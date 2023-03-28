 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Skydiver fears breaking leg when landing on ground. Chooses safety of power lines   (ktla.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Riverside County, California, good oven pan, Fire crews, unexpected landing, Temescal Creek (Riverside County), Lake Elsinore, California, Baking, Oven  
•       •       •

217 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2023 at 12:17 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Parachute landing frazzle?
 
dobro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dammit! There are ways...many...to avoid using a plural pronoun without betraying the gender of the person in question. It is really, really annoying to see "them" used when talking about an individual.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hope he ate some Tide pods before making that jump or his pants are forever toast.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


So, you're probably wondering how I got here...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 600x315]

So, you're probably wondering how I got here...


No, I have a pretty good idea how it happened.
montanaoutdoor.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dobro: Dammit! There are ways...many...to avoid using a plural pronoun without betraying the gender of the person in question. It is really, really annoying to see "them" used when talking about an individual.


Get used to it, because it's becoming standard everywhere.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.