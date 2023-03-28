 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Amazon driver delivers package in middle of police standoff. Hands it off to SWAT team, takes picture of delivery   (nypost.com) divider line
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to be that dumb when I was 14 and delivering newspapers. You'd think by the time you're old enough to be a package delivery driver you'd be smart enough to read the room a little better.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bezos is riding those delivery drivers so hard that they piss in bottles to keep the deliveries going. When you got a delivery to make, you make that delivery and get a photo for proof or you no longer have a job
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That delivery driver was f*cked either way and the fact this is being spun as a "feel good" story shows how sick we really are.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This guy knows the scoop and said it better than I did
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This. When I worked at FedEx they would rake drivers over the coals for delivery exceptions . This guy probably didn't want to justify bringing something back to the terminal.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think of working for a company that doesn't care if the place you are delivering to is part of an armed stand off by law enforcement and failure to deliver could result in you being fired.

don't work for that company
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT'S IN THE BOX?
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, this is an orphan crushing machine story and it sucks. I hope the dude gets a hazard pay bonus out of this or something, but I'm pretty sure the reward for delivering a package in the middle of an armed standoff is just not getting immediately fired for having a late delivery.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did he just wander into a scene with SWAT in an armed standoff?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's always a sad time when someone is in crisis, and it should bring attention to mental health across this country."

Narrator: it didn't.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Already dead on the inside. Not too concerned with the outside.
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is at least a week old and the NY Post is a sh*trag that I'll never click again.
 
Kar98
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He had a peaked cap on, with International Express written on it in large white letters. He was unarmed, but no one touched him. No one even pointed a gun at him. They just stared. The little man looked around the room, scanning the faces, and then looking back down at his clipboard; then he walked straight over to Red, still sitting on her bar stool. "Package for you, miss," he said.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

A disturbingly large percentage of our law enforcement seems to be very, very bad at their jobs.  This seems par for the course.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Must have earned at least mid to low two figures from that delivery.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sorry, but a police standoff is (was) definitely an acceptable exception. I say 'was' because this jackhole just went and demonstrated that it is perfectly safe to deliver a package during a police standoff.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night nor threat of death nor ruptured bladder stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Goop
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe it's like a scavenger hunt thing where it won't tell you your next delivery until you scan and snap the current delivery.
 
focusthis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
... still gets stolen.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Still, We can probably aim higher in the "not looking back" cool explosion scene than a slow-motion replay of marking the delivery complete and checking the next address...
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Next phase of keeping delivery schedules:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

What about Mrs. Cake?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"It's always a sad time when someone is in crisis, and it should bring attention to mental health across this country."
.

Such trite boilerplate.

I wonder how that sentiment would be expressed in a 1923 news story.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I checked my order status on Amazon one day, and I had a message that said my porch was inaccessible, so my package could not be left. I admit it is a little junky and crowded, but there was certainly room for a package. Anyway, I didn't touch a thing on the porch, and the next day  my package was delivered.  This happened twice in month.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I drove home safely today therefore motor vehicle accidents have never occurred.

Also it's not really ballsy unless he has the cop empty his piss bottle for him too.
 
Abox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

When I delivered newspapers I went to the house of the neighborhood bullies - two psychotic brothers - to collect.  I think I'd be less nervous delivering to a SWAT team at a standoff.
 
