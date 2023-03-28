 Skip to content
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   California to Big Oil: "Fark your feelings"   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
12 Comments     (+0 »)
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Would have been nice to have the SIX MONTHS AGO but at least we have it now.

/Worst I saw was $7.55 for diesel, yikes.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Boycott driving 🚗 you slugs
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Laws are made to protect people.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Price caps cause shortages. Hell, just out of spite they might have a shortage.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I love how they think an industry that brags about gouging is going to give two shiats about having hand over info that the government is still required to keep secret.
 
palelizard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
<grumpycat.good>
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
High gas prices ultimately push people into EVs, hybrids or at least more efficient gasoline cars. I would think this is something that people would be a little more interested in leaving alone.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This should be amusing to watch.  Let's see if they ever actually do anything.

I wonder when Californians are going to realize how much of that price goes to the state.  I believe California has the highest amount of taxes and fees on gas in the US.

https://www.api.org/oil-and-natural-gas/consumer-information/motor-fuel-taxes/gasoline-tax
 
WTP 2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
OIL: our prices are high due to taxes.
Cal: then we will fine you for high prices.
OIL our prices will get higher due to even more taxes.
Cal: then we will fine you even more for the higher prices.
repeat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  

khatores: High gas prices ultimately push people into EVs, hybrids or at least more efficient gasoline cars. I would think this is something that people would be a little more interested in leaving alone.


As long as we can help people with lower incomes with better public transportation and/or be able to afford electric vehicles and hybrids, I would agree with you to leave the price of gas alone, but we need to find a way to help the workers first and right now that's forcing companies to show their documentation so we can verify if they price gouge and act upon that information if they are (which they probably are).
 
drewogatory
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's just the usual Newsom posturing. None of his hair brained schemes ever actually accomplish anything but keeping his mug on the front page.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"California hit a record high of $6.44 per gallon"

California legislature:   We are going to pass this bill that will never make it through the court to make everyone think we didn't have anything to do with the price of gas.

Tax the rich you cry but your jet fuel tax is .02 per gallon.
 
