 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 59)   Yeah kids, any newborn mom/cancer survivor with epilepsy didn't need to be roped into your Tik-Tok "Stranger Buckethead Challenge" during her baby formula run at Target   (fox59.com) divider line
25
    More: Sad, Closed-circuit television, Earth, Bucket, Individual, Psychology, Neurology, Family, Man  
•       •       •

701 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2023 at 11:05 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hopefully these punks will "prank" the wrong person in the future and face criminal charges. Pranks are meant to be funny and harmless, not cause distress.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Hopefully these punks will "prank" the wrong person in the future and face criminal charges. Pranks are meant to be funny and harmless, not cause distress.


Many years ago a co worker had this nasty habit of coming up behind someone in the break room and barking/snorting really loud to startle them.

The second time he did it to me I politely asked him to refrain from doing that again.

The third time he did it, I had a reflexive reaction where my arm and elbow jerked back suddenly, swiftly, and strongly.  Making contact with his groin in a non gentle fashion.

He never did it to anyone again .
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Bathia_Mapes: Hopefully these punks will "prank" the wrong person in the future and face criminal charges. Pranks are meant to be funny and harmless, not cause distress.

Many years ago a co worker had this nasty habit of coming up behind someone in the break room and barking/snorting really loud to startle them.

The second time he did it to me I politely asked him to refrain from doing that again.

The third time he did it, I had a reflexive reaction where my arm and elbow jerked back suddenly, swiftly, and strongly.  Making contact with his groin in a non gentle fashion.

He never did it to anyone again .


Some people just have to learn the hard way.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
New Tok-Tok viral videos: kicking the ass of people making tik-tok videos
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"I was looking at some baby soap. I leaned down and my whole world changed," Clay-Monaghan said. "Everything went quiet, dark and there was really no air. I flipped off what was put over me, around my neck, and I turned around and looked over my left shoulder. To my dismay, it was a group of individuals who were filming me, seemingly for some sort of prank or maybe for something like TikTok."

Ham that up any harder, Karen, and you'll turn into a pig, like one of those dumbass kids.  Who deserve all the theatrical attention this woman is attempting to bring on them, really.
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
if people do this as a group, charge them as being a street gang.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Buttforce: "I was looking at some baby soap. I leaned down and my whole world changed," Clay-Monaghan said. "Everything went quiet, dark and there was really no air. I flipped off what was put over me, around my neck, and I turned around and looked over my left shoulder. To my dismay, it was a group of individuals who were filming me, seemingly for some sort of prank or maybe for something like TikTok."

Ham that up any harder, Karen, and you'll turn into a pig, like one of those dumbass kids.  Who deserve all the theatrical attention this woman is attempting to bring on them, really.


Did you take a sh*t recently?  Because that's a sh*t take.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Notwithstanding the admittedly awful pranking of strangers for social media cred, what kind of bucket was this that someone ran out of air in the four seconds it takes to remove a bucket from your head?

Lady's story doesn't pass the bullshiat test.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's what she gets for flashing her headlights at them.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*taps forehead* You can't be bucketed if you've already been bucketed. It's proactive prevention
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Notwithstanding the admittedly awful pranking of strangers for social media cred, what kind of bucket was this that someone ran out of air in the four seconds it takes to remove a bucket from your head?

Lady's story doesn't pass the bullshiat test.


It must have been a wifi-enabled bucket. That's why I line all my buckets with aluminum foil.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The awkward moment where I think... too bad this didn't happen to a concealed carry gun nut.  Then we could potentially get rid of Tik Tok challenge people and a concealed carry person.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Its rude, stupid, a waste of time, if it happened to me I'd punch someone in the face, its just plain ignorant with no real purpose. However if the article is accurate, it sounds like she flipped it off her head immediately & without hesitation, she was in zero danger despite her ailments. But if karening out over it gets it to stop, so be it. Do your thing girl.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Notwithstanding the admittedly awful pranking of strangers for social media cred, what kind of bucket was this that someone ran out of air in the four seconds it takes to remove a bucket from your head?

Lady's story doesn't pass the bullshiat test.


Panic attack onset. Or, in her case, seizure trigger. Fun fact: they aren't all like in movies & tv. A trigger can start the cascade minutes or hours before. In this case, the sudden darkness & muted echoing confines of the bucket.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are you suggesting it's not hilarious when I jumpscare septuagenarian cardiac patients barely clinging to life in the ICU?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Robinfro: baronbloodbath: Notwithstanding the admittedly awful pranking of strangers for social media cred, what kind of bucket was this that someone ran out of air in the four seconds it takes to remove a bucket from your head?

Lady's story doesn't pass the bullshiat test.

Panic attack onset. Or, in her case, seizure trigger. Fun fact: they aren't all like in movies & tv. A trigger can start the cascade minutes or hours before. In this case, the sudden darkness & muted echoing confines of the bucket.


That makes a lot more sense. The article makes it sound like she was suffocating when it was more like hyperventilating.
 
khatores
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Notwithstanding the admittedly awful pranking of strangers for social media cred, what kind of bucket was this that someone ran out of air in the four seconds it takes to remove a bucket from your head?

Lady's story doesn't pass the bullshiat test.


Depends on the person.  People who really have some anxiety and medical issues may find it extremely traumatic to suddenly have their head in a bucket for even a second or two while they sort of panic and try to figure out WTF is going on.

My reaction would range anywhere from just surprise to delivering a beatdown, depending on the time of day. my mood and how punchable the bucketers look.
 
Valter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe there is some value in this purported TikTok ban after all...
 
fallingcow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Newborns can be moms now!?
 
khatores
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

doomjesse: The awkward moment where I think... too bad this didn't happen to a concealed carry gun nut.  Then we could potentially get rid of Tik Tok challenge people and a concealed carry person.


Some people have completely legitimate reasons to carry a gun.  Insane ex-spouses, "business partners", actual business partners, former clients, etc.

Surgeon accused of killing Florida lawyer | Rush Hour
Youtube kIS11Sw_J3Q
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can we drop the "IF THIS WERE ME, I'D KNOCK SOMEONE OUT" posts?  You likely wouldn't, and if you did, you'd simply be another statistic of wildly escalated situations for no reason.  You're all like a bunch of the IT Farkers who think they're Dennis Nedry from Jurassic Park whenever there is a thread about someone getting fired.
 
mononymous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Newborns can be moms now!?


Some aphids are born pregnant.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Buttforce: "I was looking at some baby soap. I leaned down and my whole world changed," Clay-Monaghan said. "Everything went quiet, dark and there was really no air. I flipped off what was put over me, around my neck, and I turned around and looked over my left shoulder. To my dismay, it was a group of individuals who were filming me, seemingly for some sort of prank or maybe for something like TikTok."

Ham that up any harder, Karen, and you'll turn into a pig, like one of those dumbass kids.  Who deserve all the theatrical attention this woman is attempting to bring on them, really.


Yeah, you sound well-adjusted

liartownusa.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Keep that shiat where it belongs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: BizarreMan: Bathia_Mapes: Hopefully these punks will "prank" the wrong person in the future and face criminal charges. Pranks are meant to be funny and harmless, not cause distress.

Many years ago a co worker had this nasty habit of coming up behind someone in the break room and barking/snorting really loud to startle them.

The second time he did it to me I politely asked him to refrain from doing that again.

The third time he did it, I had a reflexive reaction where my arm and elbow jerked back suddenly, swiftly, and strongly.  Making contact with his groin in a non gentle fashion.

He never did it to anyone again .

Some people just have to learn the hard way.


Or the never-hard-again way.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.