 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Best Korea paints a whole bunch of ice cream makers green and tells the world they're functioning nuclear warheads. Time to send Seth Rogan in again   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Unlikely, Missile, Seoul, North Korea, Nuclear weapon, Cruise missile, Korea, Want, Kim Jong-un  
•       •       •

753 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2023 at 9:40 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To eat the ice cream using nacho chips as little spoons.  He's got the munchies again b/c he just smoked a fat hooter.  (I stongly advise keeping SR away from North Korea or anywhere it has influence or presence.  His movies make me laugh and I selfishly want him to avoid poison face rubs or bone-saws despite what other over vocal farkers think of his humor.)
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The warheads double as unpowered household clothes washers, so there's that.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, how "tactical" does it need to be if you're just going to hit the sea?  Does Kim has a specific porpoise in mind?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure it isn't a memory core or a camtono of Beskar steel?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I do not know.
They could be cement mixers.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that a guy like Kim wouldn't go anywhere near a functional nuclear warhead, unless he brought all his potential rivals with him.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What about Matt Damon?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And they're just sitting in a hallway for people to touch?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: And they're just sitting in a hallway for people to touch?

[Fark user image 850x478]


Right at crotch-level, too.  That's a really expensive alternative to a vasectomy.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can we send Joe Rogan instead?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sure, that's ice cream subby?

Looks like goo to me

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Those look fake. Do those look fake to anyone else? I don't know what nuclear warheads look like, but those look fake.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: And they're just sitting in a hallway for people to touch?

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: And they're just sitting in a hallway for people to touch?

[Fark user image 850x478]


Those metal strap look like they're about to fall off.
 
goodncold
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: Sure, that's ice cream subby?

Looks like goo to me

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Worker is sad because that was his extended family going through the machine.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

goodncold: Worker is sad because that was his extended family going through the machine.


Fark user image
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Anyone else read the headline and think this was some Best Korea gripe against Ben & Jerry's?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He learned from Pootin:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: And they're just sitting in a hallway for people to touch?

[Fark user image 850x478]


Well yeah, it's not like they're critical space flight hardware or anything.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Those look fake. Do those look fake to anyone else? I don't know what nuclear warheads look like, but those look fake.


You can tell they're bombs by the big red nose painted on.

Or was that clowns?
 
shamen123
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: And they're just sitting in a hallway for people to touch?

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Don't forget the super secure "window with blinds for protection" at the end there
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.