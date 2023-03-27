 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTUL Tulsa)   Do not try this while driving unless you pass GO and collect $200   (ktul.com) divider line
5
    More: Fail, Minnesota, Board game, popular board game, Video game, Sheriff, Chisago County Sheriff's Office, Parker Brothers, Monopoly (game)  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2023 at 1:50 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wrong card is all.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dumbass. Those only work in Carver Co.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gotta wonder how long he was sitting on that gag.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Everybody tries "get out of jail free." The real winner is "bank error in your favor" followed closely by "win a beauty contest."
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Everybody tries "get out of jail free." The real winner is "bank error in your favor" followed closely by "win a beauty contest."


Or you know, come in a close second.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.