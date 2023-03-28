 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(People Magazine)   Perez had a rough start in life that began with him being thrown from a moving vehicle when he was a puppy to living at a shelter for over 650 days. Despite all of this he's full of love & wishes for his own forever home in time for a future Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
79
    More: Woofday, Animal, Florence Area Humane Society, Human physical appearance, Writing, Fur, year-old dog, PEOPLE's free daily newsletter, South Carolina  
•       •       •

591 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 29 Mar 2023 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



79 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 700x1113]


Well obviously, that lizard was a meanie!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My parent's new pup. Being the boomers they are, they paid for a pure-breed from another state instead of adopting locally.

My brother and I had to drive about 10 hours round trip to go pick him up for them.

I had to ride for a stretch of that with that lil booger sitting on me. It was terrible. I had to smell puppy breath. I got licked. I dunno if I'll ever be the same again.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
It still haunts me that someone did this to my kitten when I was a kid.

No, he didn't survive.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Boudyro: [Fark user image 425x566]

My parent's new pup. Being the boomers they are, they paid for a pure-breed from another state instead of adopting locally.

My brother and I had to drive about 10 hours round trip to go pick him up for them.

I had to ride for a stretch of that with that lil booger sitting on me. It was terrible. I had to smell puppy breath. I got licked. I dunno if I'll ever be the same again.


♥♥

The horror, the horror!  :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

puffy999: It still haunts me that someone did this to my kitten when I was a kid.

No, he didn't survive.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

puffy999: It still haunts me that someone did this to my kitten when I was a kid.

No, he didn't survive.


I'm so sorry 💔
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Boudyro: [Fark user image image 425x566]

My parent's new pup. Being the boomers they are, they paid for a pure-breed from another state instead of adopting locally.

My brother and I had to drive about 10 hours round trip to go pick him up for them.

I had to ride for a stretch of that with that lil booger sitting on me. It was terrible. I had to smell puppy breath. I got licked. I dunno if I'll ever be the same again.


You're a good son to make such sacrifices.

And while I only get rescues, I acknowledge the role that qualitybreeders play.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 509x720]


BRILLIANT!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Good Lord!
How?! Why?!
.
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/28/us/great-dane-21-puppies-trnd/index.html
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Type type delete.

/had some choice words for the assholes who did that to this dog
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

xanadian: Type type delete.

/had some choice words for the assholes who did that to this dog


Right there with you 🤬

If I ever witnessed that I wouldfind and eliminate the waste of space who did it.  It would be a mitzvah.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

xanadian: Type type delete.

/had some choice words for the assholes who did that to this dog


You and me both  :/
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 850x640]


New form of keylogger?? 🤔
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 850x640]


I've heard of peripherals that can act as sensors, but that's something new.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 850x640]


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 479x363]


💜💜💜
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 850x640]


I too want a boop button for my keyboard.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size


Bebe Pidgeon. See they exist.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This comic reminded me of when my stepmother & sibling moved in with their lab, Scuba.
Our Jax was a picky eater, Scuba was not. We would offer Jax veggies, he would accept them politely, and then set them on the floor and ignore them. Scuba would show up and steal the veggies from Jax's pile. Eventually, Jax realized how much more table food Scuba was getting because of this, and begrudgingly would eat some of the veggies, instead of setting them aside

Scuba on the left, Jax on the right
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I think someone has started contemplating "inside"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x575]

This comic reminded me of when my stepmother & sibling moved in with their lab, Scuba.
Our Jax was a picky eater, Scuba was not. We would offer Jax veggies, he would accept them politely, and then set them on the floor and ignore them. Scuba would show up and steal the veggies from Jax's pile. Eventually, Jax realized how much more table food Scuba was getting because of this, and begrudgingly would eat some of the veggies, instead of setting them aside

Scuba on the left, Jax on the right
[Fark user image 425x318]


♥♥
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 79 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.