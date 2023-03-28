 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Scientists have finally figured out why you never understood that The Dress was blue and black. And good news -- it's not because you're stupid. Well, not entirely   (slate.com) divider line
40
    More: Interesting, Perception, Knowledge, Reason, Wavelength, Psychology, Science, Epistemology, Truth  
•       •       •

1561 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2023 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I will say, as a person with color vision deficiency (aka colorblindness), I had orgasm-inducing amounts of schadenfreude over that whole incident. The viciousness, unearned confidence, and the people who felt they were going insane was just... mmph.

Turns out perception's a b*tch and you never learned how to handle ambiguity. I'm here for it, muahahaha.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People trusting their perceptions are the cause of a lot of grief in this world.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The freaky part to me is when I saw it, it was white / gold for about two seconds and then it flipped to blue and black and I couldn't get my brain to switch back to the other way.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jumpthruhoops: The freaky part to me is when I saw it, it was white / gold for about two seconds and then it flipped to blue and black and I couldn't get my brain to switch back to the other way.


researchgate.netView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jumpthruhoops: The freaky part to me is when I saw it, it was white / gold for about two seconds and then it flipped to blue and black and I couldn't get my brain to switch back to the other way.


I wasn't ever able to see it as white and gold. And I still think that people who see it that way must be doo-doo heads.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slate's archives are full of fascinating stories. We're republishing this article because it remains a reader favorite. It was originally published April 12, 2017.

Anyone want to tell Subby about the last six years?  I don't think I have it in me.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: People trusting their perceptions are the cause of a lot of grief in this world.


azquotes.comView Full Size


I'm all honesty though, I remember sitting in an iHop on a Friday night. Most of the people in the dining room broke out in a large loud, funny argument over the color of the dress. Different tables, different groups of people, different ages, races, everything.

It was the closest thing I can ever remember to a sense of a good natured community in real life. No anger, just laughs between random people.

I don't believe I'll ever see anything like that again, let alone be apart of it. All because of one picture of a dress. I'm thankful I got to be there.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sxacho: Jumpthruhoops: The freaky part to me is when I saw it, it was white / gold for about two seconds and then it flipped to blue and black and I couldn't get my brain to switch back to the other way.

I wasn't ever able to see it as white and gold. And I still think that people who see it that way must be doo-doo heads.


I've never been able to see it as blue and black.  I know those are the real colors but I can't make my brain see them.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No article - paywall site.

Hey, I thought that was against Fark rules, and that's why we can't submit New York Times articles?

NYT allows a limited number of free article views before you are hit with a paywall, and is banned.  Slate allows a limited number of free article views before you are hit with a paywall, and is allowed.  What exactly is the distinction here?

(No, I'm not asking for people to supply me with advice on circumventing paywalls.  I just want some consistency on Fark policies in this area.)
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Slate's archives are full of fascinating stories. We're republishing this article because it remains a reader favorite. It was originally published April 12, 2017.

Anyone want to tell Subby about the last six years?  I don't think I have it in me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doc Daneeka: No article - paywall site.

Hey, I thought that was against Fark rules, and that's why we can't submit New York Times articles?

NYT allows a limited number of free article views before you are hit with a paywall, and is banned.  Slate allows a limited number of free article views before you are hit with a paywall, and is allowed.  What exactly is the distinction here?

(No, I'm not asking for people to supply me with advice on circumventing paywalls.  I just want some consistency on Fark policies in this area.)


LOL

welcometofarkhere'syourcat.jpg
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xythero: sxacho: Jumpthruhoops: The freaky part to me is when I saw it, it was white / gold for about two seconds and then it flipped to blue and black and I couldn't get my brain to switch back to the other way.

I wasn't ever able to see it as white and gold. And I still think that people who see it that way must be doo-doo heads.

I've never been able to see it as blue and black.  I know those are the real colors but I can't make my brain see them.


I've been able to see the dress as blue and black, but only in images of the same dress under different lighting.

Many optical illusions I am able to perceive both ways, to switch in my brain what I am seeing.  But for that particular image, I have only ever been able to see it as white and gold.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: People trusting their perceptions are the cause of a lot of grief in this world.


And wrongful convictions and baseless accusations.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [media0.giphy.com image 450x306]


Juries should care
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's blue to me, dammit.

Next you'll be telling me the helmets the Vegas Golden Nights wear is gold and not blue.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Jumpthruhoops: The freaky part to me is when I saw it, it was white / gold for about two seconds and then it flipped to blue and black and I couldn't get my brain to switch back to the other way.

[researchgate.net image 765x877]


That's a Clitoris
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To me it is white and gold and the photo in the article where it looks blue and black, to me just looks like a white and gold dress in bluish lighting.

What I want to know is, why can I see this dress is clearly blue and black?

Fark user imageView Full Size

That is NOT the same dress as the one in the original photo.  I cannot accept that.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A study carried out by Schlaffke et al. reported that individuals who saw the dress as white and gold showed increased activity in the frontal and parietal regions of the brain. These areas are thought to be critical in high cognition activities such as top-down modulation in visual perception.[50][51]"

(wiki)

50. Knapton, Sarah (15 March 2016). "Dressgate: If you saw THAT dress as white your brain was working overtime". The Telegraph. Archived from the original on 2 April 2018. Retrieved 1 April 2018.
51. Schlaffke, Lara; Golisch, Anne; Haag, Lauren M.; Lenz, Melanie; Heba, Stefanie; Lissek, Silke; Schmidt-Wilcke, Tobias; Eysel, Ulf T.; Tegenthoff, Martin (December 2015). "The brain's dress code: How The Dress allows to decode the neuronal pathway of an optical illusion". Cortex. Elsevier BV. 73: 271-275. doi:10.1016/j.cortex.2015.08.017. ISSN 0010-9452. PMID 26478963. S2CID 25188324.
 
basscomm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

My favorite part about the whole thing was that people were (and still are) trying to convince me that this is black. The dress is black, but the picture is lousy.

It would be kind of like arguing if the person below has pupils that are red or black.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw it as white/gold because I perceived the dress to be in silhouette. The background is completely blown out by light, and so my brain attributed the darkness of the dress to that effect. Ultimately, I think this is less of an interesting optical illusion and more about how people can't agree on how to parse a terrible photo.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of doo-doo heads in here.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sxacho: Jumpthruhoops: The freaky part to me is when I saw it, it was white / gold for about two seconds and then it flipped to blue and black and I couldn't get my brain to switch back to the other way.

I wasn't ever able to see it as white and gold. And I still think that people who see it that way must be doo-doo heads.


I personally never understood the debate at all.  Import the photo into an editor and sample the colors.  Here they are

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


The colors as shown are unambiguous- it's white and gold.  What happened was the photo was overexposed under colored light, which made it look different.  But this is hardly an unusual effect- placing an object under specific colored light can drastically change how it appears since as the mix of wavelengths of light shining on it changes , as anyone who's tried to buy paint lately can tell you

Fark user imageView Full Size

or more dramatically

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Jumpthruhoops: The freaky part to me is when I saw it, it was white / gold for about two seconds and then it flipped to blue and black and I couldn't get my brain to switch back to the other way.

[researchgate.net image 765x877]


If that's a woman looking away, there's something seriously wrong with her neck
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basscomm: It would be kind of like arguing if the person below has pupils that are red or black.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuperChuck: steklo: Jumpthruhoops: The freaky part to me is when I saw it, it was white / gold for about two seconds and then it flipped to blue and black and I couldn't get my brain to switch back to the other way.

[researchgate.net image 765x877]

If that's a woman looking away, there's something seriously wrong with her neck


I have to fight my brain really hard to see the old woman.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I will say, as a person with color vision deficiency (aka colorblindness), I had orgasm-inducing amounts of schadenfreude over that whole incident. The viciousness, unearned confidence, and the people who felt they were going insane was just... mmph.

Turns out perception's a b*tch and you never learned how to handle ambiguity. I'm here for it, muahahaha.


I'm sorry that you're eyes are broken
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
does it have anything to do with what device you view it on and the color settings of that device?  because that was always my assumption.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The dress was blue and black.
Full stop.
 
nytmare
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


As you can clearly see, both sets of color boxes are blue and black.
 
groppet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have seen it different ways on different devices. So I figured if I ever saw it in person I would know the truth.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chitownmike: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I will say, as a person with color vision deficiency (aka colorblindness), I had orgasm-inducing amounts of schadenfreude over that whole incident. The viciousness, unearned confidence, and the people who felt they were going insane was just... mmph.

Turns out perception's a b*tch and you never learned how to handle ambiguity. I'm here for it, muahahaha.

I'm sorry that you're eyes are broken


I can see really well in the dark and camouflage is a complete joke to me, it's fine.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: I have to fight my brain really hard to see the old woman.


Me as well. Took me a while.

Then, there's this...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This one still pisses me off.

farm4.static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: RogueWallEnthusiast: I have to fight my brain really hard to see the old woman.

Me as well. Took me a while.

Then, there's this...

[i.pinimg.com image 600x400]


I never can do those.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: sxacho: Jumpthruhoops: The freaky part to me is when I saw it, it was white / gold for about two seconds and then it flipped to blue and black and I couldn't get my brain to switch back to the other way.

I wasn't ever able to see it as white and gold. And I still think that people who see it that way must be doo-doo heads.

I personally never understood the debate at all.  Import the photo into an editor and sample the colors.  Here they are

[Fark user image 300x300][Fark user image 300x300]

The colors as shown are unambiguous- it's white and gold.  What happened was the photo was overexposed under colored light, which made it look different.  But this is hardly an unusual effect- placing an object under specific colored light can drastically change how it appears since as the mix of wavelengths of light shining on it changes , as anyone who's tried to buy paint lately can tell you

[Fark user image 850x265]
or more dramatically

[Fark user image 600x294]


Fark user imageView Full Size


You make a good argument, for a doo-doo head.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: I never can do those.


someone told me, the trick is to look at it cross-eyed, then straighten your eyes out.

I dunno. Never tried.


"without the struggle, there is no struggle"
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.