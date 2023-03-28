 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Russian Military logic: We've lost several brigades of tanks because our battlefield tactics are awful and keep getting them wiped out. So, let's form a NEW brigade, and have them use the EXACT SAME tactics, the Ukes will never suspect THAT   (msn.com) divider line
29
    More: Fail, Donetsk Oblast, Russia, Tank, Donetsk, United Kingdom, Think tank, International Institute for Strategic Studies, Vehicle armour  
•       •       •

600 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2023 at 6:35 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's a Feint!
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Do they think the Ukrainians have a preset kill limit?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I mean....all they've got is Dakka Dakka and  WAAAAAAGH!
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bsmz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If we want the Ukrainians to win, we should not discuss things like this.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"But the fourth brigade triumphed. And that's what you're going to get, Lad, the strongest brigade in all of Ukraine!"
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder if there is ONE SINGLE member of the Russian army that wakes up each morning thinking "what we're doing is just, and good. And dammit, we're gonna win!"
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bsmz: If we want the Ukrainians to win, we should not discuss things like this.


Loose Lips Sink Ships?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They'll lull Ukraine into a false sense of complacency even if it takes the sacrifice of every soldier, artillery piece, and tank they've got. Then, WHAM! They'll launch the women, children, elderly, and wheelchair brigades at them.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bsmz: If we want the Ukrainians to win, we should not discuss things like this.


Please.  The whole world's been discussing this war for a year and it hasn't helped.  By the time they do figure out tank tactics, they'll be down to T-18s and up-armored Ladas.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: I wonder if there is ONE SINGLE member of the Russian army that wakes up each morning thinking "what we're doing is just, and good. And dammit, we're gonna win!"


They don't use blocking troops because morale is high.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bsmz: If we want the Ukrainians to win, we should not discuss things like this.


Why else would Ukraine release this information? My guess is that they want everyone to discuss it.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bsmz: If we want the Ukrainians to win, we should not discuss things like this.


The Russian milbloggers are constantly biatching in the Kremlin's ear about the malfeasance and ineptitude shown by the military, they don't need to monitor Fark to find out where they're screwing up.
 
acouvis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

anfrind: Do they think the Ukrainians have a preset kill limit?


Traditionally in history, Russia has made it a viable strategy to simply keep throwing meat in the grinder to the point the grinder seizes up.  Even 1 bullet a soldier adds up when conscription is used.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

acouvis: anfrind: Do they think the Ukrainians have a preset kill limit?

Traditionally in history, Russia has made it a viable strategy to simply keep throwing meat in the grinder to the point the grinder seizes up.  Even 1 bullet a soldier adds up when conscription is used.


Traditionally whoever they are grinding on doesn't get much (if any) backup.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: I wonder if there is ONE SINGLE member of the Russian army that wakes up each morning thinking "what we're doing is just, and good. And dammit, we're gonna win!"


At this very moment, "Ukrainian Nazis" is trending on Twitter. So yes, there are idiots who believe this nonsense and thus believe what they're doing is good.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: bsmz: If we want the Ukrainians to win, we should not discuss things like this.

Loose Lips Sink Ships?


More than likely if the Russians see this, then they are thinking, "NATO just wants us to switch up our tactics because they know that we are about to breakthrough everywhere."
 
oldweasel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There have been numerous articles noting that independent thought of any kind in the Russian military will at best to get you a quick demotion, it worse get you shot. They almost pride themselves on their stubbornness and inability to learn, thus leading to issues like this
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: I wonder if there is ONE SINGLE member of the Russian army that wakes up each morning thinking "what we're doing is just, and good. And dammit, we're gonna win!"


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: acouvis: anfrind: Do they think the Ukrainians have a preset kill limit?

Traditionally in history, Russia has made it a viable strategy to simply keep throwing meat in the grinder to the point the grinder seizes up.  Even 1 bullet a soldier adds up when conscription is used.

Traditionally whoever they are grinding on doesn't get much (if any) backup.


Yes it is true, Russians like grinding their meat.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: DannyBrandt: I wonder if there is ONE SINGLE member of the Russian army that wakes up each morning thinking "what we're doing is just, and good. And dammit, we're gonna win!"

At this very moment, "Ukrainian Nazis" is trending on Twitter. So yes, there are idiots who believe this nonsense and thus believe what they're doing is good.


For some reason, Trump supporters look at Zelensky, who is Jewish, and Putin, who is a fascist dictator who oppresses LGBT people and weaponizes the Christian church in Russia, and think to themselves that Putin must be the good guy in all of this mess.  It kind of tells you who the Republican base is deep down ate their core.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anfrind: Do they think the Ukrainians have a preset kill limit?


They don't have a kill limit but the Orcs did come very close to their ammunition supply limit in several places this winter.

But if you've seen the looks on the faces of those defending Vuhledar... Yes the Ukrainian killbots have a limit.
 
p51d007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The russian military, still uses the soviet union tactics.  All commands come down from the head dude, and
the troops on the ground, have no say so or deviation.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
See now, if the Russkies had included hookers and blackjack in their new brigade, everything would have worked out fine for them.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: up-armored Ladas.


So, Ladas?
 
keldaria
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bsmz: If we want the Ukrainians to win, we should not discuss things like this.


Mocking Russians for losses in an entirely preventable war that can be ended tomorrow by them simply going home is a great way to encourage Ukrainian Victory.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.