(TimeOut)   Unrealistic expectations totally ruining travel for people who didn't like traveling to begin with
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The front row of a concert is the best experience but the back row is the most fun. Learning to enjoy travelling to shiat neighborhoods is a similar analogy.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did NOT stay in hoity toity areas in Paris. We were in Port de Clichy which was a lovely area in an airBNB on the third floor. We took the train to get to the fancy areas, but in Amsterdam we stayed near the Central Station. small room, very clean. Nice Ibis Hotel.

I understand what they mean. You can have moments... but that shiat is STAGED yo. Just like most of social media. For me, being able to buy a baguette or have a coffee and chill in a cafe, that was real. It was great.

I am grateful for my travels. It make me realize what a crappy place this country is that put businesses before people.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the Florence thread. Totally bullshiat that someone could be disappointed with Florence (except for crowded museums). Without being able to speak more than a dozen Italian words, visiting by myself, off-season when the flowers weren't even blooming, I found Florence to be full of wonder and friendly people who went out of their way to help me. I even inquired about some of the alleys with extensive graffiti, and they said that that was just political graffiti, and to ignore it.

// And I'm originally a New Yorker; that woman had no excuse.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silo123j: For me, being able to buy a baguette or have a coffee and chill in a cafe, that was real. It was great.

I am grateful for my travels. It make me realize what a crappy place this country is that put businesses before people.


Jeez, man.  That sucks.  What country are you in where you are not able to buy a baguette or have a coffee and chill in a café?

If you ever make it out to the U.S.A., you should try sourdough baguettes in San Francisco, or bagels or cronuts in NY, or beignets in New Orleans.  Those cities also have some really great cafés for coffee & chilling as well.

/If you're a Nork, you should be careful about criticizing your country on Internet postings.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Farking Hollywood.  It drills into us that liberal men are effeminate, that truckers are white men in blue jeans and flannel shirts, and that you aren't going to suffer from constipation while hustling through crowded cities on vacation.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I just got back from our eight day cruise yesterday. None of the ladies at the pool look anything like the ladies on the brochure at the pool. The food was decent, though not chef-prepared gourmet delicacies. One of the comedians was a complete hack. The other guy was reasonably funny. The excursions were about what I expected. I did snorkel with the turtles, though the turtles didn't feel like coming out that day. I I saw a land bridge in Aruba that had actually collapsed several years earlier, but they still touted it as a tourist attraction. I still had a great freaking time though. It's what you make of it, not what they make of it for you.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: The front row of a concert is the best experience but the back row is the most fun. Learning to enjoy travelling to shiat neighborhoods is a similar analogy.


This is the best analogy for travel I've ever seen.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hello! Welcome to your destination halfway around the world where you will soon discover you're still the same clueless asshole you've always been and that the people in your shiny tourist destination don't exist solely to entertain you and fulfill your idiotic fantasies. Please spend your money, have a spa day and leave
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The beach was so sandy that sand got into my clothes and was hard to wash off my skin."
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Once you view Japan as a mystical, gorgeous wonderland of sakura blossoms and Blade Runner-style skyscrapers, it's arguably only a short step to fetishising geishas and women dressed as maids or schoolchildren.

So would it be OK to jump the first step and go straight to fetishising geishas and women dressed as maids?

/asking for a friend
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ten thousand years from now, people will complain that the light from the star they see on the planet they are visiting is a let down and they just want to go home to Sol because Trappist-1g wasn't the gaia world they saw on the holonet.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Farking Hollywood.  It drills into us that liberal men are effeminate, that truckers are white men in blue jeans and flannel shirts, and that you aren't going to suffer from constipation while hustling through crowded cities on vacation.


j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Listen up you goddam kids. I have flown on Spirit Airlines. I have seen things that you couldn't even imagine. I'm going to say 2 words and let that sink into your tender brains. 'Pre-reclined seats'. You think travel is rough? Try getting rerouted from Chicago to Minneapolis after circling for two hours because your airline was not 'prioritized for landing.'  Then when you land In Minneapolis you sit on the tarmac another 3 hours without being allowed to disembark. Finally, you take off and land at O'Hare and were forced to sit on the plane for another 3 hours because your airline is not prioritized for a terminal while you watch multiple other planes land and disembark their passengers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

No Catchy Nickname: Once you view Japan as a mystical, gorgeous wonderland of sakura blossoms and Blade Runner-style skyscrapers, it's arguably only a short step to fetishising geishas and women dressed as maids or schoolchildren.

So would it be OK to jump the first step and go straight to fetishising geishas and women dressed as maids?

/asking for a friend


Oh please, it's the 21st century. We fantasize about cat girls and robots.
 
