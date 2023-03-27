 Skip to content
(Reuters)   These German leopards only eat orc faces...and they have just arrived in Ukraine   (reuters.com) divider line
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What's the big deal, it's just two tanks.
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked this statement on the video below: Ukrainian combat pilot: 'I'd prefer an Apache'
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon the Abrams will arrive. They love taking pictures of orcs:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


have the tanks been rampaging unabated across all of Europe, and only now reached Ukraine because they cannot be reasoned with and will not stop until Putin is dead?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PANZERLIED LIRICS - The German Tank Tiger song
Youtube tD9InNdYU78



But in a good way, don't cha know.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

neapoi: What's the big deal, it's just two tanks.



I had to read it like 3 times to get past that.

<pre-coffee brain is dumm>
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My the blood of the russian invaders flow early and often.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

neapoi: What's the big deal, it's just two tanks.


imcdb.orgView Full Size


"You're welcome..."
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If only we had learned the lessons the Germans learned from the WWII.

/I begin to believe that the US missed an important fork in the road following the Civil War.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: [Fark user image image 625x611]

have the tanks been rampaging unabated across all of Europe, and only now reached Ukraine because they cannot be reasoned with and will not stop until Putin is dead?


German tanks are named after big cats because instead of human operators, each one is a cybernetic organism operated by a predatory cat brain in a jar. In Germany, they roam freely; you can often find them napping in sunny meadows or breaking into box factories.

One disadvantage is that these tanks can easily be distracted by laser pointers, but fortunately Russian technology has regressed significantly since the beginning of the war; they haven't been able to generate a coherent beam of light since October, and experts expect that Russia will lose the capacity to make pottery and control fire by mid-summer.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: or breaking into box factories.


That there, I say that there, will get a Funny every damn time.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: My the blood of the russian invaders flow early and often.


I agree with your sentiment in principle, but the Russian troops are largely cannon fodder for Putin's megalomania.  At the risk of putting myself inside the heads of the invaders, I'd guess many/most of them would rather not be there.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: SpectroBoy: My the blood of the russian invaders flow early and often.

I agree with your sentiment in principle, but the Russian troops are largely cannon fodder for Putin's megalomania.  At the risk of putting myself inside the heads of the invaders, I'd guess many/most of them would rather not be there.


That is probably true and I am sad for them. But, if the only way this ends is destroying the invaders then what choice is there? Two wrongs don't make a right and one side is defending their own homeland from invaders.

Also, the russians in Ukraine are doing excessively terrible things. Not just attempting to take territory. Bombing hospitals & schools, rape, torture, etc.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Those T-34s are in for a bad time.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: The Weekend Baker: SpectroBoy: My the blood of the russian invaders flow early and often.

I agree with your sentiment in principle, but the Russian troops are largely cannon fodder for Putin's megalomania.  At the risk of putting myself inside the heads of the invaders, I'd guess many/most of them would rather not be there.

That is probably true and I am sad for them. But, if the only way this ends is destroying the invaders then what choice is there? Two wrongs don't make a right and one side is defending their own homeland from invaders.

Also, the russians in Ukraine are doing excessively terrible things. Not just attempting to take territory. Bombing hospitals & schools, rape, torture, etc.


Yes, this is how Russia fights its wars.
 
