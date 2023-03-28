 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   LSU student charged with stealing over $1,500 of beer from Tiger Stadium. No word on if he was going back for a couple more to drink in the second half   (foxnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Report, Law, Closed-circuit television, 19-year-old student, United States, worth of beer, early Sunday morning, Tiger Stadium  
•       •       •

171 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2023 at 6:50 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SeraphicSorcerer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lightweight, that's Drew's afternoon. not including evening.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wholesale or concessions value? It's cop math.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Stadium beer. So, a couple growlers.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ballparksofbaseball.comView Full Size

RIP: Tiger Stadium
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Has anyone made a joke yet about stadium beer being overpriced?
 
zjoik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SeraphicSorcerer: Lightweight, that's Drew's afternoon. not including evening.


$1,500 in beer from a grocer, sure thats impressive.

At a stadium, thats like 3 and one woth a decorative umbrella
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
First interview - "So tell us again why you didn't finish your degree?"
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So 12 ounces eh

Nyuk nyuk nyuk
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Case of beer is $20 in Louisiana, so they stole 75 cases of beer.
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm assuming $15/beer at stadium prices. That only works out to 100 beers or approximately 4 cases (assuming bulk is coming in 24s or 30s)

If they're hitting him with felony theft for that it's a bit rough, that's pretty normal sounding college shenanigans
 
El_Dan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dumb move, but dude will have a story to tell in a few years.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Still, #futuresenator
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.