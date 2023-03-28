 Skip to content
(NPR)   Philadelphia officials want residents to know that even though there was a major chemical spill in the Delaware River, the water is totally safe to drink "until Tuesday afternoon." After that, who knows? So drink up, fast   (npr.org) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Considering that the Delaware River is a shipping lane, and that the oil refineries near Delaware City regularly pipe chemical waste into it, odds are... it's had worse in it already.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starting Wednesday, beer only.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'll be safe as long as I don't combine the water with hairspray and beauty cream.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in Philly on Sunday to shop the Muslims stores during Ramadan, was fun to hear all the alert noises from everyone's cell phones regarding the water contamination.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: Starting Wednesday, beer only.


Wy agread of. you maaan.

/some of the bottled water people were buying was recalled because it was bottled near the Ohio trail derailment site. Hahaaa we're all gonna die from our professional stupidity.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: I think I'll be safe as long as I don't combine the water with hairspray and beauty cream.


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How am I going to fill my dumpster pool now?!?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mark Knopfler & James Taylor - Sailing to Philadelphia
Youtube OrLdKYRBOEE
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Do not, my friends, become addicted to water. It will take hold of you, and you will resent its absence!
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because they're expecting the runoff from the Palmer plant to wash away all the pollution with waves of delicious, life-giving chocolate. The land will heal itself.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last one to get super powers is a rotten egg!
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fill yer bathtubs.

Do it NOW!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you don't want that contaminated water, you could send it to NYC to help improve the East River.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gnosis301: I think I'll be safe as long as I don't combine the water with hairspray and beauty cream.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OrLdKYRBOEE]


great farking tune man!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rewind2846: gnosis301: I think I'll be safe as long as I don't combine the water with hairspray and beauty cream.

[Fark user image 700x393]


"Love that Joker!"
 
discrete unit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's gonna get worse: further upriver a landfill is fighting to expand to the border of the Lehigh (which feeds into the Delaware). Nothing like landfill runoff in your tap water.
 
Kuta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Moody Blues - "Tuesday Afternoon" (Official Video)
Youtube b5N7qHmEgxA
 
sleze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did you know that Coca Cola does bottling in NE Philadelphia?  Might want to be wary over the next few months about what you drink...

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
