Blue Octopus of Death is a great band name, not so great find on the beach
25
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Of course it's in Australia.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What type of band would it be? Death Metal? A Poison cover band?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They are so cute though!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Don't actually do this.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ottebx: What type of band would it be? Death Metal? A Poison cover band?


Poisson?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: They are so cute though!

[Fark user image 425x415]

/Don't actually do this.



I also came here to make a comment about them being cute....makes them even more dangerous.

Nobody looks at a Brazilian wandering spider and says "I should pick it up."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: ottebx: What type of band would it be? Death Metal? A Poison cover band?

Poisson?


That's the French Phish tribute band.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: They are so cute though!

[Fark user image image 425x415]

/Don't actually do this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ottebx: What type of band would it be? Death Metal? A Poison cover band?


Funeral doom. They'd tour with Ahab.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ottebx: What type of band would it be? Death Metal? A Poison cover band?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
bannerrefugee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ottebx: What type of band would it be? Death Metal? A Poison cover band?


Blues
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: fiddlehead: They are so cute though!

[Fark user image image 425x415]

/Don't actually do this.

[Fark user image 425x539]


The thing that always struck me about that picture is that the person is using both hands to hold it. Which means that someone else had to be close by to take the picture. Yet either neither of them knew about the death octopus or there's some context that we're missing.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If it has bright blue markings and it's in the water, stay the fark away from that deadly ass shiat
 
adamatari
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I suspect she was bitten but not envenomated. I don't know how much control the octopus has over their venom but apparently you can be bit but not injected with venom sometimes. Very lucky in any case.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Still not as deadly as the Blue Waffle of Death.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
These octopuses are small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and are covered in tiny rings that flash with an iridescent blue when the animals are threatened.

I'd love to see what they look like under UV or modified so we can see their full color spectrum.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My Octopus Teacher would have ended very differently with this species. I mean, the dude would have still farked the octopus but he'd be the one to die.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: If it has bright blue markings and it's in the water, stay the fark away from that deadly ass shiat


Bright color in general is nature's way of telling everything not to mess with it: this octopus, poison dart frogs, etc.

Seems like both the blue ring octopus and poison dart frogs get their toxins from the food they eat. Feed them other than their usual food and they aren't harmful.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I remember the movie well.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As opposed to the Slightly Off-white Octopus of the Little Death?

static.tbdcdn.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I still remember when one killed a bad guy in "Octopussy".

/44 years old and that movie title still makes me smirk.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

adamatari: I suspect she was bitten but not envenomated. I don't know how much control the octopus has over their venom but apparently you can be bit but not injected with venom sometimes. Very lucky in any case.


I think a lot of animals have developed the capacity for "dry" bites. Why waste venom on something it obviously can't eat? They might need that venom in the near future for something it can eat, but the venom sacs haven't refilled.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ottebx: What type of band would it be? Death Metal? A Poison cover band?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Actually, Blue Octupus of Death is the name of my upcoming anime project for Netflix. It's about an octopus demon who works at a diner.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

adamatari: I suspect she was bitten but not envenomated. I don't know how much control the octopus has over their venom but apparently you can be bit but not injected with venom sometimes. Very lucky in any case.


They don't make their own venom. Kinda like Komodo dragons. Maybe climate change has impacted the bacteria necessary.
 
janzee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Symptoms:
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

