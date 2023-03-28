 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Dubious: God tells you to kill. Batshiat crazy: SpongeBob tells you to kill   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No one one SpongeBob loves all

Plankton, Squidward and Mr Krabs though
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still find the former to be crazier, as there is at least a SpongeBob cartoon that actually exists.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't forget
https://abc7chicago.com/spongebob-squarepants-patrick-star-real-life-and-nick/10919618/
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a LOT of drugs.

I feel bad for everybody involved here. Especially, but not exclusively, the victim. :-(
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW, LUNCH

Secret Formula
Youtube 2unhM-tWKQA
 
El_Dan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can't believe this happened again, and so soon.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Re-read that 6 times. Gave up trying to understand what you meant.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who's living with concrete shoes under the sea?

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ergo, SpongeBob is God.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No Subby. God telling you to kill is still batshiat crazy.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"You like babby patties, don't you?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

quite so.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


OH *SNAP!*, LITTLE ONE!
 
Bslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yay, the "best country in the world"

*doesn't apply to (but not limited to):
Veterans
Poor
Women
Children
Non-whites
Poor whites
People with mental health issues
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At least SpongeBob exists.

/Religion is nuts.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My 7 year old has hated Spongebob every minute of his life. From the moment he first saw it he was repelled. He claims it's the dumbest thing he ever saw. So I am not the least bit worried about him carrying out Spongebobs murder fantasies.
 
Speef
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey subby

What's crazier

1) Visible cartoon character tells you to kill, and you do
2) Invisible skyman, a character from a famous murder instruction book, tells you to kill and you do

wtf
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pssssst subby, they are equally crazy.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jesus. Poor kid.
No matter what you do in society, we're always going to have mental illness. It's how you deal with it that matters. 
In the US, we just haven't since reagan. :/
 
groppet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My cat tells me to kill all the time but I ignore her because she is a big bully.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
AI: Spongebob, God, what's the difference?

Both SpongeBob and God are fictional characters. SpongeBob is a fictional cartoon character created for entertainment purposes, while God is a concept of a supreme being or deity that has been created by humans throughout history to explain the unknown and provide comfort and guidance.

While some individuals may find meaning and purpose in their belief in God, God is a human invention and does not exist as an actual entity. In contrast, SpongeBob is a purely fictional character created for entertainment purposes and does not have any bearing on one's beliefs or values.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The only reason it is safe to keep lighters and matches in your house is because cats lack thumbs.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If SpongeBob tells you to kill. Its time to check your meds.
 
