(WMBF Myrtle Beach)   But who protects us from the school security guards?   (wmbfnews.com)
28
    More: Dumbass, High school, Horry County, South Carolina, Threat, Security guard, MYRTLE BEACH, Police, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Horry County Schools  
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Education in this country is so far past being a joke. It's just nauseating.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone looked at this person and decided to give them a gun and let them watch over kids
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Security jobs are a jobs program.  Just Like the war on drugs.
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Article does say "unarmed".
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It may be superficially judgmental but anyone who wears an Under Armour shirt with the logo pronounced is an instant red flag. The haircut is another matter entirely. I would trust him to maybe...erase chalkboards after hours?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube KgwqQGvYt0g
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like you can never tell that somebody is a bad guy with a gun until they pull out their gun and start shooting, you can never tell that somebody likes making bomb threats until they pull out their phone and tell someone they're going to bomb them.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to be we just had to worry about the janitor.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB

Middle School Years...circa 1980 or so....

Our Middle School and High School shared the same sports field and one day I had a track meet which meant I had to leave my middle school and head over to the high school side.

On my way over I was stopped by a new security guard in his school Chrystler K car...Usually the security guards get promoted to teachers once they are vetted and certified.

He stops me.

"What are you doing walking during 5th period?"
"on my way to the gym for a track meet"
"Where's your pass?"
"Don't have one"
"I see...what's in your gym bag?"
"Dirty laundry, socks, shorts,"
"Uh huh. Mind if I take a look?"
"I have rights you know."
"Not on school grounds, I can check whatever you have"
"No you can't"
"Oh, yes I can. Give me the bag"
"No"

So he takes it from me...

Opens it up. puts his hands in there and just as he was doing that the smell of a week old gym socks and shorts overtakes him.

"Oh this is gross"
"yeah that's what my mom says you jerk, let me go, I'm going to late for my track meet"

So....years move on and my kids go to the same school. My oldest tells me...

"You'll never guess who my gym teacher is this year...."
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

...or maybe the school board treasurer.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bath_School_disaster
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Probably a diversity hire. They realized they didn't have a dumbf*ck and didn't want to get fined.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just a case of the old guard being unwilling to change. They won't even consider new ideas. The new guy ponders how best to keep his charges safe. Safe at home like during Covid. But How? Bomb threat. Trying to innovate and the old guard will send him to jail.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were going through our Pokemon cards at lunch and the school resource officer comes over and makes sure we aren't gambling, which, per the student handbook, was only to be done after school in the gym basement.

He's walking away and my buddy Randall says "That guy is supposed to protect us from another Columbine?"

Pretty sure he would have pulled our parking permits for that if we had cars.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the face of the pol tab, not someone I want around kids.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That haircut is a lethal weapon in itself.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the picture I am guessing he was upset all of the underage girls thought he was creepy.
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Makes me miss the mullet.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In a hilarious turn of events to the surprise of no-one, turns out low paid under trained mall cops protecting your kids in schools is a problem.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Horry county?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Raise you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jammer2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

If he has no arms how can he write a bomb letter, or even protect the children?  He is no threat to anyone, he is totally armless!

/booking my seat to hell
// getting a window seat at least
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lost his job as a youth pastor?
 
zez
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Guess he liked the smell after all
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somebody really did hire Stingray.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
