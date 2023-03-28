 Skip to content
(AP News)   Nuclear power plant in Minnesota leaks thousands of gallons of radioactive water for the second time. Subby realizes the article is a few days old, but that's better than waiting, say, four months for the utility company to report the first incident   (apnews.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the plant will be shut down, but there is no danger to the public, the plant's owner said Thursday.

The IAEA "Run for the hills!"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Everyone is dead and the trees are humming!"

rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If they let the public know about right away, people will just start showing up with their spiders, subby.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The new leak, announced a day after Xcel Energy says it was discovered, was found to be coming from a temporary fix to the original leak, the company said in a statement. This time, the leak is anticipated to be in the hundreds of gallons. "

So Flex Tape didn't do the trick?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A subtle warning system would be nice.

Core Explosion. Repent Sins. (The Simpsons)
Youtube pk2fWMkM0do
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's tritium, it has almost zero effect on humans and the half-life is 12 years.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meh, it's tritium. It's regularly discharged from power plants with zero consequences.

Fukushima is going to start dumping a lot of tritium into the ocean this year and it will be fine.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Great, a bunch of Nords with super powers.  Just what the world needs.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yawn.  Not notifying the public for months isn't the same as not reporting it to state agencies and the NRC.

Nice try on the outrage angle, subby.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Great, a bunch of Nords with super powers.  Just what the world needs.


cheatsheet.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's no swimming in the heavy water
No singing in the acid rain

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
With a purposeful grimace and a terrible sound
He pulls the spitting high-tension wires down
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You know subby, if you had paid attention in science class instead of being stoned out of your mind, you would know that whats leaking is perfectly safe and the main reason they didnt say anything the first time is because of re(dacted) morons like you who have their head so far up their ass they think plutonium is the same as tritium


This is a nothingburger thats only being spread by nuclear fearmongers
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is what a leak from a fusion plant will look like as well
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oogah boogah radiation scary. Better burn coal instead.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: This is what a leak from a fusion plant will look like as well


Yeah, but if it's a cold fusion plant then it will be leaking tritium-infused ice.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

newsvertisement: Oogah boogah radiation scary. Better burn coal instead.


People need to just need to shut up and wait for their superpowers to manifest.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We already covered this.

It's tritium.

The K40 in bananas is drastically more radioactive than tritium (if I'm reading the chart of nuclides right, feel free to double check me).

Tritium is so weak that it requires specialized equipment. Most radiation detection equipment simply cannot see it. That's how far below the threshold of GAF it is.

Local concern number for alpha emitters: 20dpm.
Local concern number for tritium: 10,000dpm.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: plutonium is the same as tritium


Well as radiation safety I can confirm they're both PITA, but for very different reasons.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Okay Chicken-Littlemitter.

As of right now, the leaking pipe has been repaired, zero radioactive material managed to escape the site, and the plant will be powered back up sometime later this week.

Also, you'd essentially have to drink or bathe in the heavy water for it to be dangerous to you.

More wildlife died as a direct result of the shutdown (temperature shock due to warm water not flowing out of the plant) than as a result of the lead.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: There's no swimming in the heavy water
No singing in the acid rain

[Fark user image 300x297]


Which is kind of sad. Heavy water is 11% more dense than regular water so it's super easy to float and swim in. If you could fill a public pool with heavy water it would be so much safer from a risk of drowning standpoint.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's contained on the property. No reason to go Chernobyl.
 
