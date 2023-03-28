 Skip to content
(News 12 Westchester)   Math question: If a substitute teacher's pay rate is $105 a day and she only works two days, but was mistakenly paid $27,300 per day, but after taxes a total of $27,111.03 was deposited into her account...oops I don't have enough characters to finish   (newjersey.news12.com) divider line
52
989 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2023 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You forgot to carry the bum.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Combat pay.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they underpaid her, you know it would be years before she even saw the inside of a courtroom.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crime is only paying a teacher $105 for 8 hours work.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only poor people are criminals in America.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$105/day as a substitute teacher?

/sign me up never!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King of the Hill - Lucky's Costco Settlement Story
Youtube IcLbHUBoDpI
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB

1982 High School, 11th grade

Had a substitute teacher for Spanish 2 one day. She made everyone get in pairs to do some workbook stuff.

"Work quietly in pairs please"

So in the back of the room, a guy and a girl who were dating put their desks together and she gave him a handy under the desk.

The girl gets up.

Sub: Where do you think you're going missy?"
Girl: To the girl's room
Sub: No. Sit down. You think I'm stupid? I saw what you were doing.
Girl: Huh?
Sub: Go back, sit down and wipe your hands on your pants.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I subbed between college and grad school.  I think I got $55 a day (year 2000).  It was complete hell.  I had zero control of the kids (middle school).  I have complete respect for subs who can do it, and teachers too.  It also inspired me to really do well in grad school and never become a teacher.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking taxes were withheld because the system automatically assumed she'd be making $55k per week for the remainder of the year?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: I subbed between college and grad school.  I think I got $55 a day (year 2000).  It was complete hell.  I had zero control of the kids (middle school).  I have complete respect for subs who can do it, and teachers too.  It also inspired me to really do well in grad school and never become a teacher.


I used to like when the teacher put out a piece of paper so everyone could write there names on it and then the teacher reading them back...

I always laughed at those silly names.

Al Coholic
Ben Dover
etc
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They thought she was a substitute administrator or perhaps an outside consultant.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: stuhayes2010: I subbed between college and grad school.  I think I got $55 a day (year 2000).  It was complete hell.  I had zero control of the kids (middle school).  I have complete respect for subs who can do it, and teachers too.  It also inspired me to really do well in grad school and never become a teacher.

I used to like when the teacher put out a piece of paper so everyone could write there names on it and then the teacher reading them back...

I always laughed at those silly names.

Al Coholic
Ben Dover
etc


Fark user imageView Full Size


Side note, have a cousin that subbed for a few years at local elementary schools.  With the stories she told, I'm sure she has a few literal skeletons buried in her closet...
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I think I got $55 a day (year 2000).  It was complete hell.  I had zero control of the kids (middle school).  I have complete respect for subs who can do it, and teachers too.  It also inspired me to really do well in grad school and never become a teacher.


I had a HS Geometry teacher, he wasn't a substitute, but was old and had hearing aids.  Some students would whisper to him, he'd turn up his hearing aids and then they'd talk real loud so he'd turn them way down.  They'd then sneak out of class and go get snacks.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Side note, have a cousin that subbed for a few years at local elementary schools.


My uncle once subbed in my high school. I never had him for any of my classes but my friends did. He had some wonderful stories.

He would tell them to me and I always knew the kids he was talking about.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We want quality teachers but we want to pay them what we'd pay a burger flipper.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You make almost $20/hr starting at chains like Popeyes or BK in the Northeast because they have a hard time finding people. You'd clear more than a sub and wouldn't have to fall back on grand theft larceny or whatever. If she was going to take a risk on stealing 21k, she should have taken it to a casino made a straight bet in one shot, kept the winnings and returned the original amount... Or gone to jail if she lost. Because that's not gonna let it slide money and it's a few million from flee the country money. All I'm saying is if my employer accidentally put $4 million in my account, I'd be in south America.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Uhh one sec, She was mistakenly paid 27k a day but only 27,111.03 was deposited into her account? So here's my question, who exactly is screwing who? Yeah she should return it however it seems like they were deliberately trying to screw her over a days pay to start with. 54k was the total of two days overpayment but only 27 was deposited? Looks like everyone there needs to either go back to school or grow some ethics.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In looking up Larceny statues in Connecticut it sounds like these charges are dubious at best given that they gave her the funds. Her real mistake was communicating with them about it
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Uhh one sec, She was mistakenly paid 27k a day but only 27,111.03 was deposited into her account? So here's my question, who exactly is screwing who? Yeah she should return it however it seems like they were deliberately trying to screw her over a days pay to start with. 54k was the total of two days overpayment but only 27 was deposited? Looks like everyone there needs to either go back to school or grow some ethics.


Huh? The payroll software assumed she made some exorbitant amount ($27k/day) and took tax accordingly. Nothing deliberate or weird about that
 
Merltech
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Never buy anything. Stick it in a savings account and wait till the last second to take back out. Might not make much, but it will pay for the inconvenience of it.  Note: This might not work, but I sure would try it.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If schools want subs to do more than babysit, pay them more than babysitters.

They got subs doing the lunch duty too.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Where does she live that they only take $189 in taxes on $27K ? I wanna live there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Honestly, anyone that puts themselves in the no-win position of being a teacher purely for altruistic reasons *deserves* a lottery-size payout.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Uhh one sec, She was mistakenly paid 27k a day but only 27,111.03 was deposited into her account? So here's my question, who exactly is screwing who? Yeah she should return it however it seems like they were deliberately trying to screw her over a days pay to start with. 54k was the total of two days overpayment but only 27 was deposited? Looks like everyone there needs to either go back to school or grow some ethics.


That's the correct amount. When you hear, or read about, rich people biatching about paying too much taxes, this is what they're complaining about.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mangoose: If they underpaid her, you know it would be years before she even saw the inside of a courtroom.


If they underpaid her, it would be a civil issue. If they overpay her, it is a criminal one.

Sure, in this case the employer is a school but the law works identically if it is a sole proprietorship and your owner is intentionally stealing from you, like a restaurant owner stealing a server's tips to pay the cooks. Somehow, that theft is a civil issue but if the worker kept money owed to the owner, it would be criminal theft.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I love how people think that just because some glitch put a bunch of numbers into your bank account that you can magically keep all of that. What world do they think they live in?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Where does she live that they only take $189 in taxes on $27K ? I wanna live there.


Connecticut. Everyone knows that taxes are low here.
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

grokca: The crime is only paying a teacher $105 for 8 hours work.


She's a substitute teacher. What does she do? She either asks what lesson the teacher was doing and tells you to read that chapter, or puts on a crappy movie that is at least 20 years old and is somehow more boring than actual schoolwork. Her only real job is to be someone with some vague semblance of authority to keep the zoo animals from rampaging in the absence of adult presence.  You can pick up one of those guys outside home depot to do that.

Sure teachers should be paid more. Substitute teachers? Give them a sandwich, a crisp $10, and a 40oz malt liquor (at the end of the day of course) and tell them they're lucky to get that because their job can basically be replace by writing "read the chapter you're on" on the chalk board. Or whatever new fangled technology has replaced chalk.
Which is another problem I have, since when have kids gotten too good to go outside and bang chalk erasers together? Choking on clouds of chalk dust is what prepares you for honest hardworking jobs like mining coal.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Netrngr: Uhh one sec, She was mistakenly paid 27k a day but only 27,111.03 was deposited into her account? So here's my question, who exactly is screwing who? Yeah she should return it however it seems like they were deliberately trying to screw her over a days pay to start with. 54k was the total of two days overpayment but only 27 was deposited? Looks like everyone there needs to either go back to school or grow some ethics.

That's the correct amount. When you hear, or read about, rich people biatching about paying too much taxes, this is what they're complaining about.


If I made $27k/day pre-tax, I wouldn't really be biatching (says guy who makes far, far, far, from that much).  Then again, if I made that much money I would have a better deal lined up with my employer (should could be myself), putting the max into 401k/IRA/other accounts to reduce my tax burden.

Rich people complaining about being taxed too much aren't using the financial advisers.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: If schools want subs to do more than babysit, pay them more than babysitters.

They got subs doing the lunch duty too.


shiat, I'd love to find a babysitter who will watch my kids for 8 hours for $105.
 
WyDave
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Payroll office IT guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Netrngr: Uhh one sec, She was mistakenly paid 27k a day but only 27,111.03 was deposited into her account? So here's my question, who exactly is screwing who? Yeah she should return it however it seems like they were deliberately trying to screw her over a days pay to start with. 54k was the total of two days overpayment but only 27 was deposited? Looks like everyone there needs to either go back to school or grow some ethics.

That's the correct amount. When you hear, or read about, rich people biatching about paying too much taxes, this is what they're complaining about.


People making just shy of $3 million a year paying a total tax rate of just shy of 50% doesn't rustle my jimmies. People making ridiculous sums of money should pay significant taxes on it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Choking on clouds of chalk dust is what prepares you for honest hardworking jobs like mining coal.


Now the kids go up to the "white board" open the cap to the marker and take a deep breath.

When I went to school, we used dittos and sniffed the hell out of them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: CSB

1982 High School, 11th grade

Had a substitute teacher for Spanish 2 one day. She made everyone get in pairs to do some workbook stuff.

"Work quietly in pairs please"

So in the back of the room, a guy and a girl who were dating put their desks together and she gave him a handy under the desk.

The girl gets up.

Sub: Where do you think you're going missy?"
Girl: To the girl's room
Sub: No. Sit down. You think I'm stupid? I saw what you were doing.
Girl: Huh?
Sub: Go back, sit down and wipe your hands on your pants.


My 11th grade CSB.
Teacher up front talking, suddenly he says to one of the girls (a rather hot one) "Jenny (or whatever), can you close your legs please? That's very distracting."
Jenny was wearing an above the knee skirt and apparently she had on some very shear panties. And she had her legs spread about as far as the desk would allow.
She did seem pretty mortified though.  Of course everyone turned to look at her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I love how people think that just because some glitch put a bunch of numbers into your bank account that you can magically keep all of that. What world do they think they live in?


"finders, keepers?"
 
meanmutton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I love how people think that just because some glitch put a bunch of numbers into your bank account that you can magically keep all of that. What world do they think they live in?


They live in your made-up fantasy land because no one has suggested that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: stuhayes2010: I subbed between college and grad school.  I think I got $55 a day (year 2000).  It was complete hell.  I had zero control of the kids (middle school).  I have complete respect for subs who can do it, and teachers too.  It also inspired me to really do well in grad school and never become a teacher.

I used to like when the teacher put out a piece of paper so everyone could write there names on it and then the teacher reading them back...

I always laughed at those silly names.

Al Coholic
Ben Dover
etc


Did that to our subs as well.
Sub: Wait, there are 28 of you here but there are like 40 names on this list? Are you trying to cover for your friends who are skipping? Did you think I wouldn't catch that?  John, are you here? Okay where is A. Gorilla? A. Gorilla better be here, because if....oh goddamit.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Jenny was wearing an above the knee skirt


reminds me of my first year of middle school. For us 7th grade.

First day of gym, when the girls came out in their new "yellow gym shorts"

Of course, they didn't fit so well on some of those girls.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Did that to our subs as well.


My class had 1500 students. About 1/3 of them were class clowns.

Me? I kept to myself and was always very quiet. But I enjoyed a good laugh so I would always try to get a seat in the back of the class to be near the class clowns.

Then, my eyes went. I couldn't see the board. So I had to sit closer to the board until I got glasses.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Bank error in your favor. Go directly to jail."
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meanmutton: WhackingDay: I love how people think that just because some glitch put a bunch of numbers into your bank account that you can magically keep all of that. What world do they think they live in?

They live in your made-up fantasy land because no one has suggested that.


FTFA: "Coley was charged with larceny in the first degree, according to police."

Or maybe larceny has a different definition that I'm not aware of.
 
cgremlin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: My 11th grade CSB.
Teacher up front talking, suddenly he says to one of the girls (a rather hot one) "Jenny (or whatever), can you close your legs please? That's very distracting."
Jenny was wearing an above the knee skirt and apparently she had on some very shear panties. And she had her legs spread about as far as the desk would allow.
She did seem pretty mortified though. Of course everyone turned to look at her.


Mine was similar, except I sat across from Roberta in U.S. History, and it happened on game days when the cheerleaders wore their outfits during the school day.  No one said boo about it (certainly not me), and not much work got done those mornings.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Mangoose: If they underpaid her, you know it would be years before she even saw the inside of a courtroom.

If they underpaid her, it would be a civil issue. If they overpay her, it is a criminal one.



It was a civil issue until she refused to give it back.  It wasn't her money.  She knew she couldn't keep it.

She should have put $20K in a 30-day CD, then stalled them for a month.  VirtualBank offers a 30-Day CD at 2.48%, so she could have gotten just short of $500.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cgremlin: happened on game days when the cheerleaders wore their outfits


I am now reminded of John Belushi in Animal House under the bleachers looking up skirts.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
On Jan. 31, a judge granted police a search warrant for Coley's bank records. Authorities say the results found the balance of the account at $19,863.89 on Feb. 8, which police say was seized promptly.

Dumbass. Take the money out of the bank, hide it, get arrested for larceny, get a lawyer for probation and interest free restitution and enjoy your structured loan.

Less painful than getting a real loan.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: On Jan. 31, a judge granted police a search warrant for Coley's bank records. Authorities say the results found the balance of the account at $19,863.89 on Feb. 8, which police say was seized promptly.

Dumbass. Take the money out of the bank, hide it, get arrested for larceny, get a lawyer for probation and interest free restitution and enjoy your structured loan.

Less painful than getting a real loan.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
