 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Nashville mass shooter was under 'mental health treatment'. Obviously it wasn't working   (independent.co.uk) divider line
102
    More: Followup, Crisis hotline, Law, Samaritans (charity), Weapon, Firearm, Suicide, United States, Mental health  
•       •       •

838 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2023 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



102 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans: Red flag laws don't work and are unconstitutional. All the people should have guns!
Republicans on tonight's MAGA news: Trans + SSRI whargarbl why didn't red flag take this persons guns away?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Turns out when pro-gun lawmakers are allowed to make sure any gun-control laws are toothless, those laws end up not having any teeth. Weird.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the next week will be:
GOP: "See, it's not a gun issue.  It's a mental health issue."
Media: "So, what do you suggest we do to improve mental health in the country?"
GOP: "Tax Cuts and cuts to mental health services in the budget."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, people who personally knew the shooter refer to the shooter as "she".  Cops say "he".  So, are the cops lying?
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Huh. Turns out when pro-gun lawmakers are allowed to make sure any gun-control laws are toothless, those laws end up not having any teeth. Weird.


Gun laws seem to work in other countries.

Perhaps it's the uncontrolled access to guns:

Fark user imageView Full Size


... naw, it's lack of mental health access.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x478]


Where's the senate vote for this?
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: So, people who personally knew the shooter refer to the shooter as "she".  Cops say "he".  So, are the cops lying?


It's in the article.

Fark user image
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: So the next week will be:
GOP: "See, it's not a gun issue.  It's a mental health issue."
Media: "So, what do you suggest we do to improve mental health in the country?"
GOP: "Tax Cuts and cuts to mental health services in the budget."


Nope. "Trans people are groomers AND murderers! They aren't covered by the 2nd Amendment! Take their guns!"

/also, foghorns for "lone wolf" operations against drag queens
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drayno76: NM Volunteer: So, people who personally knew the shooter refer to the shooter as "she".  Cops say "he".  So, are the cops lying?

It's in the article.

[Fark user image 492x85]


Exactly.  Later in the article, neighbors and friends use "she".  So again, are the cops lying?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's make sure they get access to guns!
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uhhh what?

'Police say no motive in Nashville school shooting but shooter was being treated for 'emotional disorder'"


pretty sure being a nutter is its own cause.
When someone is nutters we would not expect to find any rationally understandable "motive." Being fooking nuts is the cause.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Walker: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Where's the senate vote for this?


Never passed by the Senate:

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/117/hr7780
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drayno76: NM Volunteer: So, people who personally knew the shooter refer to the shooter as "she".  Cops say "he".  So, are the cops lying?

It's in the article.

[Fark user image image 492x85]


That... just reiterates what you're responding to.
 
Queensowntalia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: So, people who personally knew the shooter refer to the shooter as "she".  Cops say "he".  So, are the cops lying?


What are you talking about? ""She was under care, doctor's care, for an emotional disorder," Nashville police chief John Drake said at a press conference on Tuesday. "Her parents felt that she should not own weapons," the chief added."

I was curious if anyone would take the standpoint of "He was traumatized by the fact that no one would recognize his gender, so he is a sympathetic character" argument.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GQP: More guns will make us more safe!

Logic: Shouldn't we be the safest country in the world, then?

GQP: Endless derp...
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: drayno76: NM Volunteer: So, people who personally knew the shooter refer to the shooter as "she".  Cops say "he".  So, are the cops lying?

It's in the article.

[Fark user image 492x85]

Exactly.  Later in the article, neighbors and friends use "she".  So again, are the cops lying?


It's Tennessee, it's known for whisky, blues, and a one mountain peak; not enlightenment.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Female Mass Shooter has entered the chat*

*Austin Powers has entered the chat*

*Austin Powers has left the chat*

/Not touching this one
 
Bslim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It was the founders' intent for every single crazy American to have access to a mass murder tool.

It's right thar on the constitution!

/American Exceptionalism
//Strict constructionism
///no less than three dead
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You can't control people very well, because they tend to do things like this, and also they have rights, like gun owners.  You know what we can control pretty easily?  Our stuff.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shooting up a school is about the most normal American thing I can imagine, so I'd argue that the mental health treatment worked fine.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

drayno76: NM Volunteer: So, people who personally knew the shooter refer to the shooter as "she".  Cops say "he".  So, are the cops lying?

It's in the article.

[Fark user image 492x85]


I thought it was a girl turning into a guy. No?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Queensowntalia: NM Volunteer: So, people who personally knew the shooter refer to the shooter as "she".  Cops say "he".  So, are the cops lying?

What are you talking about? ""She was under care, doctor's care, for an emotional disorder," Nashville police chief John Drake said at a press conference on Tuesday. "Her parents felt that she should not own weapons," the chief added."

I was curious if anyone would take the standpoint of "He was traumatized by the fact that no one would recognize his gender, so he is a sympathetic character" argument.


What I'm saying is the news keeps repeating the claim made by cops yesterday that she was trans, even though there is no evidence of it beyond a cop claiming it.  Which means that every right wing troll and pundit will be repeating it, and it will be a part of Alex Jones-type conspiracy theories.  All because some cop made it up.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
welp, i guess we need more tax cuts.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm healthy enough to know I'm not healthy enough to have a gun. But there would be nothing to stop me.
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: drayno76: NM Volunteer: So, people who personally knew the shooter refer to the shooter as "she".  Cops say "he".  So, are the cops lying?

It's in the article.

[Fark user image 492x85]

Exactly.  Later in the article, neighbors and friends use "she".  So again, are the cops lying?


Which group of people are the deadnaming assholes? The cops or the neighborinos?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When mom and dad are saying "Shouldn't own a gun" about their own kids, someone should listen to them.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: What I'm saying is the news keeps repeating the claim made by cops yesterday that she was trans, even though there is no evidence of it beyond a cop claiming it.  Which means that every right wing troll and pundit will be repeating it, and it will be a part of Alex Jones-type conspiracy theories.  All because some cop made it up.


Needing mental health treatment because everyone you know continues to misgender you can be a thing.  Didn't Tennessee just pass another anti-trans law recently?
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mental health doesn't work like a f*cking on-off switch, dumbsh*tmitter. It may have been working, you don't know where the shooter began.

Christ Almighty I am so tired of this. Every single distraction and obfuscation that can possibly be found when

IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The police chief added on Tuesday that while the state lacked a law that would allow police to formally confiscate weapons from someone deemed to be mentally unstable
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

drayno76: NM Volunteer: So, people who personally knew the shooter refer to the shooter as "she".  Cops say "he".  So, are the cops lying?

It's in the article.


Never mind buried in the article... some.. OK...  the utterly expected outlets need to make sure it's the first word in their oversized headline.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


I'm wondering when their "CISHET KILLER SHOOTS UP SCHOOL" will follow to balance things out but I think it will be a while.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Queensowntalia: NM Volunteer: So, people who personally knew the shooter refer to the shooter as "she".  Cops say "he".  So, are the cops lying?

What are you talking about? ""She was under care, doctor's care, for an emotional disorder," Nashville police chief John Drake said at a press conference on Tuesday. "Her parents felt that she should not own weapons," the chief added."

I was curious if anyone would take the standpoint of "He was traumatized by the fact that no one would recognize his gender, so he is a sympathetic character" argument.

What I'm saying is the news keeps repeating the claim made by cops yesterday that she was trans, even though there is no evidence of it beyond a cop claiming it.  Which means that every right wing troll and pundit will be repeating it, and it will be a part of Alex Jones-type conspiracy theories.  All because some cop made it up.


Yeah, this. I have trans friends and they're already seeing an increase in hate directed their way because of this. And all the articles make sure to mention it and then are just constantly deadnaming and misgendering the shooter.

Also, the article says there's no motive, but previous articles mentioned a "manifesto" so was that just more BS or what?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrparks: NM Volunteer: drayno76: NM Volunteer: So, people who personally knew the shooter refer to the shooter as "she".  Cops say "he".  So, are the cops lying?

It's in the article.

[Fark user image 492x85]

Exactly.  Later in the article, neighbors and friends use "she".  So again, are the cops lying?

Which group of people are the deadnaming assholes? The cops or the neighborinos?


A "transgender man" is a dude, who uses male pronouns and identifies as a man.  If the shooter was a trans man as the cops claimed, then the shooter would identify as a man, use male pronouns, and all neighbors and friends would refer to the shooter as "he".  It sounds like a cop deliberately left a turd in the punchbowl and the media is just repeating it endlessly, like during the first week after Uvalde before the media wised up on the cop lies.
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
From this article: https://www.wpbf.com/article/nashville-christian-elementary-school-shooting/43436139#

"Surveillance video of The Covenant School grounds released by police shows a time stamp of just before 10:11 a.m., when the glass doors were shot out by the shooter. Police said they received a call about a shooter at 10:13 a.m. but have not said precisely what time they arrived, and the edited bodycam footage didn't include time stamps. A police spokesperson didn't immediately respond to an email Tuesday asking when they arrived or whether any version of the video includes time stamps"


Wow, this is like Uvalde Boogaloo
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rent Party: When mom and dad are saying "Shouldn't own a gun" about their own kids, someone should listen to them.


It doesn't really say if the parents had shared that info with the cops anytime prior to the shooting tho, I think.
 
Queensowntalia [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Queensowntalia: NM Volunteer: So, people who personally knew the shooter refer to the shooter as "she".  Cops say "he".  So, are the cops lying?

What are you talking about? ""She was under care, doctor's care, for an emotional disorder," Nashville police chief John Drake said at a press conference on Tuesday. "Her parents felt that she should not own weapons," the chief added."

I was curious if anyone would take the standpoint of "He was traumatized by the fact that no one would recognize his gender, so he is a sympathetic character" argument.

What I'm saying is the news keeps repeating the claim made by cops yesterday that she was trans, even though there is no evidence of it beyond a cop claiming it.  Which means that every right wing troll and pundit will be repeating it, and it will be a part of Alex Jones-type conspiracy theories.  All because some cop made it up.


Why the hell would cops lie about that? To purposefully make themselves look bad?

I realize its cool and trendy to say cops are Satan incarnate and kill puppies and torture toddlers and push grandmas in front of trains and stuff, but, like most of us, most of them are reasonably intelligent.

As has been pointed out, Audrey being misgendered by everyone in his life would certainly contribute to a mental health breakdown. Makes more sense to me then "COPS LIES BECUSE THTEY BAD AND THAT WHAT TEHY DO AND I AHTES DEMM!!"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: drayno76: NM Volunteer: So, people who personally knew the shooter refer to the shooter as "she".  Cops say "he".  So, are the cops lying?

It's in the article.

[Fark user image 492x85]

Exactly.  Later in the article, neighbors and friends use "she".  So again, are the cops lying?


I don't think it matters here. It probably would have been better if the cops had not said anything, though, and let the shooter's family make the call whether the Identity status was relevant. 

It does sound like this was a very troubled person who was lashing out at a perceived (or possibly real) reason for her anguish.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Best in this World: Mental health doesn't work like a f*cking on-off switch, dumbsh*tmitter. It may have been working, you don't know where the shooter began.

Christ Almighty I am so tired of this. Every single distraction and obfuscation that can possibly be found when

IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS


So you're saying it's a mental health issue?
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Queensowntalia: Why the hell would cops lie about that?


My sweet summer child.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: NM Volunteer: What I'm saying is the news keeps repeating the claim made by cops yesterday that she was trans, even though there is no evidence of it beyond a cop claiming it.  Which means that every right wing troll and pundit will be repeating it, and it will be a part of Alex Jones-type conspiracy theories.  All because some cop made it up.

Needing mental health treatment because everyone you know continues to misgender you can be a thing.  Didn't Tennessee just pass another anti-trans law recently?


She didn't need mental health treatment because everyone else was crazy.
 
payattention
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA: Another neighbour Sandy Durham said: "She was very sweet. I don't know what happened."

Gee, I have no idea...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/none whatsoever...
 
Queensowntalia [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Best in this World: Mental health doesn't work like a f*cking on-off switch, dumbsh*tmitter. It may have been working, you don't know where the shooter began.

Christ Almighty I am so tired of this. Every single distraction and obfuscation that can possibly be found when

IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS


I know. I was beaten up by a roaming pack of guns just the other day. I also so the most awful story about how a rabid gun escaped from its owner and spread gun rabies through the entire gun population of the state. Pretty scary stuff.
 
Queensowntalia [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Best in this World: Queensowntalia: Why the hell would cops lie about that?

My sweet summer child.


BECUZ COPS EVILLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL is not a reason, no matter how much you scream it while drooling.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Queensowntalia: Why the hell would cops lie about that?


Why do they lie about so many things?  Because nobody holds them accountable, and they know social media and the public sphere will just run with whatever they initially claim.  Look at Uvalde, how they tried to make the Border Patrol look like heroes, before people figured out they lied about the Border Patrol being the ones who stopped the shooter.

Every time there is a mass shooter, some right-wing troll on Twitter or Facebook will post a nonsense meme about the shooter being trans or liberal or non-white.  Every time.  They do it on Fark too.  Within an hour of the shooting, people posted that.  I sincerely believe some cop saw that and just ran with it because the cop is an asshole and a MAGA type, especially since there has not been any corroborating evidence from anybody else.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Queensowntalia: Best in this World: Mental health doesn't work like a f*cking on-off switch, dumbsh*tmitter. It may have been working, you don't know where the shooter began.

Christ Almighty I am so tired of this. Every single distraction and obfuscation that can possibly be found when

IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS
IT'S THE GUNS

I know. I was beaten up by a roaming pack of guns just the other day. I also so the most awful story about how a rabid gun escaped from its owner and spread gun rabies through the entire gun population of the state. Pretty scary stuff.


You're sarcasm does nothing to change the fact that when we had an assault weapons ban gun violence went down. When the ban went away gun violence increased. My take is based in reality, where are you pulling yours from?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

PvtStash: uhhh what?

'Police say no motive in Nashville school shooting but shooter was being treated for 'emotional disorder'"


pretty sure being a nutter is its own cause.
When someone is nutters we would not expect to find any rationally understandable "motive." Being fooking nuts is the cause.
[Fark user image image 259x194]


People always get excited about blaming this on the opposing tribe somehow, but I always say . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Queensowntalia: Pretty scary stuff.


The only scary thing in your comment is your complete inability to understand what they mean by "it's the guns".
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Queensowntalia: Best in this World: Queensowntalia: Why the hell would cops lie about that?

My sweet summer child.

BECUZ COPS EVILLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL is not a reason, no matter how much you scream it while drooling.


Got it, you're too emotional to discuss this without lobbing insults. I get it, this whole thing is overwhelming.

I hope that you take time for yourself today.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: So, people who personally knew the shooter refer to the shooter as "she".  Cops say "he".  So, are the cops lying?


Police chief at today's press conference consistently said she. CBS radio news used they.
 
Displayed 50 of 102 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.