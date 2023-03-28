 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Nashville PD releases body cam footage from school shooting. Tell me again why we are supposed to be an exceptional country. As a parent who sends my child off to school every morning expecting her to return home safely. I just can't   (nbcnews.com) divider line
107
    More: Sad, NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, Facebook, NBCUniversal, Education, Law, United States  
•       •       •

721 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2023 at 3:35 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



107 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So this body cam footage is released the next day but when it shows officers having a circle jerk for an hour while 20 children are being murdered it takes an act of Zeus to get the footage released.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bodycam footage released by Nashville police shows officers enter The Covenant School and kill the shooter in an exchange of gunfire.

Adding, "Suck it, Uvalde P.D."
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can someone please summarize what was on the footage for those of us who can't play videos?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We're an exceptional country because we do our best not to let the actions of a few nutcases ruin it for the rest of us..  This is a country, not a kindergarten.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The number of school shootings (and mass shootings in general) certainly is exceptional, subby.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'll have to check documenting reality dot c o m to see if they have raw footage
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Can someone please summarize what was on the footage for those of us who can't play videos?


Lame
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: We're an exceptional country because we do our best not to let the actions of a few nutcases ruin it for the rest of us..  This is a country, not a kindergarten.


Offer not valid for those killed by gunfire.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You farking moron.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: We're an exceptional country because we do our best not to let the actions of a few nutcases ruin it for the rest of us..  This is a country, not a kindergarten.


Define "few".
 
callmeox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Can someone please summarize what was on the footage for those of us who can't play videos?


Police arrive, enter school and begin to clear rooms.  Shots are heard upstairs and the officers with body cams immediately move to that section of the building.  Shots are exchanged and the suspect is neutralized.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
GRAPHIC WARNING: Officials Release Bodycam Footage From Nashville Elementary School Shooting
Youtube muz2EDhqEhs
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We are an exceptional country.

What other country has a shooting at a school on a weekly basis?

USA! USA! USA!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, dramamitter, the US has about 64,665 elementary schools and no shots were fired in 64.664 of them that day.  ~340,000,000 minus 1 people didn't shoot any children, either.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: We're an exceptional country because we do our best not to let the actions of a few nutcases ruin it for the rest of us..  This is a country, not a kindergarten.


Yeah! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go buy some lawn darts and a kinder surprise with a toy in it!

Oh.....wait.....you're just wrong.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: What other country has a shooting at a school on a weekly basis?


Well, define school.

There's a school of fish in the pacific ocean and North Korea is doing their best daily to fight them off.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Well, dramamitter, the US has about 64,665 elementary schools and no shots were fired in 64.664 of them that day.  ~340,000,000 minus 1 people didn't shoot any children, either.


"But you fark one goat..."
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Can someone please summarize what was on the footage for those of us who can't play videos?


Oh shiat it was amazing! The best body cam footage of the year!

/not really, it was like two seconds, showing a pretty standard entry with 3 officers, no one gets shot obviously they aren't showing that.
//shotgun, pistol, AR. Shotgun officer on point
///3
 
payattention
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: We're an exceptional country because we do our best not to let the actions of a few nutcases ruin it for the rest of us..  This is a country, not a kindergarten.

Define "few".


Well, based on a recent figure I heard, it is something around 74 million... since that is the number that still supports all those who are railroading and spewing misinformation for the gun makers. So, less than 75 million?
 
Bslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't see a time-stamp on that footage.
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I love the whole 'We've got to do something' discussion....when we all know there is no Republican alive who will do a goddamned thing because the NRA owns every one of their worthless asses, and the NRA has figured out how to take root in the minds of the feeble-minded GQP cult who still think 'No one take mah guunnzzz'

My fervent wish is every gun advocate burn in hell for eternity, since they seem intent on making the rest of us live it presently.

/Thank GOD I don't have kids in a school.
//Or, as GQP voters and legislators call them:  Target Practice.
///You farking own this, GQP Gun nuts - revel in what you wanted.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Jeebus Saves: We're an exceptional country because we do our best not to let the actions of a few nutcases ruin it for the rest of us..  This is a country, not a kindergarten.

Offer not valid for those killed by gunfire.


Death voids most offers.  That and not living in the continental US.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: Mrtraveler01: What other country has a shooting at a school on a weekly basis?

Well, define school.

There's a school of fish in the pacific ocean and North Korea is doing their best daily to fight them off.


As if they didn't know that's how you get Godzilla.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: BunchaRubes: Well, dramamitter, the US has about 64,665 elementary schools and no shots were fired in 64.664 of them that day.  ~340,000,000 minus 1 people didn't shoot any children, either.

"But you fark one goat..."


It was consensual!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BeatrixK: I love the whole 'We've got to do something' discussion....when we all know there is no Republican alive who will do a goddamned thing because the NRA owns every one of their worthless asses, and the NRA has figured out how to take root in the minds of the feeble-minded GQP cult who still think 'No one take mah guunnzzz'

My fervent wish is every gun advocate burn in hell for eternity, since they seem intent on making the rest of us live it presently.

/Thank GOD I don't have kids in a school.
//Or, as GQP voters and legislators call them:  Target Practice.
///You farking own this, GQP Gun nuts - revel in what you wanted.


"Price for freedom" yadda yadda yadda...
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not to worry!
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I refuse to watch.

Not because, for once, the police did the job efficiently.

But because they had to at all.
 
dustman81
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Uvalde PD should be made to watch this as an example of how to handle an active shooter, after which they are handed their termination notices.

Uvalde PD did it completely wrong and they should never be allowed to forget what massive failure of a police department they are.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The norm everywhere else is to not have a bunch of shootings. So the US situation is actually pretty exceptional.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/muz2EDhqEhs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=310&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I stand corrected. Holy shiat, they actually released the uncut vid.
 
Kar98
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Can someone please summarize what was on the footage for those of us who can't play videos?


Cops go in, pretty much make a bee line to the shooter, and ice her.
Some cops needed to be shoved ahead a little "go go keep going, nobody said break time yet!"
 
Target Builder
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
TBH - props to the cops here. Must be farking terrifying going around each corner knowing you're gonna eventually get around one and find a very active and very armed murderer. Given the circumstances they seemed to stay about as calm as you could expect.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Jeebus Saves: We're an exceptional country because we do our best not to let the actions of a few nutcases ruin it for the rest of us..  This is a country, not a kindergarten.

Yeah! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go buy some lawn darts and a kinder surprise with a toy in it!

Oh.....wait.....you're just wrong.


It does say alot about this country that we trust them handling guns than we do handling a toy in a chocolate egg.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: We're an exceptional country because we do our best not to let the actions of a few nutcases ruin it for the rest of us..  This is a country, not a kindergarten.


If that's the metric we're using, we've failed miserably. Seems like the nutcases won.
 
dustman81
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

callmeox: NotARocketScientist: Can someone please summarize what was on the footage for those of us who can't play videos?

Police arrive, enter school and begin to clear rooms.  Shots are heard upstairs and the officers with body cams immediately move to that section of the building.  Shots are exchanged and the suspect is neutralized.


Unlike Uvalde where the cops stood outside the room listening to kids getting shot, but refused to enter because they were afraid the bullets might hit them. Cowards, all of them.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: We're an exceptional country because we do our best not to let the actions of a few nutcases ruin it for the rest of us..  This is a country, not a kindergarten.

Define "few".


Any group of people that consist of .0001% of the population.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

koder: Bodycam footage released by Nashville police shows officers enter The Covenant School and kill the shooter in an exchange of gunfire.

Adding, "Suck it, Uvalde P.D."


They removed the time stamps and they got to shoot a girl.  Boners all around.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

khitsicker: So this body cam footage is released the next day but when it shows officers having a circle jerk for an hour while 20 children are being murdered it takes an act of Zeus to get the footage released.



Hello and welcome to the USA. I think we need to have a little chat about the police problem we have here. You might want to sit down. What I am about to tell you will be hard to believe.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dustman81: callmeox: NotARocketScientist: Can someone please summarize what was on the footage for those of us who can't play videos?

Police arrive, enter school and begin to clear rooms.  Shots are heard upstairs and the officers with body cams immediately move to that section of the building.  Shots are exchanged and the suspect is neutralized.

Unlike Uvalde where the cops stood outside the room listening to kids getting shot, but refused to enter because they were afraid the bullets might hit them. Cowards, all of them.


Didn't a bunch of them actually go in to get their kids and then block everyone else from trying to do the same?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

callmeox: NotARocketScientist: Can someone please summarize what was on the footage for those of us who can't play videos?

Police arrive, enter school and begin to clear rooms.  Shots are heard upstairs and the officers with body cams immediately move to that section of the building.  Shots are exchanged and the suspect is neutralized.


/
On documenting reality
They have two different pov
The officers pass a dead person
They shot a already shot suspect
You can make out blood coming out
Much better sound on cop with pistol
Rifle guy blocks camera too much and holds his weapon sideways 🙄
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: BeatrixK: I love the whole 'We've got to do something' discussion....when we all know there is no Republican alive who will do a goddamned thing because the NRA owns every one of their worthless asses, and the NRA has figured out how to take root in the minds of the feeble-minded GQP cult who still think 'No one take mah guunnzzz'

My fervent wish is every gun advocate burn in hell for eternity, since they seem intent on making the rest of us live it presently.

/Thank GOD I don't have kids in a school.
//Or, as GQP voters and legislators call them:  Target Practice.
///You farking own this, GQP Gun nuts - revel in what you wanted.

"Price for freedom" yadda yadda yadda...


I'm convinced that is why they are against abortion:  They love seeing dead kids - they just want to make sure they can walk and talk first.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: NotARocketScientist: Can someone please summarize what was on the footage for those of us who can't play videos?

Oh shiat it was amazing! The best body cam footage of the year!

/not really, it was like two seconds, showing a pretty standard entry with 3 officers, no one gets shot obviously they aren't showing that.
//shotgun, pistol, AR. Shotgun officer on point
///3


Documenting reality has a six minute vid with two different pov
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bslim: I don't see a time-stamp on that footage.


The moon landing didn't have a time stamp either.
I think you are on to something.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: We're an exceptional country because we do our best not to let the actions of a few nutcases ruin it for the rest of us..  This is a country, not a kindergarten.

Define "few".

Any group of people that consist of .0001% of the population.


So you're on the list?

Good.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: We're an exceptional country because we do our best not to let the actions of a few nutcases ruin it for the rest of us..  This is a country, not a kindergarten.

Define "few".

Any group of people that consist of .0001% of the population.


How many shootings does this country have compared to similar countries worldwide?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: NotARocketScientist: Can someone please summarize what was on the footage for those of us who can't play videos?

Oh shiat it was amazing! The best body cam footage of the year!

/not really, it was like two seconds, showing a pretty standard entry with 3 officers, no one gets shot obviously they aren't showing that.
//shotgun, pistol, AR. Shotgun officer on point
///3


Suspect gets shot while already down
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

khitsicker: So this body cam footage is released the next day but when it shows officers having a circle jerk for an hour while 20 children are being murdered it takes an act of Zeus to get the footage released.


See if you can discover the differences.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: We're an exceptional country because we do our best not to let the actions of a few nutcases ruin it for the rest of us..  This is a country, not a kindergarten.

Define "few".

Any group of people that consist of .0001% of the population.


Great, so we don't ever have to listen to you on things, as you are clearly less than .0001%
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Target Builder: dustman81: callmeox: NotARocketScientist: Can someone please summarize what was on the footage for those of us who can't play videos?

Police arrive, enter school and begin to clear rooms.  Shots are heard upstairs and the officers with body cams immediately move to that section of the building.  Shots are exchanged and the suspect is neutralized.

Unlike Uvalde where the cops stood outside the room listening to kids getting shot, but refused to enter because they were afraid the bullets might hit them. Cowards, all of them.

Didn't a bunch of them actually go in to get their kids and then block everyone else from trying to do the same?


No.  That didn't happen.  But it's been repeated enough, so people still believe it.
 
Displayed 50 of 107 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.