(Huffington Post)   It would take an unbelievably brave, or fantastically stupid TSA agent to try to get away with inappropriately groping an NFL defensive lineman at a security checkpoint   (huffpost.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him for going public with this.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't see any pics. I want to know all the lurid details.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TSA agents are not exactly known for their intelligence.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've done thousands of searches when I worked corrections.  I've seen searches done by the TSA they look rushed and sloppy and the agents are often unnecessarily abrasive.  It's not hard to do them properly.  Clothed body searches are by nature invasive which is why it's important to do it correctly.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These dudes fly all the damn time, so I'm pretty sure he's being on the up-and-up.  Because otherwise his life has just gotten a lot harder for no reason.

/We all know that TSA will take his complaint to heart and do the right thing.  They certainly won't put his name on a watch list and force him from flying again.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am 6' 4" 240. I get the feeling that I am targeted because of my size, like I could have weapon in my jeans. I travel infrequently but I get a firm pat down on both legs of trip. Seems ridiculous with the lidar scan. I am not particularly good looking so it's not that.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's long past time to abolish all the pieces of our post-September 11th paranoia and xenophobia. The Patriot Act, Homeland Security, the TSA, and ICE all need to go away.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was he wearing this shirt?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I know a TSA agent who used to be a stripper, who was one of the top earners in her club, before she found Jesus, who could probably get away with groping him.  She still has all of her assets.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing"

Isn't that the TSA's motto?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let's not forget that your average TSA agent is so stupid or crazy that even your local cops won't hire them,
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing"

Isn't that the TSA's motto?


Came here for this.

/As a native of Southern California, I still can't get used to calling them the LA Chargers.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You say that brave/stupid thing, but didn't Terry Crews say he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood producer?
 
synithium
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: It's long past time to abolish all the pieces of our post-September 11th paranoia and xenophobia. The Patriot Act, Homeland Security, the TSA, and ICE all need to go away.


Tsa
Youtube gHSRICZ_Z2s
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now that it's happening *to* instead of *by* the NFL, will they actually do more than the pretend to care,
 
Frederf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When you want the best, recruit on gas station screens.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby, you forgot racism as a cause, that works as well as stupidity.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Frederf: gas station screens


I know all 3 of those words but have no idea what they mean when grouped together like this.

Or even all 5 of these: recruit on gas station screens
 
TSA agent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I thought he was smuggling an anaconda.

Turns out it was a black mamba.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
responding with "you are the problem" and then being intimidated by more is typical authoritarian BS.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Subby missed "astonishingly horny".
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
TSA: "You know why I'm standing here?"
Passenger: "Um, you got Cs and Ds in high school?"
 
mtinker6
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: I am 6' 4" 240. I get the feeling that I am targeted because of my size, like I could have weapon in my jeans. I travel infrequently but I get a firm pat down on both legs of trip. Seems ridiculous with the lidar scan. I am not particularly good looking so it's not that.


Sure Jan
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
John Wayne out front shoulda toldja

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes, they feel your balls. They feel your penis. It is what they do. Otherwise people would hide things there. If you are picked for the extra inspection, it is embarrassing. I had it once. I do believe that the agent doing the search does not like it much. Would you? The new alternative is the x-ray machines.
This guy in the article just wants attention.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Touching Special Areas
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If the TSA is involved "fantastically stupid" goes without saying.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
John Wayne airport, huh?  I used to fly out of there fairly often.  One time, circa 2000, I accidentally went through security wearing my belt with a big metal buckle.  When that buckle didn't set off the metal detector I went to the security agents and told them that their machine might need to be checked or calibrated because I just went through with a helluva lot of metal on my body and didn't trigger an alarm.  Their response?

"We don't care.  Move along."

A year later 9/11 happened and so many people wrung their hands and asked, "How could this happen?  Why didn't security notice all those weapons and stop them?"  I didn't need to ask.

It looks like the pendulum at John Wayne has swung far too hard in the other direction.  Sooner or later they'll find the Goldilocks zone between complete apathy and sexual assault.  Any decade now, I'm sure.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Yes, they feel your balls. They feel your penis. It is what they do. Otherwise people would hide things there. If you are picked for the extra inspection, it is embarrassing. I had it once. I do believe that the agent doing the search does not like it much. Would you? The new alternative is the x-ray machines.
This guy in the article just wants attention.


They still have the hand-wands and the explosive-residue test kit, as well as the metal detector.  There's no farking reason whatsoever to do a physical pat down.  You are supposed to do a touch test using the back of your hand, not farking squeeze a man's ballsack just because you're a petty fark.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Now that it's happening *to* instead of *by* the NFL, will they actually do more than the pretend to care,


When did the NFL work as security screeners?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
TSA is managed by the Dept of No-HomoLand security, Bro. So chill.
 
