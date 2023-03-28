 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WUSA9)   Student in class: Hello classmates, I put together this PowerPoint presentation where I list ten of you that I'm going to kill. I hope I get a good grade on this   (wusa9.com) divider line
72
    More: Scary, Middle school, Frederick County Sheriff's Office, school resource officers Monday, Urbana Middle School, Learning, Human, Officer, PowerPoint presentation  
•       •       •

1869 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2023 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lyger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the room, moran.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A+ for making an exciting PowerPoint presentation.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope there were bullets on that power-point.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so be sure to pat him down when he enters the school, in an area where no student can see it and make sure no one has guns on them to upset the boy....oooohhhh wait a minute, i see that does now work...
how about you just kick him out of all schools forever. really, try to save other lives as his is lost.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Provided he didn't use unnecessary animations, this sounds like an interesting topic.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That could have been an email.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to believe someone that young could do something so monstrous.

I mean, really. Powerpoint?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrator: He did NOT get a good grade on that project.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One more time, stellar modern day "journalism". Did he show it to just these people? Did he pass the file around to everyone? Or did he actually do like subby said and present to the class. It's a simple answer a real journalist would have tought to ask. If not them, the editor. But this is shiat work, and it's getting worse.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What grade did he get?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a job for the Special Forces.
Fark user image
 
Unright
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to make a broad assumption that he might be getting bullied or mistreated by those 10 specific culprits. I hope their parents, after being notified, had a talk with their kids about why someone might feel that negatively about them and what they could do to positively reach out to others.

Not trying to blame the victims, but I think everyone is a type of victim here.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Americans are so obsessed with killing they're almost Russian.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


Do you want to make a kill-list?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Narrator: He did NOT get a good grade on that project.


Was that cause all the information was on the slide and he just read it out, adding nothing of value to the presentation?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet drag queens made him do it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I'll be dipped in sh*t and called smelly....

This happened in Fredneck county (Urbana)

I had kids go to that school back in the early 90's.
 
53plypat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: so be sure to pat him down when he enters the school, in an area where no student can see it and make sure no one has guns on them to upset the boy....oooohhhh wait a minute, i see that does now work...
how about you just kick him out of all schools forever. really, try to save other lives as his is lost.


Put him in a special class.. preferably in a padded room in the state mental hospital
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess to be fair, having to work with PowerPoint makes me want to stab a b*tch, too.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unright: I hope their parents, after being notified, had a talk with their kids about why someone might feel that negatively about them and what they could do to positively reach out to others.


Sometimes the parents are bullies too or you get parents that say; "oh, not my child! He would never do that"
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure which is worse...

Death threats, or being subjected to Powerpoint in general...
 
53plypat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: I bet drag queens made him do it.


you lose
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to visualize the presentation, but have questions. Like, did he use one slide and put a list of names with the words "You're dead soon"? Or did he make 10 individual slides with pictures of his future victims and the reason he hated them?
Personally, I think the kid was too ignorant about the real-world consequences of making threats. What you don't know can actually kill you.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he use bullet points that look like bullets?
Corporate - Nice Font
Youtube hj-zmKO1sa0

RIP, Lance.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: That could have been an email.


He has a bright future in middle management
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unright: I'm going to make a broad assumption that he might be getting bullied or mistreated by those 10 specific culprits. I hope their parents, after being notified, had a talk with their kids about why someone might feel that negatively about them and what they could do to positively reach out to others.

Not trying to blame the victims, but I think everyone is a type of victim here.


Sometimes I do wonder that.  Frequently actually.  There are a lot of psychopaths and sociopaths out there who kill for absolutely no reason.  But there are also a lot of people out there who through failures of adult leadership, or years of frustration, or PTSD, or through puberty hormones doing stupid shiat to developing people's brains.  I can totally understand why an otherwise normal person would lash out in an extremely violent way if teachers didn't put a stop to years of bullying, and the parents didn't know because the kid was too embarrassed to admit it, and nobody provided any counseling to the kid.

And with almost all of that, it boils down to at least one adult failing to help a kid who obviously needs help.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only the kid had wusa9's website designer in the presentation too
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably got docked points for not looking at the class or spoke in a presentation manner.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

53plypat: Begoggle: I bet drag queens made him do it.

you lose


You sound "woke"!
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: Man, Americans are so obsessed with killing they're almost Russian.


Judging superficially from my perspectove, i'd guess russians are obsessed with dying and standing too close to windows.
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x680]


Thank you for being generous and not using  yellow font
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zjoik: Thank you for being generous and not using  yellow font


Wait, I could've used yellow?  Damn it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]

Do you want to make a kill-list?


More like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda prefer this method ("here are the people i'm gonna shoot")

Versus

"Suprise! Im shootin' y'all!"
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Gives new meaning to "Death by Powerpoint"


/ refers to excessive long and boring meetings
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Bslim: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]

Do you want to make a kill-list?

More like:

[Fark user image image 850x478]


"I'm always monitoring comms"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The juvenile suspect will not be named due to his age.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FSCO at 301-600-1046.


"We're not going to tell you the suspect's name, but if you have any information on him, let us know."
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids of course see the repeated news of school shootings. I've often talked about the cumulative effect of violence in entertainment desensitizing kids that they don't have a realistic understanding of what it is. I stand by that. But in the last few years we have the issue that kids are seeing the threats and the encouragement of violence from their local politicians on the evening news that it seems like acceptable adult-like conflict resolution to them.
 
53plypat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: Man, Americans are so obsessed with killing they're almost Russian.


I would ask you to please speak for yourself
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: zjoik: Thank you for being generous and not using  yellow font

Wait, I could've used yellow?  Damn it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zjoik: steklo: zjoik: Thank you for being generous and not using  yellow font

Wait, I could've used yellow?  Damn it.

[Fark user image 425x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoobajube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah...kids do stupid shiat.  Was probably getting bullied...expressed his frustration in a stupid way, the repercussions of which will follow him for years to come.  There's probably hundreds to thousands of situations like this that don't ever get caught but also never amount to anything.

Problem is, there's no way to tell which angry kid will just go Goth (or whatever equivalent subculture), cope with it, or shoot up the school -- and nobody wants to be the school teacher, counselor, or principal who went easy on little Johnny who later went on to do a mass shooting.

So he'll get the book thrown at him because he shows the warning signs, fair or not, because in 'Murica, there's actually a chance he'll do the "unthinkable," which, in 'Murica is actually quite "thinkable."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kid should be sentenced to death, like every other person who thinks that powerpoint is a good way to present an idea
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and for those of you that never had a tormentors or were maybe just the bullies yourselves.

this is where a child's mind IS SENT, when the adult world around them fails to protect them from their own fellow classmates that act like savage jungle chimps to anyone they perceive as weak.

When a child is forced to solve there own problems of violent torment, you are the idiot a hole if you had adult rational peaceful expectations on the the fooking CHILD.
Expect their reaction to savagery to be be savage.

And if they do have their jungle animal caps on correctly, which they were born to wear that way unless taught better, then their response is not polite or easy but specifically intended to be a permanent solution.

"I blame society" because the child reaches for the tools they were shown to by the culture they were indoctrinated to.

If a kind imagines to kill to end their bully probable, where do you think they got that idea?
they are a child, they ain't got an original idea to their name, they just copy everything they see. We work this way intrinsically, all children learn through indoctrination first and foremost, until their minds have developed to take on higher order reasoning.


If a child reaches for violence to solve their own problems, they are only copying what they seen going on around them. They are not and can not be imagined to come up with this chit all on their own.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nasa killed seven astronauts with a powerpoint. This kid could have a future in our space program.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: Kids of course see the repeated news of school shootings. I've often talked about the cumulative effect of violence in entertainment desensitizing kids that they don't have a realistic understanding of what it is. I stand by that. But in the last few years we have the issue that kids are seeing the threats and the encouragement of violence from their local politicians on the evening news that it seems like acceptable adult-like conflict resolution to them.


They're also being saturated with the idea that grabbing the adult murder toy in their own home and spraying everyone in the room is the solution to any problem.

How a superpower lost a working civilization that way will be the subject of study a hundred years from now (if we don't destroy the planet first, which I sincerely doubt).
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
May he who has not mentally made his/her own list mentally, somewhere along in life cast the first can of Ballistol.
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.