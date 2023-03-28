 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Aztec Camera, Soft Cell, Peter Murphy, The Alarm, & Elvis Costello. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #449. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sitting Still.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
Been 80s-ing of late.
Lots of Altered Images has been listened to & jolly good it was too
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So starteth another work week!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can actually HEAR the sweat pouring from the lady who is waiting for the promoter to get whoever should be on the radio 5 minutes ago To the radio. That's hard and ugly; I'm not even gonna be snarky.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
(I will suggest, however, she dig up a different Emergency disc than the soundtrack to Aquaman to fill the dead air with.)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

perigee: (I will suggest, however, she dig up a different Emergency disc than the soundtrack to Aquaman to fill the dead air with.)


Are you dissing Claudia?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am not - like I said, that is a HARD position to find oneself in. (And she changed the music after I mentioned it, AND noted it was Oscar Peterson...

)))She's Listening!!((

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Present! And I actually recognize all the teaser artists in the headline today. I can also make a pretty good guess what we're not going to hear from 1 of them.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Presently present..
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Present! And I actually recognize all the teaser artists in the headline today. I can also make a pretty good guess what we're not going to hear from 1 of them.


That befouled amour one?
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hi, everybody!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sno man: That befouled amour one?


BONK BONK!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
live radio. nothing could ever ever go wrong. ever.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: live radio. nothing could ever ever go wrong. ever.


Live anything is always a bit touch & go.
Even in the theatre, it was quite nerve wracking the second the tabs were flown out (sometimes even as soon as FOH clearance was given). Even after numerous rehearsals.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sno man: BourbonMakesItBetter: Present! And I actually recognize all the teaser artists in the headline today. I can also make a pretty good guess what we're not going to hear from 1 of them.

That befouled amour one?


I'd make a guess at the other ones, but I have a warped sense of how overplayed some things were(n't).

Speaking of "those songs" you may or may not recall that I had been signed up for viewing an 80s-themed aquatic entertainment extravaganza on our recent family vacation. The music selection and editing was interesting, and better than I expected (except for the Huey Lewis - I really could have done without that). Simple Minds was represented, albeit briefly. And much to my surprise, the song they choose to include about 5 seconds of was ... Sanctify Yourself. Yes, it was a pretty big hit, but it wasn't _the_ hit.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sno man: BourbonMakesItBetter: Present! And I actually recognize all the teaser artists in the headline today. I can also make a pretty good guess what we're not going to hear from 1 of them.

That befouled amour one?


*seizure*
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Farking tunein keeps buffering today.
I reckon I'm about 45 seconds behind
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If the other one is Memorabilia, then that'll do me.
The production on that is unbelievable
 
