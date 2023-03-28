 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   China spent $240bn on other countries' belt and road debts from 2008 to 2021, much of it at 5% interest rates (compared to the 2% rate the IMF charges). But don't worry, China will just let you roll it over, year after year   (theguardian.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, International Monetary Fund, Debt, Economy, Global financial system, Interest rate, World Bank, Loan, World economy  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2023 at 11:20 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is their method of colonization.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The whole concept is insane.  It's like Amazon loaning you a $billion to pay them to build a distribution facility in your community to get better access to their products.  Half of that $240 billion must be bribes.
 
Explodo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rs are too angry about paying taxes to realize that the toll roads you get instead of regular public roads just puts money in China's pocket...at least in CO.
 
jmr61
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's a belt debt?

Something British I'm guessing.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They also swept into a bunch of small countries, bribed a few corrupt officials, threw together some ridiculously shoddy building, like a stadium that fell apart before they finished working on it, then ended up with some crazy shiat like all of the fishing rights in Costa Rica.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whatshisname: This is their method of colonization.


They think it is.  What it actually is, is a ton of debt that will never be repaid - ala Enron's Indian power plants.  Those African highways are infested with highwaymen and bandits in a lot of places.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What are you going to do come repossess our highway?

and yes subby, people (or countries) with bad credit have to pay higher rates.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I didn't know they built a road to Argentina.
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whatshisname: This is their method of colonization.


Yup.  Colonialism for the 21'st century.  China figured out that you didn't need to invade another country and set up a whole governmental infrastructure in order to extract their resources.
 
geometer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I believe it was J. Paul Getty who said, "If you owe the bank $100, that's a problem for you. If you owe the bank $100 million, that's a problem for the bank."
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When you owe the bank 100K, you have a problem.
When you owe the bank 100B, the bank has a problem.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.