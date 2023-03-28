 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MPR News)   Hospital sends 4-year-old to collections, threatens garnishment of tooth fairy money   (mprnews.org) divider line
44
    More: Murica, Health care, Law, Burn, Health system, Insurance, Medicine, Health, Patient  
•       •       •

1175 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2023 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing a good old lemonade stand can't pay for.

/you mean they're shutting down kids' lemonade stands too!?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An ER's error?

syfy.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Generational wealth? Try generational debt.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: An ER's error?

[syfy.com image 480x360]


Ya if you give them information, you're getting charged a visit. You pay for the right to walk in the door. How do Americans not get this yet?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  I'm tired of all these toddlers suckling off the public teat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this hospital have the machine that goes ping?

They can lease it back to the company they got it from so it comes out of the capital budget and not from the current expense budget.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Columbia House seen smiling up from the grave knowingly
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Good.  I'm tired of all these toddlers suckling off the public teat.


Wait, those teats are public?
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm honestly surprised insurance company buildings haven't been firebombed
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like Jesus wants it.

This is a Christian nation, you know.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Months after the ER visit, McLin received a bill addressed to the "parents of Keeling McLin" from Envision Physician Services, the provider staffing service that employed the ER doctor in Lutz. McLin recalled the doctor's promise that they would not be billed. "I should have made them write something down to that effect," she said.

Bullshiat.  You go in, they look at you, and refer you somewhere else or not you're getting charged for that visit.  The woman is a dentist, she should know how it works.

Which reminds me, I have a $300+ bill from a doc in a box joint because my PCP can't be assed to address a simple avulsion.  The only reason I went in was to make sure what I was seeing wasn't bone.  F*cking mandolin slicer...2 years after the f*cking jointer had already shortened the same finger!

/It's amazing how much skin grows back
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US Hospital admins and their scumsucking shareholders

michaelkonik.comView Full Size
 
centrist [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Good.  I'm tired of all these toddlers suckling off the public teat.


Right? Did you know that, since the enacting of child labor laws, unemployment among persons under the age of ten is nearly 100%? It's simply unsustainable.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it will be off his credit report by the time he is in middle school.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America has a great healthcare system... for rich and famous people. For everybody else, not so much.

Medicare for All: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 7Z2XRg3dy9k
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again? To another 4 year old?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the 4 year old declare bankruptcy. It goes away after 7 years. He can start to rebuild his credit after his 11h birthday party.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After being contacted by KHN, Aliese Polk, an Envision spokesperson, said in an email that Envision would waive the debt, apologizing to Keeling's family "for the misunderstanding."

Yes, a simple misunderstanding, once investigative reporters got involved. These farkers do this shiat all the time, knowing that a percentage of people will simply pay. The insurance industry is intentionally complex so that even educated people cannot navigate it.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dr. Sara McLin thought she made the right choice by going to an in-network emergency room near her Florida home...

She chose poorly before any of this even started.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: JasonOfOrillia: Good.  I'm tired of all these toddlers suckling off the public teat.

Wait, those teats are public?


No they are NOT.  Trust me on this one...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have said it before and I'll say it again:  Free Enterprise and StateCapitalism just do not work. Four year olds are not dunned by collection agencies in socialism. Marx had the right idea: from each according to their abilities, and to each according to their needs.

Oh, wait, that's a pronoun! That sentence is riddled with pronouns. Ban it, kill it with fire. Burn your computerb ad your house with it. It's a den of iniquity because you are reading. I assume you are reading, and that's thought crime enough to justify the death penalty.

Sorry. My bad. Have a good rest of your day.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Have the 4 year old declare bankruptcy. It goes away after 7 years. He can start to rebuild his credit after his 11h birthday party.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Sum Dum Gai: JasonOfOrillia: Good.  I'm tired of all these toddlers suckling off the public teat.

Wait, those teats are public?

No they are NOT.  Trust me on this one...


You are right. No teats are public. That would be pornography, especially the hidden secret teats sucked by the rich, the influential, the powerful and anybody who is not one of us.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: America has a great healthcare system... for rich and famous people. For everybody else, not so much.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7Z2XRg3dy9k]


the problem, like many things, is we listen to the loudest voice in the room. The loudest voice in the room is rarely right, when they always are. When its the quiet guy for the last few years suddenly getting pissed, its when you listen.

On healthcare the loudest voices in the room are the people who are the loudest voices on every other issue, and none of them are "right"  more often than not on most of those, so the sane people tune both sides out.

I have great healthcare. We pay a pile of money for it. I'd honestly say its too good and includes stuff it shouldn't (looking at you weekly acupuncture with a 5 dollar co pay), but dropping a tier down exposes me to risk i'd rather not have.

I'd love for everyone to have it and the cost come out of my taxes instead of a check (well not the weekly acupuncture) but that donut hole falls in a weird place socio-economically, and instead of people appealing to common decency, they just get angry. And the folks who take it on the chin (I know its fark and there are endless billionaires we can tax for everything) tune it out.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The ER didn't charge them, but the ER physician who bills separately did.

Many of those physician billing groups are owned by hedge funds, and this is about par for course.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if the people railing against healthcare insurance companies here a.) didn't read the article, b.) didn't comprehend the article, or c.) are just good old fashioned stupid.

While there's plenty to biatch about healthcare insurance companies, this was the medical provider's billing and error, no insurer needed.  It's shiat like this that's got private equity drooling over buying into medical care so they can absolutely rat fark everybody involved (patients, doctors AND insurance companies) through abusive billing.  Grab a helmet and buckle up.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Total Bill: For the emergency room visit, Envision Physician Services billed $829 to insurance and about $72 to the family. HCA Florida Trinity Hospital billed Keeling about $129, noting it had applied an "uninsured discount." An itemization showed the original charge had been nearly $1,509 before adjustments and discounts.

so, kid was basically triaged and nothing else- needed to go elsewhere.
over heyaah, tariffs reflect actual cost of providing care (theoretically), and tariff for 'No Investigation with No Significant Treatment' ED attendance is £73 / $90
highest tariff, for most acute ED attendance, is £338 / $417

even splitting the diff... assume $254...
original bill 6x inflated
final bill 3.3x inflated

I don't need to tell you about the shocking bloat.  I do think it's interesting to do the maths though.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I laugh every time the news / government / Boomers asks with a straight face why no one wants to start a family or go see the doctor these days.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

El_Dan: The ER didn't charge them, but the ER physician who bills separately did.

Many of those physician billing groups are owned by hedge funds, and this is about par for course.


Not hedge funds, private equity.  Kinda like the difference between a rapist and a pedophile rapist, but you get the point.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

soupafi: I'm honestly surprised insurance company buildings haven't been firebombed


Wasn't the insurance company in this instance.

Look, American Healthcare is three miserable mobsters:  insurance offers a protection racket from the hospitals, the hospitals extort you to help them shake down the insurance, and then there's the drug dealer (number one employer of hot young models).

Each of them is completely f*cked up and each of them have people who are doing the best they can despite the system, which only prolongs the misery.
 
Hoobajube
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've complained about these before, but in my area there's a healthcare company that operates these "Emergency Rooms" that are in the building about the size of a large fast food restaurant or maybe an old Blockbuster.  They look much more like an urgent care center than anything what you'd imagine an actual hospital to be.

Had a buddy's wife take their son to one of these near their house for something minor.  Same thing, ended up doing no treatment there, but ended up with a huge $1,000+ "Emergency room visit" bill because it's classified as an "ER."

I think their whole business model is based on billing "Emergency room" fees for stuff that could easily be handled at someone's regular doctor or urgent care, and refer out anything that needs a full hospital ER. Since they've blanketed the area with all these miniature facilities, people end up there because it's in a convenient location.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here you go, a "full-service emergency room" right next to the grocery store and Applebee's!
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone forgot to change the guarantor in the registration system to the adult. I wonder what crappy system they're using that didn't catch that a minor was listed as the guarantor.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Priapetic: El_Dan: The ER didn't charge them, but the ER physician who bills separately did.

Many of those physician billing groups are owned by hedge funds, and this is about par for course.

Not hedge funds, private equity.  Kinda like the difference between a rapist and a pedophile rapist, but you get the point.


Fair enough, I honestly didn't realize there was a meaningful difference, and private equity is apparently even worse.
 
TTFK
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Look, American Healthcare is three miserable mobsters:  insurance offers a protection racket from the hospitals, the hospitals extort you to help them shake down the insurance, and then there's the drug dealer (number one employer of hot young models).


The only one at fault in this story is the hospital.

Let's start by remembering what a collective pile of shiat HCA is:  They squeeze their patients for every penny while treating their staff like complete crap.

Even putting aside the fact that they tried to bill a 4 year old, the subsequent bill from the ER doctors violated The No Surprises Act which banned balance billing of medical costs incurred.  That's the biggest part they need to be taken to task for.  Until the Feds rake them over the coals, they are going to keep trying this on people.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The proper way to get healthcare in the US is a simple 8-step process:

1. A week before seeing the doctor, start calling to find out prices. If bleeding out or missing a major body part, try to duct tape it and take a Tylenol.

2. Don't ask the doctors, they have no concept of money or what in-network means. Neither will the front desk, or the billing department, or insurance reps. (In fact, no one actually knows what in-network or out-of-network means, insurance spins a wheel at billing time to determine this). Be prepared to call daily, the first 5-6 times you call you'll get nothing, and no one will EVER call back. By the 7th call, you *might* get transferred to someone in some obscure department who will make up a fake price that will be wrong.

3. Get that price in writing, itemized. It will still be wrong, but at least you'll have it in writing.

4. If you're still alive at this point, consider it was just a flesh wound, and maybe you didn't need the doctor?

5. If you absolutely have to, go get healthcare. But you should strongly consider dying as a cheaper and less painful option.

6. Now, spend 2 months on the phone fighting insurance with the itemized costs you got in step 3. After the first month, you *might* be able to talk them down from 300% of the original estimate, to 200%.

7. After paying in full, wait until the collections agency calls for the surprise bill the hospital added later without telling you.

8. Repeat until you die of natural causes or an aneurism on the phone with insurance.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anyone who tells you our medical system isn't as farked up as a football bat is someone who is making bank off of its farkedupedness.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Perhaps he should work harder to improve his station in life.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: disaster bastard: Have the 4 year old declare bankruptcy. It goes away after 7 years. He can start to rebuild his credit after his 11h birthday party.

[Fark user image image 702x395]


Use his credit cards to pay off any debt (student loans, car, etc.). MAX THOSE MFERS OUT before bankruptcy.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Have the 4 year old declare bankruptcy. It goes away after 7 years. He can start to rebuild his credit after his 11h birthday party.


they would successfully argue in court that a 4 year old cannot legally enter into contracts on their own recognizance and that you are responsible for paying any incurred debts and then any incurred legal fees to boot
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Autoerotic Defenestration: disaster bastard: Have the 4 year old declare bankruptcy. It goes away after 7 years. He can start to rebuild his credit after his 11h birthday party.

[Fark user image image 702x395]

Use his credit cards to pay off any debt (student loans, car, etc.). MAX THOSE MFERS OUT before bankruptcy.


Is it possible to take out a credit card in a four year old's name? If so, I'll offer half the take to whoever can round me up some orphans without legal guardians.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Collections agencies and health care, heh. I had to go to a clinic to get my earwax unclogged. No big deal, the total charge was less than $300. They insisted on running it through my health insurance even though I explained that I have a $1000 deductible so it was pointless, and I could pay with my credit card, debit card, cash or cashier's check... nope... had to go through my health insurance.

I expected to get a bill, but nothing came until 6 months later from a collection agency, who were not given my apartment number which the clinic had because it was on my freakin insurance card.

Somehow health care is difficult to pay for even if you've got the payment right in your hand.

/CSB
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: disaster bastard: Have the 4 year old declare bankruptcy. It goes away after 7 years. He can start to rebuild his credit after his 11h birthday party.

they would successfully argue in court that a 4 year old cannot legally enter into contracts on their own recognizance and that you are responsible for paying any incurred debts and then any incurred legal fees to boot


They should have thought of that before they sent a 4 year old to collections
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

disaster bastard: The All-Powerful Atheismo: disaster bastard: Have the 4 year old declare bankruptcy. It goes away after 7 years. He can start to rebuild his credit after his 11h birthday party.

they would successfully argue in court that a 4 year old cannot legally enter into contracts on their own recognizance and that you are responsible for paying any incurred debts and then any incurred legal fees to boot

They should have thought of that before they sent a 4 year old to collections


It doesn't matter what they thought of doing or did.  They would subsequently sue the mother for payment and win hard if it ended up going to court.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.