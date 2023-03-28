 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KMOV St. Louis)   It took a whole 40 minutes for this guy to violate the order of protection he was given   (kmov.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Restraining order, James D. Crump Jr., protection order, ST. LOUIS, Parking lot, Saturday, violation of a protection order, St. Clair  
•       •       •

917 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2023 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should've scrolled down to the ads.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being served with an order of prostitution sounds better, and is how I read it.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just proving the order was unnecessary by getting that close to the complainant and not killing that person.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is being held with no bond.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Way to go, dipshiat.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The way this usually goes is released after a 24 hour stay, told not to do it again, does it again, lather rinse repeat, eventually kills or at least severely assaults victim.

Legal system:  "Well there was nothing we could do about it"
 
Thoreny
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm certain that had we sent out a social worker instead he wouldn't have done what he did.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: The way this usually goes is released after a 24 hour stay, told not to do it again, does it again, lather rinse repeat, eventually kills or at least severely assaults victim.

Legal system:  "Well there was nothing we could do about it"


I propose we replace this practice with instead having them violated for 40 minutes, by a meth-crazed silverback gorilla hopped up on viagra

/it will cut down on repeat offenses rather nicely
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: The way this usually goes is released after a 24 hour stay, told not to do it again, does it again, lather rinse repeat, eventually kills or at least severely assaults victim.

Legal system:  "Well there was nothing we could do about it"


Until you have bags of cash, then suddenly that one time restraining order violating turns into jail and a 6 month wait for a trail.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.