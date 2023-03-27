 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Drop and give me 200 mouse-clicks   (therecord.media)
30
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does Air Force cyber defense wear camo?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A branch just for cyber?

A/s/l?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't see it.  Imagine the Air Force, which is good at flying, going around to all the other branches and telling them how to fly their aircraft.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is for the elite keyboard warriors.
The filthy console players fly drones.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't there other agencies already in existence that do this stuff?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get Barron. I hear he's great at the cyber.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wrote that memo, Marc Silvestri?

cdn.imagecomics.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Why does Air Force cyber defense wear camo?


Because in space no one can see you're green.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Military leadership: "We need a new branch, the Cyber Force!"
The Public: "OK, but no more money will be budgeted. This new branch will be funded from each of the current branches' budget."


+++Crickets+++
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: A branch just for cyber?

A/s/l?


I put on my ACU and my beret cap.

The problem with this whole idea is that unlike Space Force (which was basically just a "there are too many pilots and we have drones now" fix to a problem only Air Force had) every branch, to include even Coasties, has a cyber team.  How are you going to unmake all of those groups to unify in a Cyber Force?

I think it is way too late to do this and it would be way better to make the Cyber Excepted Service a much bigger thing and get rid of all the military trappings that are unnecessary anyway.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Aren't there other agencies already in existence that do this stuff?


You'll never expand the military-industrial complex with that attitude.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Divert money intended for building new aircraft carriers to fund the cyber force.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so the job is to click on DOWNLOAD, NEXT and INSTALL ..?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: people in my Air Force specialty went to the Space Force after the split. I'm guessing more people would go if it splits again.

/Satcom
//weird career field, part of our school was at an Army base (Ft Gordon, Georgia).
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Should have come decades before Space Force.
 
VoodooTaco [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Aaaannnnddd... 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can't Space Force handle it?

I mean... cyberspace. It's in the name. At least it's a place they can actually get to.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: Imagine the Air Force, which is good at flying


The navy is better at flying.  Hell, even the marines are better.
 
RaisedOnATARI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A branch for cyber? I usually just use my hand.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nope.  No new branches.   Close that most stupid of boondoggles, space force first.
 
DeusXD
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
 "Cyber is a whole thing. It's a whole new field. We have some tremendous people. We're better at cyber than anybody else in the world."

"US military needs 7th branch just for cyber, current and former leaders say"

That rambling nonsense actually matches the headline and now I'm scared that our government just calls it "cyber" on a regular basis.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Aren't there other agencies already in existence that do this stuff?


Cyber Force is to the Alphabet Soup as Wormhole X-treme! is to Stargate Command.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: Can't see it.  Imagine the Air Force, which is good at flying, going around to all the other branches and telling them how to fly their aircraft.


The US Air Force is a logistics company.  But instead of packages it's supplies and bombs.

Also, the Air Force is probably in support of this, they really want to shake that Chair Force moniker.

/CSB: once marked targets for an inter-service close air support competition.  Spent a week in the middle of a swamp watching every type of US military fixed wing CAS aircraft blowing up targets all day and night.  Other than the mosquitos it was pretty cool.
//Spent a lot of time working with CAS, but that was the only time I saw the whole gamut of the US arsenal.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 850x542]


Al Bundy and Jefferson (US Presidents)
Youtube sK8gytvGf_Y
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 850x542]


the people who thought like that are all long gone.  all we have now is next quarters profits and mass hysteria
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gee, good thing we don't have any other problems right now in this country besides this.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Aren't there other agencies already in existence that do this stuff?


There's already https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Cyber_Command which appears to involve the Marines, Navy, Army, Air Force and NSA.  Has been for... a while?

I vaguely recall there being a US Space Command before there was a Space Force, so maybe we have to have US Fark Command before we get Fark Force?
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Carpal tunnel now qualifies as a deferment.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
United States Cyber Ninjas

Thank Dog Trump isn't in office. It would totally happen.
 
