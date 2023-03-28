 Skip to content
(Boston Herald)   There once was a beach in Nantucket   (bostonherald.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Finally, just once!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And, impressed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Alas, Mrs. August11 and I have been going out to Nantucket since the 80s. Then Ted Danson was spotted at one of the cafes in Town. Then hedge funds started buying up properties. The cottage we rented in 2017 cost us 1500 per week. Last summer it went for 5500.

So the young, gravity ignoring b00bie parade is for Ted, not me.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Won't someone think of the children.  The children who will cry and be hungry at the sight of their life's nourishment.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Prudes can be found everywhere, and are readily spotted by their outrage of others getting attention for being beautiful and free, when they themselves are so ugly and repressed.

/Some of the people quoted for that story likely experience physical pain from the laughter of children and the joy of others.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pissing off all the right people. Please, proceed.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to a nude beach. Rarely are the naked people the ones you want to see naked.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barry, who said she's not a prude but...

LOL yes, you are.
 
maldinero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep.  Mr. Roper still has my binoculars
 
erktrek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dracos31: I've been to a nude beach. Rarely are the naked people the ones you want to see naked.


THIS..... German tourists on the beach in Santorini - thought it would be good, was most definitely not. Mustaches aren't just for hipsters apparently.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thing is, they've always been topless beaches - for men.

This is just finally recognizing that they shouldn't have laws that only affect one gender (or any one group) unless they can provide actual, substantial reasons for doing so.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: unless they can provide actual, substantial reasons for doing so.


Well, according to the Quran...
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erktrek: dracos31: I've been to a nude beach. Rarely are the naked people the ones you want to see naked.

THIS..... German tourists on the beach in Santorini - thought it would be good, was most definitely not. Mustaches aren't just for hipsters apparently.


Can confirm. I was exploring the beaches north of Santa Cruz and unintentionally walked into a nude beach. Ick.

/The people who go topless are never the people you *want* to go topless.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She says "free strip club" like that's a bad thing.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, who doesn't enjoy boobs?
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't want the season to begin," said Nantucket resident Beth Barry, who said she's not alone in that sentiment. "It's like having a free strip club. So many people didn't vote for it."

Whelp "So many people did vote for it"  Beth, so put on your big girl panties and get over it. That's how elections are supposed to work.
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dracos31: I've been to a nude beach. Rarely are the naked people the ones you want to see naked.


Of course not, you were there
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was suggested to the Herald that authorities and island inhabitants take into consideration a few key risk factors, including potential social media posts of young women in the nude that could go viral turning this tranquil oasis into an ogling destination.
Or, what about any sex offenders? There are three sex offenders listed as residing or working on Nantucket, "

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"it's like having free strip club"

No it's not. Not even close.

It's more like your great aunt stepping out of the shower that time she forgot you were visiting.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Its like a free strip club", so what, I can run up to these women and put dollars in their b-cracks? Are there random poles placed sporadically on the beach? Is there a disgusting buffet in the back being used by just one of the regulars and a stripper who hasn't eaten in days? How is it like a strip club exactly?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dracos31: I've been to a nude beach. Rarely are the naked people the ones you want to see naked.


You do not speak for me.

Or Ron.

cdn-webimages.wimages.netView Full Size



preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't want the season to begin," said Nantucket resident Beth Barry
i0.wp.comView Full Size

I WANT TO SPEAK TO THE BEACH'S MANAGER!!!!
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a feeling that if Beth really wants the bill repealed she should topless.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "I don't want the season to begin," said Nantucket resident Beth Barry
[i0.wp.com image 633x356]
I WANT TO SPEAK TO THE BEACH'S MANAGER!!!!


I don't care what anyone says, I like her haircut.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "I don't want the season to begin," said Nantucket resident Beth Barry
[i0.wp.com image 633x356]
I WANT TO SPEAK TO THE BEACH'S MANAGER!!!!


Just close your eyes.  But keep you mouth like that.

/And find a new hair stylist!
 
KoolerThanJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once was a beach in Nantucket
Where you can dig sand castles with a bucket
Town council voted 237 to 242
To allow a beach with a view
and if you don't like it, you can suck it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: And find a new hair stylist!


No. I like her hair.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These always turn into "you never see people at a nude beach that you want to see naked," I'm assuming by folks who don't own mirrors. I've always appreciated all body types. Suppose someone is a bit overweight or out of shape. In that case, I'm pleased, and as someone that battles body dysmorphia and unrealistic expectations of myself am a bit envious that they have come to terms with themselves and truly don't give a shiate about what some passerby thinks.

When things on the nude beach start getting too bulbous or floppy visually, I just tell myself I've walked into an impromptu live-action gathering of Lucian Freud models and consider myself lucky.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
An old lady with saggy brown tits
Finds a spot on the beach and then sits
I follow her cue
And get naked too
Causing screaming and multiple fits.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brap: I've always appreciated all body types. Suppose someone is a bit overweight or out of shape. In that case, I'm pleased


Wanna start a newsletter?  I can edit it.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: "I don't want the season to begin," said Nantucket resident Beth Barry, who said she's not alone in that sentiment. "It's like having a free strip club. So many people didn't vote for it."


It's so unfortunate that Beth is being frog-marched at gunpoint to the beach to be forced to witness all those... wait, what? She can just... choose to look away, or... not go to the beach? Huh.

/was at a topless beach once in the Caribbean
//even the 20-something girls there had lost the battle with gravity
///VentureBrothersMournfulTits.mp4
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This weeks weather report
Mon 44
Tues 37
Wed 44
Thrs 41
Fri  43
Sat 55 (rain and 34 mph wind )
Sun 46
Fark user imageView Full Size
( It's ok, it's a male steel nipple )
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Queequeg, did I ever tell you the story of the great white whale?
 
Thwack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Can confirm. I was exploring the beaches north of Santa Cruz and unintentionally walked into a nude beach. Ick.

/The people who go topless are never the people you *want* to go topless.



Oh please.  Firstly, they are not there for your benefit, or to be looked at for the general viewing pleasure of everyone on the beach.  They are there enjoying the beach without feeling the need to cover themselves unnecessarily.

Secondly, I've been to few nude beaches and honestly, some of your grandmothers still have it going on.
 
