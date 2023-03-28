 Skip to content
(Baltimore Sun)   PETA: Crabs are people too, deal with it. Baltimore: Pass the butter please   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah crabs are really neat.

They taste good too.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you are what you eat.

Be a human, eat a human.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they pan-sexual crabs?

We need protection from PETA.
I had an animal-loving friend interview for a job there once.
She said they were crazy.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pass the Old Bay, Hon
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have all the intelligence of a cockroach.  If cockroaches were as tasty as crabs we would eat them too.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
myanimangalist.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Define "crabs" please, before I pass judgment.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a weird hill to die on, as they're basically bugs with bug brains.

Makes fish seem like extraterrestrials in comparison.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: They have all the intelligence of a cockroach.  If cockroaches were as tasty as crabs we would eat them too.


Have you tried?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: They have all the intelligence of a cockroach.  If cockroaches were as tasty as crabs we would eat them too.


How do you know they're not?
 
redahle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ingrid Newkirk probably has crabs.
 
ThePick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Well, you are what you eat.

Be a human, eat a human.


Do not eat human. They are vile...disgusting creatures that are full of disease.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: They have all the intelligence of a cockroach.  If cockroaches were as tasty as crabs we would eat them too.


There's probably not much difference, roaches are just too small to fish the meat out efficient so they go in the CBF basket.

I've eaten crickets in Cambodia, they were good. They also eat tarantulas and things, but we couldn't bring ourselves to try one.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drove a couple hours just to eat fresh dungeness crab. They're delicious. I have some frozen dungeness legs in my freezer. PETA can't stop my crab habit.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give the crustacean a blade...and let him stand forth.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd eat lady people, the second it was legal. Butt first.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loris: I drove a couple hours just to eat fresh dungeness crab. They're delicious. I have some frozen dungeness legs in my freezer. PETA can't stop my crab habit.


Dungeoness just sounds like a dominatrix.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: hardinparamedic: Well, you are what you eat.

Be a human, eat a human.

Do not eat human. They are vile...disgusting creatures that are full of disease.


Like tiger meat.

Of land animals, besides gator, what carnivore do we regularly eat?
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: hardinparamedic: Well, you are what you eat.

Be a human, eat a human.

Do not eat human. They are vile...disgusting creatures that are full of disease.


The right seasoning and a smoker does wonders for long pig.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they are so clever how come they keep walking into traps.
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: hlehmann: They have all the intelligence of a cockroach.  If cockroaches were as tasty as crabs we would eat them too.

Have you tried?


My nieces boyfriend did make a cicada pizza.  They have a big, shrimp-like meatwad under the wings.  I've eaten worse pizzas
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I'd eat lady people, the second it was legal. Butt first.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clever little people?  I didn't know Hannibal Lecter was still active in Baltimore.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rg9: iheartscotch: hardinparamedic: Well, you are what you eat.

Be a human, eat a human.

Do not eat human. They are vile...disgusting creatures that are full of disease.

Like tiger meat.

Of land animals, besides gator, what carnivore do we regularly eat?


Dogs, cats, snakes, crocodile, bear (do omnivores count?), pigs if omnivores count. Birds of various types, like chickens.

Wait, who is we? Do you mean we as in you and your wife?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: hlehmann: They have all the intelligence of a cockroach.  If cockroaches were as tasty as crabs we would eat them too.

There's probably not much difference, roaches are just too small to fish the meat out efficient so they go in the CBF basket.

I've eaten crickets in Cambodia, they were good. They also eat tarantulas and things, but we couldn't bring ourselves to try one.


I tried cricket tacos at a nice place in DC (Oyamel?). They were really heavily salted/seasoned and overall tasted like "crispy salty bit crunchy".

I bought some online in an attempt to replicate the dish, and my crickets had none of the above characteristics, and would not repeat.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rg9: iheartscotch: hardinparamedic: Well, you are what you eat.

Be a human, eat a human.

Do not eat human. They are vile...disgusting creatures that are full of disease.

Like tiger meat.

Of land animals, besides gator, what carnivore do we regularly eat?


You really shouldn't eat any high food chain animal, land or otherwise because of toxin build up along the food chain
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fish, sharks, octopi, and lots of various other sea life.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: waxbeans: I'd eat lady people, the second it was legal. Butt first.

[Fark user image image 425x620]


Mmmmmmmmm
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Crabs barely have a nervous system - it's a collection of ganglia, FFS.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wxboy: [Fark user image image 500x529]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Throwing out friendly questions for snarky replies on Fark is my passion.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Are they pan-sexual crabs?

We need protection from PETA.
I had an animal-loving friend interview for a job there once.
She said they were crazy.


They are absolute nutters who are pretty biased against animals too.

There are animal they absolutely hate and will not only not give a shiat about them, but go out of their way to "rescue" them to immediately put them down.

Pitbulls are one of those.

There's an entire underbelly to PETA.

This YouTuber has a couple videos on this specific topic.  Does a bunch of other companies/charities too, but they have a series on PETA because the dark runs deep.

PETA's A, B, C's: Abuse, Beastiality, and Controversy | Corporate Casket
Youtube QQyup6ZFsvA
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Loris: I drove a couple hours just to eat fresh dungeness crab. They're delicious. I have some frozen dungeness legs in my freezer. PETA can't stop my crab habit.


I was checking out a Vietnamese grocery store last weekend that I hadn't been too in a while. The tank of live dungeoness crabs looked awesome. My 100 quart cook pot just came in today, I may have to break it in this weekend.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Loris: I drove a couple hours just to eat fresh dungeness crab. They're delicious. I have some frozen dungeness legs in my freezer. PETA can't stop my crab habit.

Dungeoness just sounds like a dominatrix.


She's delicious. Submit and be grateful.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fireclown: wildcardjack: hlehmann: They have all the intelligence of a cockroach.  If cockroaches were as tasty as crabs we would eat them too.

Have you tried?

My nieces boyfriend did make a cicada pizza.  They have a big, shrimp-like meatwad under the wings.  I've eaten worse pizzas


Back in '04 when I was 16 and would put anything in my mouth we ate them as soon as they hatched from their nymph stage thingies. It was gross but they tasted good. Just kinda weird with the little feet wiggling in your mouth.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm still convinced PETA is a false flag operation from concentrated animal feed operation lobbyists.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I watch a rainbow crab named Howie on TikTok. Not the brightest crayon in the box, but clearly knows who her owner is.

Anyway, I don't think anything should go into boiling water alive. There are humane kill scissors for crabs (and there's ways to do it with a knife, too). This isn't hard. At least have the mercy to guillotine the poor things.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Pass the Old Bay, Hon


Came here to say this. MD blue crabs are NOT to be eaten with butter. Maybe you dip the meat in some cider vinegar but, not butter.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Baltimore is blue crabs and you don't put butter on them.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I watch a rainbow crab named Howie on TikTok. Not the brightest crayon in the box, but clearly knows who her owner is.

Anyway, I don't think anything should go into boiling water alive. There are humane kill scissors for crabs (and there's ways to do it with a knife, too). This isn't hard. At least have the mercy to guillotine the poor things.

[Fark user image 415x640]


It also helps the texture when dipped and fried. No one likes to have chewy bits like the mouth parts and eyestalks.

Hey, we evolved to find them delicious. It's nature.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
""Humans have always mocked those they find a little different. Crabs may look different from us, they may be small, but that's no reason to harm them," Newkirk says as the narrator of the commercial, which PETA said will begin airing on Baltimore-area TV stations starting Monday evening."

Fair enough, Peta. And when I am about to kill a crab, or any animal for that matter, and it in clear English says, "Do not eat me, please" then I will stop eating meat. Until then, into the pot they go!
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Anyway, I don't think anything should go into boiling water alive. There are humane kill scissors for crabs (and there's ways to do it with a knife, too). This isn't hard. At least have the mercy to guillotine the poor things.


I think this only works for soft crabs.

I am a huge fan of crabs, many fond memories of crab feasts growing up. Also a major fan of lobster. Got woke one day, and decided I was not okay with boiling complex animals alive.  It is a stone cold farking shame too because these are delightfully delicious creatures. If restaurants could come up with a way to instantly kill them, I would make a point of spending my money there.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p89tech
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't believe no one else posted this.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
See also: https://kb.rspca.org.au/knowledge-base/what-is-the-most-humane-way-to-kill-crustaceans-for-human-consumption/
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't eat seafood. But if you like eating water spiders, that's your business.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
PETA has apparently forgotten about the concept of the food chain.
 
