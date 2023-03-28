 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Russian whose child drew anti-war picture gets jail time, butt fleas   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Awkward, Russia, Reuters, Human rights, Crime, Vladimir Putin, Child, Lawyer, House  
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascism.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, the Thought Police have a man hunt to conduct.

May they and their leaders choke to death on syphillitic donkey dicks.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet, we're so oppressed because you're concerned you might have to explain what love is to your child if they see two men holding hands.

What else does Ukraine need to stop the orcs?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see Cucker Tarlson applaud this and ask why we don't jail trans and LGBTQ leaning or supportive children

Draw a rainbow flag? Off to the Christian rape camp!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The girl should tell the cops that the teacher took the drawing away before she finished adding the arm bands with swastikas on the woman and short storm trooper next to her. If anyone needs to go to jail is the teacher for interfering in the creation of patriotic art work for the motherland.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When an official announced in court Tuesday that Moskalyov had fled, some in attendance shouted, "Bravo!"

The people who said "Bravo!" then accidently fell out a window.

/I'm guessing
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Fascism.


No, communism. Please read up what actual fascism is.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodScout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Release the butt-spiders.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It can't happen here.

Oh wait, it did.  Only the dude didn't draw a picture.

Schenck and Baer, members and leaders of the Socialist Party, had been indicted under the Espionage Act for sending literature to recently conscripted soldiers suggesting that the draft was a form of involuntary servitude that violated the Thirteenth Amendment.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The GOP future they dream of.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Jake Havechek: Fascism.

No, communism. Please read up what actual fascism is.


Are you on drugs?
 
whidbey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Jake Havechek: Fascism.

No, communism. Please read up what actual fascism is.

Putin isn't fascist enough for you.  K.
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Jake Havechek: Fascism.

No, communism. Please read up what actual fascism is.


No, no, no, why don't you explain what "actual fascism" is and "contrast" it with what Putin's sh*t regime is doing.

Show your work
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cool story, Al Jazeera.  Now tell us the one about the guy who drew a cartoon of Muhammed and literally had a guy with an axe break into his house to murder him.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This gal also fled and is  living in France.  Good idea.

euractiv.comView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Cool story, Al Jazeera.  Now tell us the one about the guy who drew a cartoon of Muhammed and literally had a guy with an axe break into his house to murder him.


Not sure why you think Fark is Google but here you go: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2011/2/4/danish-cartoonist-attacker-jailed
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whidbey: It can't happen here.

Oh wait, it did.  Only the dude didn't draw a picture.

Schenck and Baer, members and leaders of the Socialist Party, had been indicted under the Espionage Act for sending literature to recently conscripted soldiers suggesting that the draft was a form of involuntary servitude that violated the Thirteenth Amendment.


Do you have an example that isn't completely different in every aspect other than some people were convicted of something? Because that makes you look like a dingus, not bolster a valid point.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whidbey: It can't happen here.

Oh wait, it did.  Only the dude didn't draw a picture.

Schenck and Baer, members and leaders of the Socialist Party, had been indicted under the Espionage Act for sending literature to recently conscripted soldiers suggesting that the draft was a form of involuntary servitude that violated the Thirteenth Amendment.


Comparing Russia now to the US from over 100 years ago isn't the slam you think it is.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Jake Havechek: Fascism.

No, communism. Please read up what actual fascism is.


I was going to respond to this with actual argument, but halfway decided you are trolling, so I'll give you this instead:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
