(Some Guy)   You're mad at your son, so you dial a hitman. Fark: Off by a digit   (truecrimedaily.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The number was too damn high."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's 1-800-HIT-MANB!  The extra B is for Bargain!
 
untoldforce
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There are no real hitmen--only FBI agents.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He only got a year and a half? Like how far do you have to get before they think you're "super serious" about it?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"It's a 5 grand hit on him."

"Sir, this is an Arby's."
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey Mr Detective person? You might want to take a look at the guy with the number he was trying to call. Just saying.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So he called a Pizza Hut or something to try to order a hit? Not sure how that warrants prison time.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This week on Crank Yankers.
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ramsey added lots of expletives to the message, saying he didn't care "where he at or what he doing or who he with. Kill that [swear word]."

He not Shakespeare.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Someone didn't get the BLM memo.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
... a business on Canterbury Boulevard received three calls and two voicemails ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I need to start answering spam calls "dial a hitman".
 
almejita
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Before I read the article I figured the wrong number was to the police station.

I was not right.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All i get are wrong number faxes.. They are receipts for electrical equipment orders..
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Vogel said the number Ramsey apparently wanted to call was only one digit off from the business.

Umm... What "business"? I mean, I know what business, but is someone going to look into that?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTA:

At his sentencing hearing, Ramsey told the judge he drank too much when he made the call and it stemmed from getting into an argument with his son. Ramsey apologized, saying, "It was a disagreement and I'm very sorry for what I did."
He added, "It shouldn't ever have happened. I wasn't being a father."

No, you were an asshole. F*ck you.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Vogel said the number Ramsey apparently wanted to call was only one digit off from the business.

Umm... What "business"? I mean, I know what business, but is someone going to look into that?


I think you might be misreading that.  The number he wanted to call was the hitman, he inadvertently called this random business that was one number off.  Could have been a pizza place, an office building, who knows.  I'm guessing the reason they're not naming the business is so a bunch of random locals don't see the article, know the business, and start trying numbers to get a hitman.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kb7rky: FTA:

At his sentencing hearing, Ramsey told the judge he drank too much when he made the call and it stemmed from getting into an argument with his son. Ramsey apologized, saying, "It was a disagreement and I'm very sorry for what I did."
He added, "It shouldn't ever have happened. I wasn't being a father."

No, you were an asshole. F*ck you.


What, your dad never did that? "Okay son, you're gonna tell me where you got those Playboys from or I'm calling the 'hit-man'... Here we go, buddy. Your choice..."

*rotary dialing begins*

"IT WAS THE MURPHY BOYS!"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Subtonic: kb7rky: FTA:

At his sentencing hearing, Ramsey told the judge he drank too much when he made the call and it stemmed from getting into an argument with his son. Ramsey apologized, saying, "It was a disagreement and I'm very sorry for what I did."
He added, "It shouldn't ever have happened. I wasn't being a father."

No, you were an asshole. F*ck you.

What, your dad never did that? "Okay son, you're gonna tell me where you got those Playboys from or I'm calling the 'hit-man'... Here we go, buddy. Your choice..."

*rotary dialing begins*

"IT WAS THE MURPHY BOYS!"


When I was about 12 or so, I got a magazine subscription offer for Playboy. My parents said, "go ahead." I was too chicken.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So he called a Pizza Hut or something to try to order a hit? Not sure how that warrants prison time.


puzzlenation.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Subtonic: kb7rky: FTA:

At his sentencing hearing, Ramsey told the judge he drank too much when he made the call and it stemmed from getting into an argument with his son. Ramsey apologized, saying, "It was a disagreement and I'm very sorry for what I did."
He added, "It shouldn't ever have happened. I wasn't being a father."

No, you were an asshole. F*ck you.

What, your dad never did that? "Okay son, you're gonna tell me where you got those Playboys from or I'm calling the 'hit-man'... Here we go, buddy. Your choice..."

*rotary dialing begins*

"IT WAS THE MURPHY BOYS!"

When I was about 12 or so, I got a magazine subscription offer for Playboy. My parents said, "go ahead." I was too chicken.


Username checks out
 
nitropissering
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The New Hitman Pizza at Pizza Hut.  Loaded with pineapple, cheese, extra pineapple, more pineapple and shredded pineapple.  It's a killer. Only $5.99.  Order your hit today. Only at Pizza Hut. We'll kill your families .....  hunger.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: X-Geek: Vogel said the number Ramsey apparently wanted to call was only one digit off from the business.

Umm... What "business"? I mean, I know what business, but is someone going to look into that?

I think you might be misreading that.  The number he wanted to call was the hitman, he inadvertently called this random business that was one number off.  Could have been a pizza place, an office building, who knows.  I'm guessing the reason they're not naming the business is so a bunch of random locals don't see the article, know the business, and start trying numbers to get a hitman.


Ok, what I meant was: Are they looking into the number that he meant to call to order a hit?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Last Man on Earth: X-Geek: Vogel said the number Ramsey apparently wanted to call was only one digit off from the business.

Umm... What "business"? I mean, I know what business, but is someone going to look into that?

I think you might be misreading that.  The number he wanted to call was the hitman, he inadvertently called this random business that was one number off.  Could have been a pizza place, an office building, who knows.  I'm guessing the reason they're not naming the business is so a bunch of random locals don't see the article, know the business, and start trying numbers to get a hitman.

Ok, what I meant was: Are they looking into the number that he meant to call to order a hit?


If you read the prior stories, the only person who ever said "one digit off" was the cop. If it had been a real threat, the guy would have gotten way more than eighteen months.
 
