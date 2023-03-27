 Skip to content
(MSN)   Look, it's REALLY unlikely that Bear Grylls would try to poison Ukraine's president, but, when you are a security guard for the archenemy of Vladimir "Polonium" Putin, you don't take ANY chances   (msn.com) divider line
19 Comments
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Urine isn't technically a poison.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I sincerely doubt Grylls was trying to poison Zelensky, but I guarantee there Are people trying to kill him.

And Zelensky has been one of Ukraine's greatest assets - a natural born leader who's charisma, bravery, and language skills have kept his country motivated and fighting while keeping supplies from allies flowing. So yes, the guards were right to seize the candy. It was likely safe, but Grylls wouldn't be the first useful idiot pootin has used to advance his evil plans.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who the fark is Bear Grylls, what is he doing in the Ukraine and if he is not fighting the Russians, I don't care.

I know that last one is not question, but I was on a tear and I ran out of farks to give.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Chocolate is probably ok
Just don't drink his "tea"
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Next time though say no to the lemonaid he offers.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You'd be a fool to trust a man who drinks his own piss for television.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
urine trouble..
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want a candy bar that tastes like piss either
 
electricjebus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, if I were going hiking with Bear Grylls I'd insist on filling my own canteen and packing my own trail mix.  I'm sure you probably don't drink your urine that often but that's one of those "...But you fark one goat" sort of things.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Urine isn't technically a poison.


Yeah, but I still don't want it in my morning coffee.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Urine isn't technically a poison.

Yeah, but I still don't want it in my morning coffee.


The piss is supposed to go into the corn flakes.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Who the fark is Bear Grylls


Bear Grylls is an adventurer, survival expert, hotel critic and urine aficionado. He is a former SAS paratrooper, a former television personality, and has dined on cast-off bloody salmon with former President Barack Obama. He is most famous for drinking dung juice and not surviving outdoors in the wild as expected, and can now add 'Once had Ukrainian President Zelensky reject my suspicious chocolate' to his noteworthy resume.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: Urine isn't technically a poison.

Yeah, but I still don't want it in my morning coffee.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well it WAS evil Bear Grylls, even though he tried to hide the goatee

img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Heavy metal isn't a reliable poison
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bear Grylls, on a scale from one to ten, urinate.
 
LouisZepher [SwearJar]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Urine isn't technically a poison.


It's a toxin.

Pissdrinker wants to chat with the free worlds number two enemy* and give him candy? Wierd way to get added to my FuckEm list, but at least you're added.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Tr0mBoNe: Urine isn't technically a poison.

It's a toxin.

Pissdrinker wants to chat with the free worlds number two enemy* and give him candy? Wierd way to get added to my farkEm list, but at least you're added.


Totally disregard that post. For some Mandela effect reason, I thought the headline said Russian leader.

I must need sleep.
 
