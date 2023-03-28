 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Who catches walleye and stuffs them full of walleye fillets and weights? These convicted guys   (sports.yahoo.com) divider line
8
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
wtffunfact.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Yo dawg, I heard you liked fishin'...
 
Dafatone [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stuffing the walleye with weights was one thing.

Stuffing them with more walleye was brilliant.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Felony cheating?
But we don't police love? 👌
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought lying and fishing were the same thing.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well yeah, when you're fishing for a hungry fish, you must fillet to the bream.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Of all the shiat that doesn't matter, this case may not matter the most. Talk about a waste of judicial resources. People in jail accused of non-fishing related crimes wait months or years for court dates, making utter mockery of our speedy trial provisions, while shiat like cheating in fishing takes up space and oxygen. This is like bringing felony charges against people who use aimbots in CoD. Ban them from fishing or something, report them to Neptune, whatever, but stop wasting time and criminal justice resources with this first world problem bullshiat.
 
Adam64
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cheating in a tournament is a crime?

Strip them of their winnings, and award to the next highest ones. Ban them from competing, again.

Courts' time shouldn't be wasted on this crap.
 
funzyr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At some point, you need to reach a pretty low place if you feel the need to cheat at fishing
 
