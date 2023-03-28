 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Dope Pope? Nope   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
10
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Francis needs to lighten up like his buddy JPII.
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'The 86-year-old sitting pontiff, it appeared, has some serious drip,'

Thought there was a cure for that, but who knows what goes on at the Vatican
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 greens on main about this.  Belongs in entertainment.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pablo Xavier, a 31-year-old construction worker from the Chicago area who declined to share his last name over fears that he could be attacked for creating the images

/ oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People thought this photo was real? Plastic edges and all?
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He now goes by Pope Daddy.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: People thought this photo was real? Plastic edges and all?


We're not all as insightful as you.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought it was real but only cuz. 1. Even Florida was cold in the last week so maybe Italy can get a bit nippy. 2. The budget for the pope's wardrobe is probably more than ill make in my lifetime so why wouldn't they go all out to keep an 80 plus year old head of state warm thus alive? Just saying it does kinda all track.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
