(Ars Technica)   While everyone is arguing over TikTok another Chinese Mega-app has already compromised millions of android devices   (arstechnica.com) divider line
22
daveb0rg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So people sideloaded an app not verified by the play store and got hacked?  I am ok with this.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daveb0rg: So people sideloaded an app not verified by the play store and got hacked?  I am ok with this.


Exactly.

This is as outrageous as someone getting malware from a license key generator they downloaded from www.totallynothackersandidthieves.com
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as it's still safe to use TikTok.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have as few apps as you can have you farks.  I only have 86 app. And most are ones the system won't let me remove.  I have 3 games.
My bank and credit.
Food. And email. Web. And that it. 3 screens. I'd have even less If I used and app to crowbar the b.s. apps
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told Linux was immune to this type  vulnerability.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I was told Linux was immune to this type  vulnerability.


Which one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was going to be Truth Social
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, if you're browsing with a Chinese app, you're browsing with Xi.
 
clovercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Tik Tok is something that should be shut down then so is Facebook and Twitter. Republicans are pushing for this because they think the young vote influence on it lost them the 2020 elections. Corporate Democrats go along with it too because of course they do.

Should TikTok be Banned?
Youtube oQK1LAtRh7Y
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: I thought it was going to be Truth Social


Naw: that's how Russo hacks your phone, not China.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: CarnySaur: I thought it was going to be Truth Social

Naw: that's how Russo hacks your phone, not China.


Russia. fark off, autocorrect!
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh....flip phone...no apps. Do not care.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pinduoduo is an e-commerce app for connecting buyers and sellers. It recently was reported to have 751.3 million average monthly active users.

Who, what? I am glad the only apps I have on my phone is Zombo and Farmer's Only
 
Artist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: CarnySaur: I thought it was going to be Truth Social

Naw: that's how Russo hacks your phone, not China.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Renee Russo!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby, don't you mean "Tik-Tak"?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Have as few apps as you can have you farks.  I only have 86 app. And most are ones the system won't let me remove.  I have 3 games.
My bank and credit.
Food. And email. Web. And that it. 3 screens. I'd have even less If I used and app to crowbar the b.s. apps


If you have games along with banking apps then you're f*cking up.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So it's just another Tuesday.
This happens all the time in the Android world.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

clovercat: If Tik Tok is something that should be shut down then so is Facebook and Twitter. Republicans are pushing for this because they think the young vote influence on it lost them the 2020 elections. Corporate Democrats go along with it too because of course they do.

[YouTube video: Should TikTok be Banned?]


She's 🔥
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Regarding this tiktok ban business... seems to me our government just wants the right to do to us everything the corps have been doing because we happily let them.

/right to privacy died long ago with tiny print in EULAs
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

daveb0rg: So people sideloaded an app not verified by the play store and got hacked?  I am ok with this.


Yeah, a clear cut case of FAFO.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
surprised anyone would be willing to side load a foreign owned app onto their phone and not expect to get hacked
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The malicious versions of the Pinduoduo app were available in third-party markets, which users in China and elsewhere rely on because the official Google Play market is off-limits or not easy to access. No malicious versions were found in Play or Apple's App Store. "

All those phones are infected with a dozen official spyware apps. anyways, so yawn.
 
