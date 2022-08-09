 Skip to content
(Kyiv Post)   Day 398 of WW3. Russian missiles pound eastern Ukraine city, killing two and wounding dozens of Ukrainian civilians in missile attacks in the eastern cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. Welcome to your Tuesday Russo-Ukraine War thread   (kyivpost.com) divider line
    More: News, Russia, Donetsk Oblast, Military, Donetsk, Car, Person, Russian missiles, eastern Ukrainian town of Sloviansk  
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. One day down, next day up. After stories of Muscovy gang having to conserve ammunition, they launch a large missile attack on Ukraine. Elements of the Wagner group are being repositioned in Crimea, and Heavy Ukrainian tanks are starting to reach the front. Here's you overnight war news from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Tuesday, March 28

Kyiv Post Daily Thread - The Latest News From and About Ukraine on March 28

static.kyivpost.comView Full Size
WAR IN UKRAINE

Russian Missiles Pound East Ukraine City, Killing Two, Wounding Dozens

OPINION: Russia's Path to Renewed Legitimacy: More Dominoes than Chess

EXPLAINED: Heavy Tanks Have Finally Arrived in Ukraine - Here's What You Need to Know

Survey: Ukrainians' Interest in Their History Spikes Amid Russia's Ongoing War

OPINION: Phoenix of Ukrainian Culture Rising in London

Mercenary Unit Formed by Kremlin's "Head of Crimea"


UK Defense Ministry: Russia suffering heavy losses in Avdiivka, making 'marginal progress'.Russian troops have prioritized an operation trying to encircle Donetsk Oblast's Avdiivka but have made "only marginal progress" in the area, losing many armored vehicles, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on March 28.

8 killed, 66 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours.Russia struck 124 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), Kh-31 cruise missiles, drones, and tactical aviation, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on March 28.

kyivindependent.comView Full Size

KHERSON
How Kherson residents resisted Russian occupation (VIDEO)
Russian forces entered Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine, at the very beginning of the full-scale invasion. For two months, Kherson residents were openly

Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones overnight causing large fire.One of the drones targeted a private enterprise in the city of Dnipro, causing a "large fire" over an area four thousand square meters in size, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.

ISW: Russia likely sent Wagner Group fighters to Avdiivka to reinforce military.Russia's military leadership has likely committed some Kremlin-backed private mercenary Wagner Group elements to the Russian offensive on Avdiivka in order to reinforce its recent limited advances on the city, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

Russia fires at Sumy Oblast more than 130 times, 1 woman injured.Russian forces shelled six communities in Sumy Oblast on March 27, firing more than 130 of various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Air Force: Ukraine downs 12 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight.In total, Russia launched 13 Shahed-136 and 131 "kamikaze" drones, 12 of which Ukraine's air defenses shot down, the Air Force said. It also attacked Ukraine with one Granat-4 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and two KABs, a Russian precision guided weapon.

Financial Times: Western companies exiting Russia forced to make donation to Russian state.Western companies wanting to leave and sell their assets in Russia are now forced to make a direct donation to the Russian state, Financial Times reported, citing a new Russian ruling issued on March 27.

And that's your lot. Enjoy your day and hug your loved ones, and settle back for day of watching this ruscist abomination roll on. Good luck everyone.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine frontline fighting: Battle for Bakhmut rages on | DW News
Youtube TMg_vTwptaM
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it looks like there was a lot more on the ship besides Bradley IFV's last month:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A short thread on the Russians being so farking stupid:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for March 18 through March 24 (Days 388 to 394) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gen. Mick Ryan with a thread about purpose (Thread Reader link):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Saw reports on Reddit that the challenger 2 tanks and other assorted IFV are now ready for combat in Ukraine.

Shortly we will hear stories of how the Russians have destroyed hundreds of them.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x775]

[Fark user image image 757x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x264]


Those arty numbers continue to be impressive.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: A short thread on the Russians being so farking stupid:

[Link][Fark user image image 600x922]


Russia military has history of being idiot.


The Dumbest Russian Voyage Nobody Talks About
Youtube yzGqp3R4Mx4
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Father_Jack still in hospital?  How foot?
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Putin prepares Russia for 'forever war' with west as Ukraine invasion stalls

The Russian president has managed to rally people around the flag with talk of a fight for national survival
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x775]

[Fark user image image 757x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x264]

Those arty numbers continue to be impressive.


You're impressive
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: A short thread on the Russians being so farking stupid:

[Link][Fark user image image 600x922]


From the replies

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hornwrecker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Last night I posted a link to a new book about the possible outcome for muskovy.  Link to free PDF after the bio of author; 470 pages.

Failed State: A Guide to Russia's Rupture


Daily stats for those with short attention spans:

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 28.03.23
Youtube XqqX_NK9KKg
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rumour on Telegram, Russia is preparing for another mobilization, different from the normal conscript service.  Expecting > 400.000.

Goes to question from last year.
Does Russia have uniform for another 400.000 soldier?
Does Russia even have 400.000 more gun?  Yes I understand when you mobilize soldier not all of them will carry gun.  Some will be in office or other support work.
Seemed like Russia was looking in back of closet for uniform and gun during last mobilization.  I can not imagine it is better.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Amnesty Report Says 'Hypocrisy' Of Western States Laid Bare By Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Leave it to Amnesty International to find the real villains in this war: the US and its allies.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x775]

[Fark user image 757x1500]

[Fark user image 850x264]


Just 570, huh?  Slow day.  :P
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Rumour on Telegram, Russia is preparing for another mobilization, different from the normal conscript service.  Expecting > 400.000.

Goes to question from last year.
Does Russia have uniform for another 400.000 soldier?
Does Russia even have 400.000 more gun?  Yes I understand when you mobilize soldier not all of them will carry gun.  Some will be in office or other support work.
Seemed like Russia was looking in back of closet for uniform and gun during last mobilization.  I can not imagine it is better.


And as we have seen, some they'll just give sticks, or a shovel if they're lucky.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Rumour on Telegram, Russia is preparing for another mobilization, different from the normal conscript service.  Expecting > 400.000.

Goes to question from last year.
Does Russia have uniform for another 400.000 soldier?
Does Russia even have 400.000 more gun?  Yes I understand when you mobilize soldier not all of them will carry gun.  Some will be in office or other support work.
Seemed like Russia was looking in back of closet for uniform and gun during last mobilization.  I can not imagine it is better.


Russia will be conscripting children and the elderly and sending them into battle in rags before this is over.

/if they're not already
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: So it looks like there was a lot more on the ship besides Bradley IFV's last month:

[Fark user image 600x539]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Polish Hussar: A short thread on the Russians being so farking stupid:

[Link][Fark user image image 600x922]

Russia military has history of being idiot.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yzGqp3R4Mx4]


More detailed, but still funny, account of the Voyage of the Damned:

The Russian 2nd Pacific Squadron - Voyage of the Damned
Youtube 9Mdi_Fh9_Ag
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This just in... Ukraine is getting Leopard 2 tanks
and Zelesnky is STILL ALIVE!!!!
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
UK, Poland to build new temporary villages in Ukraine
 
fasahd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't know if anyone got to this yesterday. Time for more popcorn...
Oligarchs bash Putin's regime
Youtube 7aRI-L8xmRs
 
ptr2void
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: So it looks like there was a lot more on the ship besides Bradley IFV's last month:

[Fark user image 600x539]


Looks like a lot of painting is going to be happening.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

goodncold: Saw reports on Reddit that the challenger 2 tanks and other assorted IFV are now ready for combat in Ukraine.

Shortly we will hear stories of how the Russians have destroyed hundreds of them.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no wayhttps://www.volunteeringukraine.com a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (embroidered shirts make good Easter gifts... I think.  I haven't found a site selling those decorated eggs)

Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Agile Ukraine, Lumbering Russia

The Promise and Limits of Military Adaptation

/You may need a new private window.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RobSeace: Amnesty Report Says 'Hypocrisy' Of Western States Laid Bare By Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Leave it to Amnesty International to find the real villains in this war: the US and its allies.


The signature call of the Tankie: It's really all the USs' fault! they bad, we good! *sounds of indiscriminate civilian slaughter in background*
 
