 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBRZ Baton Rouge)   Come for the water plant worker being fired for allegedly urinating in the water supply, stay for the unconcerned neighbor (video starting at 1:20)   (wbrz.com) divider line
16
    More: Awkward, Water supply, Accountability, Drinking water, parish's water plant, Closed-circuit television, parish officials, water supplies, Contamination  
•       •       •

479 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2023 at 10:50 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He then went on to say that he has no problem drinking piss water as he reached for another Coors Light.
 
EL EM
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What part of Germany is Baden Rouge in?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How else are you supposed to do quality control?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
shiat first the coke supply gets p.p. in it now the water is compromised!!
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I mean.... as long as it gets filtered after, who cares?  The water I'm drinking right now was probably T-Rex jizz at some point in time.  I'm good with it.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meh. By the time you drank the waters the piss would be so diluted as to be non-existent. Psychologically problematic but harmless.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wax_on: Meh. By the time you drank the waters the piss would be so diluted as to be non-existent. Psychologically problematic but harmless.


Yep.

Back in my apartment daze I swam in the pool every weekend until a baby puked on its bib and its mother rinsed the bib off in the pool.  Knowing full well the pool had no doubt been pissed in a zillion times and no doubt had rinsed plenty of unwashed butt holes, after that I just couldn't get in it without getting super creeped out.

Yet I'll happily jump in the ocean lol.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My physical geography professor told the class that the average water molecule on Earth has been inside an animal an average of four times. At some point in the past, your current drinking water was excreted from a living organism. I'm fine with it
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wild animals have done much worse to that reservoir.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...and I'd do it again.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We all eat or drink all kinds of horrible things pretty much every day. Even those of you with a vegan organic diet are still eating some kind of shiat because that's what fertilizer is. You can pretend the guy making your pizza for 12 bucks an hour didn't spit on it before he shoved it in the oven because he hates you for making him do his job. Or, you can pretend the guy that just made your sandwich didn't just beat off on break and didn't even bother to wash his hands. The world is a sick gross place. You're welcome for the images.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: We all eat or drink all kinds of horrible things pretty much every day. Even those of you with a vegan organic diet are still eating some kind of shiat because that's what fertilizer is. You can pretend the guy making your pizza for 12 bucks an hour didn't spit on it before he shoved it in the oven because he hates you for making him do his job. Or, you can pretend the guy that just made your sandwich didn't just beat off on break and didn't even bother to wash his hands. The world is a sick gross place. You're welcome for the images.


...you're not supposed to reveal company secrets like that...sheesh...
 
RubberBandMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Homeopathic urine cures?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.