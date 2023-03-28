 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   Somebody turned the many sketches you drew while bored in junior high into a festival [NSFW]   (soranews24.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Penis, Kanagawa Prefecture, Phallus, Twitter, Slang, Vagina, Japanese festivals, Japan  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2023 at 3:50 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's a tag and everything.
 
AirGee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who was drawing these in junior high?

Don't project, subby.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I constantly drew in my notebooks while in every grade in school.

Had some epic ones too. I wish I saved them.
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kolpanic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Who was drawing these in junior high?

Don't project, subby.


"I kinda have this problem. It's not even that big of a deal, like 8% of kids do it. For some reason, I don't know why, I just kinda sit around all day and draw pictures of dicks."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.