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: The Exit Stencilist: Matthew Perry was convicted of 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children, including 2,190 counts of rape of a child under age 13.

You know, he was ok in Friends, but hasn't done much since other than be a drug addled little biatch and ever since he came out with that tell all book where he dishes on everyone and everything I really thought he was a raging asshole. This however... this is beyond the pale

He really wasn't "ok in Friends". He was supposed to be the "funny guy", but he was horrendously un-funny. The show was semi-watchable with him and might have actually been good without him.


Huh, I thought he was supposed to be the lame whiner with a stick up his ass that made the others look better.
Being that it was a show about self-centered dipshiats and the problems they create for themselves because they can never just be honest, someone had to be worse than all the rest
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Matthew Perry was convicted of 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children, including 2,190 counts of rape of a child under age 13.

You know, he was ok in Friends, but hasn't done much since other than be a drug addled little biatch and ever since he came out with that tell all book where he dishes on everyone and everything I really thought he was a raging asshole. This however... this is beyond the pale


AND HE HAD A BAD  ODD COUPLE REMAKE!!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: Mr. Shabooboo: kdawg7736: You think just saying life without parole makes more sense. I never understood the thousands of years when it is a life sentence.

Because the prosecutor needs some big scary numbers to grandstand on when they run for election
for Lt. Gov. or something..That's all that matters when they do that job, is getting publicity and making
their hay off the backs of victims..

I'm assuming it's more like, in some states, you can serve x% of your sentence and be considered for early release, or health-related release.  Not parole, but full release.  And some states probably don't have "without parole".

It would be impossible for him to serve an adequate percentage of the sentence and qualify for early anything, with or without parole.  He's never getting out.

There's also the chest-thumping on the backs of the victims, but the scary number nonsense is, dare I say, nonsense?  Is there anyone ever who campaigned on that?


Absolutely...The Madigan family (Also criminals BTW), here in IL. did it. Mike Madigan grandstanded on
his legal record as did his daughter. They would use any occasion possible to hold press conferences on
cases and crow oh so self righteously about their "tough on crime" as state prosecution crap..
That was how he and his daughter climbed the political ladder...He ended up being disgraced and indicted
for bribery,corruption, etc. himself..Lisa (His daughter) was involved as well..
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

browneye: See...it's unspeakable abominations like this piece of shiat that make being against the death penalty so difficult.


Good news! According to Kennedy v. Lousiana, this guy cannot be punished with death because none of his victims died, so you can remain opposed to the death penalty as it currently exists.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: thurstonxhowell: The Exit Stencilist: Matthew Perry was convicted of 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children, including 2,190 counts of rape of a child under age 13.

You know, he was ok in Friends, but hasn't done much since other than be a drug addled little biatch and ever since he came out with that tell all book where he dishes on everyone and everything I really thought he was a raging asshole. This however... this is beyond the pale

He really wasn't "ok in Friends". He was supposed to be the "funny guy", but he was horrendously un-funny. The show was semi-watchable with him and might have actually been good without him.

Huh, I thought he was supposed to be the lame whiner with a stick up his ass that made the others look better.
Being that it was a show about self-centered dipshiats and the problems they create for themselves because they can never just be honest, someone had to be worse than all the rest


See, I thought that was Ross.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess rape was his full time job.
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is stupid.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: browneye: See...it's unspeakable abominations like this piece of shiat that make being against the death penalty so difficult.

Good news! According to Kennedy v. Lousiana, this guy cannot be punished with death because none of his victims died, so you can remain opposed to the death penalty as it currently exists.


And that unfortunately is the right decision, because if rape or child molestation alone results in the death penalty, there is zero incentive for the perverts to keep their victims alive to testify against them and increase the odds of conviction.  Death should only be available for those who kill.
 
