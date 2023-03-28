 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Imagine taking a dump so epic it ends up in a museum and the media labels it "bum-splitting"   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somewhere up in Valhalla a bunch of vikings are laughing & pointing at "Split-Bum Sven".
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: Somewhere up in Valhalla a bunch of vikings are laughing & pointing at "Split-Bum Sven".


And the poor bastard hasn't sat down in 1100 years.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bono?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS, Internet.  Stop it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
coinnews.netView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing in the picture for size reference.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those archaeologists really know their shiat.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell do you expect when you eat beans and sausage for breakfast?

Also, I've had bacon. That stuff you serve is NOT bacon.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Epic Dump

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Came for SP reference, leaving satisfied.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Bono?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Almost, but bigger. More Courics.
 
jso2897
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Imagine?


It isn't hard to do.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ah, I love Fark.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The bank got a massive Scandinavian deposit.
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: There is nothing in the picture for size reference.


Are you suggesting that we can't trust the Daily Star?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Back in college, we discovered a turd in the men's room of the humanities building that was roughly the size and shape of an American football.  This was before smart phones, so no pics. But it was legendary.

Come to think of it, it *was* a Norwegian Lutheran college, so maybe the guy who dropped that bomb was a Viking descendant.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tests on the turd, scientifically known as a large paleo faeces or coprolite, revealed it had survived more than a thousand years intact at the plot which later became a Lloyds Bank.

That's some solid comedy right there.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: Epic Dump

[Fark user image image 632x842]


Elvis'?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jso2897: SpectroBoy: There is nothing in the picture for size reference.

Are you suggesting that we can't trust the Daily Star?



It say 21 cm long.
For me it was a tuesday
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A whopping 20cm x 5cm... to those who are not metrically-inclined, that's roughly 8 inches long and 2 inches in diameter - about the size of a paper towel core. Significant, but not impressive. Let's just say I've seen bigger.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Tests on the turd, scientifically known as a large paleo faeces or coprolite, revealed it had survived more than a thousand years intact at the plot which later became a Lloyds Bank.

That's some solid comedy right there.


New advertising campaign for Lloyds Bank:

"We'll keep your shiat safe for a 1000 years."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Elvis'?


If it were his, there would be peanut butter and banana all over the walls, I would think.

Plus I think his bathroom was carpeted.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: Let's just say I've seen bigger.


"that's what she said"
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
CSB.
My older son had a problem with pooping once he was out of diapers. He'd only go every 6-7 days. Consequently his poops were huge. I don't know how they managed to exit his body. Literally the size of a baseball. If I'm looking at the picture correctly this would have been about average size.
It was a serious situation for about a year. The huge poops hurt and caused him to hold it in even more. He was afraid of the bathroom and for a while would only poop in the back yard. It worked itself out after a while, glycerin suppositories helped a lot. It was pretty awful though, much crying.
/CSB.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I drop baseballs and softballs regularly.  And those damn low flow never flush them in one. Trump is correct about that
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: A whopping 20cm x 5cm... to those who are not metrically-inclined, that's roughly 8 inches long and 2 inches in diameter - about the size of a paper towel core. Significant, but not impressive. Let's just say I've seen bigger.


A buddy of mine will occasionally return from the restroom and declare he had a real "gator on the bank" situation. Took me a while to figure out what he meant.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: jso2897: SpectroBoy: There is nothing in the picture for size reference.

Are you suggesting that we can't trust the Daily Star?


It say 21 cm long.
For me it was a tuesday


I was gonna say.  8" x 2" isn't all that big.
 
neofonz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA: Archaeologists believe that the deposit most likely belonged to a Viking man.

Bluepoop?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A man can dream, Subby.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: RobotSpider: Tests on the turd, scientifically known as a large paleo faeces or coprolite, revealed it had survived more than a thousand years intact at the plot which later became a Lloyds Bank.

That's some solid comedy right there.

New advertising campaign for Lloyds Bank:

"We'll keep your shiat safe for a 1000 years."


"We ensure the safety of the largest deposits!"
 
austerity101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
PAIGE NO
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I did not realize there was a record for that. Now I wish I had taken photographs, though HIPAA would've not have allowed it. I had a patient a few years ago that was morbidly obese. She ate nonstop, even in the hospital. Contrary to popular belief, we cannot force patients to reduce their diet inside the hospital. We can't even stop a diabetic from chugging cokes all day if that's what they really want to do. This woman would put turds out as big as my forearm, and I am not exaggerating. For those of you interested in the gory details, it took three of us to help her poop. One had to pull her, one had to push from the back, and the other person had to get a bedpan down there to catch it. She was with us for three months before she died. One of the many reasons I decided to retire.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: A whopping 20cm x 5cm... to those who are not metrically-inclined, that's roughly 8 inches long and 2 inches in diameter - about the size of a paper towel core. Significant, but not impressive. Let's just say I've seen bigger.


Lemme tell ya about what happens when your blood calcium is elevated.....

/I ever tell ya how I got this scar?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There is a reference turd. My route home from grade school cut across the high school football field. The band director had a permanent eyrie sited at the 50 yard line. It became one day a dare to climb up the ladder to the top. The prize was sight of  a turd that appeared anaconda sized. Who left it there was a mystery, but it took me years to regard high school boys as entirely human.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ah, that famous poop. At least in archeological circles it's well known for preserving what people actually ate at the time. You'll imagine few menus and shopping lists were preserved from the era.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Big poops have already been memeified.
 
Crazy Talk Al
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So. Many. Jokes.
 
phedex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ahh, the elusive Softback Brownfish.
 
tuxq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Someone at work left a deuce in the toilet so large it wouldn't flush. These are the kinds of toilets that use pressure to spray everything down the drain... it was massive. At least 2.5in across, about 8 or so long. Then a few months later, it happened again. That poor butthole.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: We can't even stop a diabetic from chugging cokes all day if that's what they really want to do


really?

When I was in hospital with a heart attack, I had to eat their food. There was no way I could get a soda, or a chocolate ice cream shake, I was put on a strict diet.

and they wouldn't let me outside, to have a cigarette either.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tuxq: Someone at work left a deuce in the toilet so large it wouldn't flush. These are the kinds of toilets that use pressure to spray everything down the drain... it was massive. At least 2.5in across, about 8 or so long. Then a few months later, it happened again. That poor butthole.


the worst thing about that is when you put the plunger in to unclog it, it gets coated with dung and gets all nasty.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And you're saying that White Castle wasn't involved in this?
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm not clicking on that link...
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Crazy Talk Al: [Fark user image image 360x305]

So. Many. Jokes.


That's a heckuva poop knife.
 
tuxq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: tuxq: Someone at work left a deuce in the toilet so large it wouldn't flush. These are the kinds of toilets that use pressure to spray everything down the drain... it was massive. At least 2.5in across, about 8 or so long. Then a few months later, it happened again. That poor butthole.

the worst thing about that is when you put the plunger in to unclog it, it gets coated with dung and gets all nasty.


This one didn't clog it. It would go end-up and just circle the drain, then the flush cycle would stop, and it'd float back up to the top like nothing happened.
 
