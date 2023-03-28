 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Notoriously bigoted and hate-fueled Texas school district board votes to leave the one decent Texas association that promotes educational excellence, inclusiveness, and racial equality   (wfaa.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lol the free market comment is especially stupid
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll bet the word 'woke' was thrown around by Republicans.

Oh, LOOK.

"Their tax money is being weaponized against them, it's being weaponized against their children, and it's being weaponized against their values by funding an organization that is working to push dangerous woke ideology on school children across the state of Texas," the Republican from Waxahachie told WFAA.
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So TASB provides services to Texas school boards, probably at a discount because they aren't full time jobs and they can have their employees work for a bunch of districts, and now the local school boards are going to handle those services themselves?  The school will spend a lot more money farming it out to a school board member or one of their friends.  This is just a grift.  When the school budget goes sky high because of the grift will the parents complain?  No, they aren't paying attention.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"And let me tell you, while Carroll is the first to leave TASB, they will not be the last," said Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Violently proud of their ability to be absolutely mocked by all.

Talked to a Texan yesterday who was shocked that anyone would mock Texas. He walked away as I was still literally doubled over, crying from laughter, pointing, wheezing.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Notoriously bigoted and hate-filled" = "care more about their children than the teacher's union."
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't understand why they don't embrace Critical Race Theory.  CRT doesn't call white people racist.  It postulates, with much evidence, that society has taken over the job of of racial bias by creating a systemic environment of inequity, inequality and disadvantage for people of color.  No personal effort or guilt is actually required.

So why oh why are they upset about CRT?  Oh wait, now I remember.  They're stupid.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TASB is a non-partisan, member association that has worked for nearly 75 years to support school boards and strengthen Texas public schools. Our non-profit programs and services are designed to help districts save taxpayer money - keeping resources in the classroom where they belong.

See there's your problem - they're seeking a partisan for-profit association that will weaken Texas public schools.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Woke is the new "communism"/ACORN/antifa boogieman.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Civil War can still be lost.

                             --Barbara Fields
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: "Notoriously bigoted and hate-filled" = "care more about their children than the teacher's union."


Let's get specific, what policies are you referring to here?
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Woke is the new "communism"/ACORN/antifa boogieman.


It's not the racism that's the issue, it's the people who noticed!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They are fighting for the freedom to hate who they want, and to teach that some people are inferior to others because reasons.
They refuse to treat everyone as equals, or to keep their searing hatred of "others" to themselves. To them, this is about freedom: freedom to be themselves and believe what they want without guilt. They claim local sovereignty and refuse the more cosmopolitan beliefs and practices of the wider world.

And it has an obvious end goal: overturning Brown v Board of education, and reestablishing the "separate but equal" doctrine. This evil may be starting at the local level, but they have a dream of imposing their hatred on the entire Nation.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I don't understand why they don't embrace Critical Race Theory.  CRT doesn't call white people racist.  It postulates, with much evidence, that society has taken over the job of of racial bias by creating a systemic environment of inequity, inequality and disadvantage for people of color.  No personal effort or guilt is actually required.

So why oh why are they upset about CRT?  Oh wait, now I remember.  They're stupid.


They're not stupid, they just don't want to admit they're part of the problem. One of the structures that enforced racism without being explicitly racist is 80% white/Asian suburban school districts really big on "local control".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
