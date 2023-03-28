 Skip to content
(France 24)   What should you not do if you don't want to damage your reputation and be portrayed as a "porn star", Mr Famous French Author? That's right: Not star in a porn film. To be fair, the script didn't mention getting shafted by courts in two countries   (france24.com) divider line
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Houellebecq, whose best-selling works include "Submission" and "Atomised", complained that the film damaged his reputation and that he had signed an unfair contract under the influence of alcohol."

The film is not your main problem, bro
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A two-nation spit roast? Thatsmyfetish.gif
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's 67 and bangs a college kid in the film. Who does this appeal to again?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imma have to see the film before I pass judgement. You know - for science.
 
dp3 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's so much to unpack in the article, but this is the part that got me:

...the judge said in a written ruling, dismissing the author's application and ordering the writer to pay 1,393 euros in costs.

Must be nice having reasonable legal costs.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it that hard to find a prostitute? I was going to try Pahrump. But I'd try Amsterdam if closer.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You talkin' about Balzac?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dated a girl that was an extra in a porn film.  She was seated at a restaurant while the two actors banged on a table in front of her.

She hated when I would constantly bring up "yeah, she was in a porno"
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That website seeks full surrender of my data. No thanks Frenchie.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: He's 67 and bangs a college kid in the film. Who does this appeal to again?


67 year olds who want to bang college kids. Duh.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who watches porn for the dudes?  Tell me about the Houellebecq Girls
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's make one thing clear - there have been many, many porn actors and actresses, but only a few were truly porn stars.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: He's 67 and bangs a college kid in the film. Who does this appeal to again?


It is just a redo...
madeinatlantis.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Own up to it.
2. Make a few jokes.
3. Wait for the public to stop caring.
 
wyldkard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like shiat got bananas, and he didn't want to be no Houellebecq girl
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: 1. Own up to it.
2. Make a few jokes.
3. Wait for the public to stop caring.


"I'm old, but I farked a banging hot 20 year old, and got paid to do it. What did you do today?"
 
groverpm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: That website seeks full surrender of my data. No thanks Frenchie.


But if I were to visit a US non-GRDP compliant website I wouldn't be able to because US site are famous for sucking up personal info.
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But Houellebecq said in court papers seen by AFP that the contract put him "at the mercy" of Ruitenbeek.
"I was tired, the day had been long and the necessary wine had already been drunk", the writer said.

Maybe sign contracts before your day-drinking begins rather than after, drunky.

Or, if when you have a rare sober moment and realize it's a bad contract, just pull out (of the porn contract, not the Dutch lady.)
Don't whine about how unfair it all is in two different countries. Nobody cares.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: 1. Own up to it.
2. Make a few jokes.
3. Wait for the public to stop caring.


You forgot the steps where you pivot into a multi-millionaire influencer with a catchphrase like, "That's hot." or try to "Break the internet."
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
From what I gather FTFA, he got married, and for their planned honeymoon in Morocco, his new wife spent "months' booking prostitutes only to have the trip be cancelled for security reason. This made him depressed so he visited a friend in Amsterdam, drank a lot of wine, and signed a contract to appear in a porno.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: He's 67 and bangs a college kid in the film. Who does this appeal to again?


77 year olds?
 
groverpm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: He's 67 and bangs a college kid in the film. Who does this appeal to again?


Old men who still think they've got a chance with a college kid. There's a Dutch company that makes just that sort of...oh hey, it's probably the one from the article.
 
1funguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: He's 67 and bangs a college kid in the film. Who does this appeal to again?


College girls looking for a sugar daddy..?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: He's 67 and bangs a college kid in the film. Who does this appeal to again?


Not you apparently.  And that takes up less space.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: He's 67 and bangs a college kid in the film. Who does this appeal to again?


Fathers who want to show it to their daughters and say: "you better work hard and make a lot of money or else you'll end up like this."

...and then show it to their sons and say "hey, if you work hard and make a lot of money you'll end up like this!"
 
Bslim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Cary Granite
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I dated a girl that was an extra in a porn film.  She was seated at a restaurant while the two actors banged on a table in front of her.

She hated when I would constantly bring up "yeah, she was in a porno"


Yeah, well, I hope you used protection while banging a porn star.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It seems un-French to deny this as anything but art for arts sake.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I dated a girl that was an extra in a porn film.  She was seated at a restaurant while the two actors banged on a table in front of her.

She hated when I would constantly bring up "yeah, she was in a porno"


There are extras in pornos?
Maybe your fancy schmancy art house pornos you philistine!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A search of his co-star in the film was not so bad, this is of course NSFW.
Pretty cute girl IMO.
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eKonk: Let's make one thing clear - there have been many, many porn actors and actresses, but only a few were truly porn stars.


The term that seems to make the most sense is, "pornographic performer" because to call many performances 'acting' is inaccurate.
 
