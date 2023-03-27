 Skip to content
(MSNBC)   I threw a wish in the well, don't ask me, I'll never tell. I looked to you as it fell and now you're in my way. I trade my soul for a wish. Pennies and dimes for the 7 p.m. ET MSNBC thread
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-intelligence-agency-raises-threat-level-northern-ireland-terrorism-severe-2023-03-28/

Britain's MI5 intelligence agency has increased its threat level to Northern Ireland from domestic terrorism to "severe" - meaning an attack is highly likely, Britain said on Tuesday.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Who knew Brexit would bring back The Troubles.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://nyti.ms/3JTdKZu

News that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been invited to Washington came a day after the Israeli leader delayed plans to limit the power of the courts and signaled a calmer atmosphere.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/federal-judge-orders-pence-testify-special-counsel-probe-investigating-rcna77036

A D.C. judge said that the former Vice President Mike Pence must comply with a subpoena from a grand jury tied to the special counsel's investigation.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/maryland-appeals-court-reinstates-murder-conviction-serial-podcast-subject-syed-2023-03-28/

A Maryland appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, who was found guilty of the 1999 killing of his former girlfriend in a case that drew attention after the podcast "Serial" raised doubts about his guilt.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

https://apnews.com/article/pence-testify-grand-jury-trump-subpoena-07bdd3e97230dc28787f0becb98bcb4b

WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that former Vice President Mike Pence will have to testify before a grand jury in the Justice Department's investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://apnews.com/article/bankmanfried-cryptocurrency-indictment-0f9ed9ae6353c802416a98eb2ff94218

NEW YORK (AP) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged with directing $40 million in bribes to one or more Chinese officials to unfreeze assets relating to his cryptocurrency business in a newly rewritten indictment unsealed Tuesday.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/28/us/victims-covenant-school-shooting-nashville/index.html

Another American community is reeling after a shooter killed three 9-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/mj_lee/status/1640745112836636679

New: President Biden just told me he believes he has used the "full extent of my executive authority" on guns, and that now, "Congress has to act."

"I can't do anything except plead with the Congress," he said.

Biden also said that "the majority of the American people think having assault weapons is bizarre. It's a crazy idea. They're against that."

He added that the last time an assault weapons ban was in place, violent and mass shootings "went down."

I also asked him whether he'd consider traveling to Nashville to meet with members of the community there. He said he's spoken with many of the local leaders already.

"I've been to too many of these myself, as you know."

He's now headed to North Carolina.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://abc7.com/weather/socals-largest-reservoir-refilled-for-first-time-in-3-years/13030106/

Diamond Valley Lake near Hemet, SoCal's largest reservoir, refilled

Following the drought-easing deluge of rainstorms that hit SoCal in recent weeks, the Metropolitan Water District announced a "major milestone."
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-03-28/southern-california-refills-largest-reservoir

Diamond Valley Lake - a backbone of the region's water storage system - should refill to its full capacity by the end of this year, officials said.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-03-28/phantom-tulare-lake-returns-with-a-vengeance

California's 'phantom lake' returns with a vengeance, unearthing an ugly history
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://apnews.com/article/nashville-school-shooting-covenant-school-03aa394109a5e682877403c0c3e52aa7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The shooter who killed three students and three staff members at a Christian school in Nashville legally bought seven weapons in recent years and hid the guns from their parents before carrying out the attack by firing indiscriminately at victims and spraying gunfire through doors and windows, police said Tuesday.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/crime-courts/body-camera-footage-shows-moment-police-confront-fire-nashville-shoote-rcna76990

Body camera footage shows moment police confront and kill Nashville shooter

The edited footage, combined in a video just over six minutes long, shows Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo confronting and firing at the shooter in front of a large window.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/28/politics/trump-gop-investigations-backchannel/index.html

Donald Trump continues to wield enormous power on Capitol Hill as House Republicans seek to curry favor with the former president, pursuing his fixations through their investigations and routinely updating him and his closest advisers on their progress.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://nyti.ms/40mG3GG

Alibaba, China's E-Commerce Giant, Will Split Into 6 Units

The major restructuring, a possible precursor to I.P.O.s, was announced after Jack Ma, its founder, returned to mainland China after a yearlong absence.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/28/politics/joe-biden-social-security-gop-kfile/index.html

President Joe Biden and the White House have attacked Republicans in recent months for positions the president himself once held on Social Security and entitlement programs including sunset bills and raising the retirement age, a CNN KFile review of Biden's record shows.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yesterday...

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-03-27/train-with-no-passengers-derails-in-san-bernardino-hazmat-responding

A runaway train carrying cargo derailed near Kelso, the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District said. Fire engines and a hazmat team are responding.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://archive.ph/EMr5B

The Washington Post

Editor's note: We are publishing these 3D animations to show the destructive power of the AR-15. The images may disturb some people.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://archive.ph/QcsBq

The Washington Post

A little-known conservative activist group led by Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, collected nearly $600,000 in anonymous donations to wage a cultural battle against the left over three years, a Washington Post investigation found.

The previously unreported donations to the fledgling group Crowdsourcers for Culture and Liberty were channeled through a right-wing think tank in Washington that agreed to serve as a funding conduit from 2019 until the start of last year, according to documents and interviews. The arrangement, known as a "fiscal sponsorship," effectively shielded from public view details about Crowdsourcers' activities and spending, information it would have had to disclose publicly if it operated as a separate nonprofit organization, experts said.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/27/stock-market-today-live-updates.html

Stocks close lower, Nasdaq drops a second day.

An uptick in rates put pressure on the broader market.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/NBCPolitics/status/1640819572423946241

Sen. Josh Hawley is calling on federal law enforcement agencies to investigate the shooting at a Christian school in Nashville as a religious hate crime.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Always the victim.
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Well, that video is mildly disturbing.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2023/03/62-way-too-young-to-retire-says-only-rich-country-with-falling-life-expectancy/

France is on strike. Americans, take note!

Think French workers are whining? Try spending 40 years on the killing floor.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/NBCPolitics/status/1640822103996809217

"If we really want to keep our children safe, we need to spend less time banning books and more time stopping the horrific gun violence in our schools," former Rep. Liz Cheney said.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://progressive.org/magazine/wisconsin-high-stakes-supreme-court-race-conniff/

Wisconsin's High-stakes Supreme Court Race

Called "the important election in America in 2023," it could shift the ideological balance of the court-just before it will likely hear cases challenging the state's draconian abortion ban and gerrymandered voting map.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://progressive.org/public-schools-advocate/pennsylvania-court-ruling-school-funding-gap-daigon-7323/

A New Pennsylvania Court Ruling May Help Bridge the School Funding Gap

Petitioners in a lawsuit over the state's unequal school funding scheme won their case. That precedent could spread across the country.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.propublica.org/article/cigna-pxdx-medical-health-insurance-rejection-claims

Internal documents and former company executives reveal how Cigna doctors reject patients' claims without opening their files. "We literally click and submit," one former company doctor said.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.propublica.org/article/jim-jordan-information-requests-universities-disinformation

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan Issues Sweeping Information Requests to universities researching disinformation

In the letters, Jordan asserted that the schools may have contributed to the Biden administration's "censorship regime by advising on so-called misinformation."
 
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So proudly put on your Kramkoob ears,
It's time to meet the kramkoobteers!
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.propublica.org/article/yieldstar-rent-increase-realpage-warren-sanders

Senators Had Questions for the Maker of a Rent-Setting Algorithm.

After a ProPublica investigation, RealPage answered questions from lawmakers about its product. In response, the senators sent a letter to the Justice Department.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wishiness is more deadly that truthiness. Wishful thinking leads to madness, violence, anger and stupidity.

PEOPLE WHO DENY, SUPPLY and not just the stinks.

Up yours judgmental idjits, everybody is doing the best they know how.

Failure to understand, failure to be compassionate, failure to speak truth, failure to embrace reality on its real terms, failure to love:  the Buddha listed the eight failures 700 years before Christ repeated the lesson.
 
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1640800945016655877?t=Ys2qm4ATIaayBA5jq7hE9A&s=19

The Manhattan grand jury investigating Trump's alleged role in a scheme to pay hush money to an adult film star will not hear that case again this week, sources say https://t.co/Xn7XtFipDH
 
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/kylieatwood/status/1640743059087392770?t=61i-hUjDOP3rQugtidbSNQ&s=19

Sec Blinken subpoenaed by top Republican investigating Biden administration withdrawal from Afghanistan https://t.co/mAJewGAQIi
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/28/politics/trump-grand-jury/index.html
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/N12News/status/1640813910310768664?s=20

Biden: Israel cannot continue like this, I will not invite Netanyahu to the White House in the near future
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not surprised the Manhattan District Attorney grand jury isn't going to further meet this week.

Again, there was only one person who said they were going to be indicted "on Tuesday."

The Manhattan D.A. has been conducting this investigation for months, and its conclusion will be run on the D.A.'s schedule, not at TFG's (or the media's) leisure.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/N12News/status/1640820196322742272?s=20

Gantz on Biden's statement: "an urgent wake-up call to the Israeli government, a strategic attack"
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/sentdefender/status/1640754213843091456?s=20

The U.S. Department of Defense has stated that since yesterday the Russian Military has stopped sending Daily Notifications regarding its Nuclear Activities to the United States.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/sentdefender/status/1640768362853662734?s=20

The Pentagon has announced that they will not be sharing Real-Time Nuclear Data with the Russian Military anymore due to them suspending participation with the NEW START Treaty and no longer sending Nuclear Activity Notifications.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/idaho-abortion-bill-trafficking-travel_n_641b62c3e4b00c3e6077c80b

Idaho Is About To Become The First State To Restrict Interstate Travel for Abortion

A bill would create a whole new crime - dubbed "abortion trafficking" - which aims to limit minors' ability to travel for abortion care without parental consent.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a Kirin
imagehosting.equestriadaily.comView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1640842144263839746?s=20

My letter in response to Speaker McCarthy.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1640740071547756544?s=20

Greene: It seems that Canada wants to participate in Mexico's invasion of the United States
 
morg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What the heck is this thread?
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

A collection of visual fart noises... in tune!
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Umm seconded...
 
Random Companion
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

It's Reddit encapsulated in a Fark green, but without the karma.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SHARON!
BOBBY!
LONNIE!
ANNETTE!
DARLENE!
PATSY!

/Baloney
 
