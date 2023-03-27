 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Florida has the worst drivers in the country, and Jacksonville has the worst drivers in Florida. DUUUUVAAAALLLLLLLL   (news4jax.com) divider line
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If Minneapolis has some of the best drivers, the rest of you are in real trouble. The drivers here forget that we get real snow, every damn year. This morning Hwy 62 was shut down because a pickup drove into a bridge overpass. It was dry.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hahaha, gadp, hahaha Alaa.

Yeah, OK.
The cities with the best drivers are New York City, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Boston, and San Francisco, according to the study.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't see the problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can confirm after living in Florida for 23 years, this state has the absolute worst drivers in the nation.

It is a combination of the large number of elderly, the large number of crackheads and the large number of recent immigrants. You have to be the most defensive driver on earth to survive. At any moment, a driver will cross three lanes to turn left in front of you. Or you could be driving 45mph to a street and someone will pull right in front of you from a cross street, even when there is no one behind you. They could have waited 10 seconds and pulled out behind you after you passed but instead you have to lock up your brakes to keep from slamming into the rear of their vehicle. Psychos, all of them.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: and the large number of recent immigrants.


Recent state immigration of raised pickups with Flogrown stickers in the read windshield ruining the state.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I go to jacksonville a few times a year from work.

I learned to drive in NYC.

They make me nervous, there is no predictability to even them being dumbasses.

I make sure i have the rental with the most "Get the f out of the way" on the good credit card, and take out the rider for safety.

Seriously, its almost mad max down there.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: t is a combination of the large number of elderly,


I say this as someone in the know: the people who do driver's evaluations on the elderly, they themselves need driver's evals.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
BORTLES!
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Eleanor: You crashed your jet ski into a manatee?
Jason: Yeah. I'm from Jacksonville, Florida. It happens a lot.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Remember: Make America Florida!
 
suid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: [Fark user image 200x112] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oh, dip!
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's good to know I wasn't actually imagining things when I went to Orlando last month. And I learned to drive in another one of the top ten worst cities, too.

/Riverside, CA
//I've gotten better
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: The drivers here forget that we get real snow, every damn year.


When I lived in Orlando, my experience of Florida drivers was that they couldn't drive in the rain.  And it rained at least part of nearly every day.
 
freidog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I mean, being the best driver in Florida is basically only blowing a 1.8 on a breathalyzer, with a dead hooker hooker in the trunk doing 80 past a school bus stop right?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I believe it. It's been a few years since I've driven in Florida but I distinctly  remember being on a highway with someone doing the Ace.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have driven in Jacksonville and Miami, and Miami was definitely worse.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm seriously on the fence about Florida
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
tampabay.comView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I concur.  I've driven in the Tampa Bay area a number of times.  People down there are maniacs.  Not looking forward to driving down there again next week.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What is not funny at all about Florida is that stat about how many uninsured drivers there are.   That leads directly to a shiat ton of hit and run accidents in the state.  These brain dead feckwits drive off and leave someone maimed or worse because they have no insurance.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

freidog: I mean, being the best driver in Florida is basically only blowing a 1.8 on a breathalyzer, with a dead hooker hooker in the trunk doing 80 past a school bus stop right?


How did she manage to do 80 past a school bus stop while in a trunk and dead ?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
