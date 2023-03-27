 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   "If it was me who committed this murder, I expect to be punished as any other person would be." Well alrighty then   (mlive.com) divider line
33
    More: Sick, Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Murder, Bathroom, Borderline personality disorder, Homicide, Abuse, Forensic science, Testimony  
•       •       •

1996 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2023 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's what remorse looks like. I hope she can keep an even keel.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spongebob did what now?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she freebased marijuanas before it happened.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure why it matters who, or what told you to do X.  Just because X said do Y. Isn't a valid reason.  When it's kill a child and put the in the trash.  Even it's God. That's just farking stupid.  Kill me and the kid. Otherwise fark you sponge 🧽 Bob. Wtf? fark this 👩
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame there is NOTHING the US could do to stop this before it happened.  I mean ABSOLUTLEY NOTHING could have been done.  She was a sick person, NOTHING could have been done.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I'm not sure why it matters who, or what told you to do X.  Just because X said do Y. Isn't a valid reason.  When it's kill a child and put the in the trash.  Even it's God. That's just farking stupid.  Kill me and the kid. Otherwise fark you sponge 🧽 Bob. Wtf? fark this 👩


The difference between God and Spongebob Squarepants is that God provided a substitute sacrifice at the last moment.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question, how are you not in a facility long before the crime, because of the loud insane argument that should happen before you kill a child.  ....?????? farking suspect 😒
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I'm not sure why it matters who, or what told you to do X.  Just because X said do Y. Isn't a valid reason.  When it's kill a child and put the in the trash.  Even it's God. That's just farking stupid.  Kill me and the kid. Otherwise fark you sponge 🧽 Bob. Wtf? fark this 👩


When your brain is generating X, X isn't actually telling you to do Y. The  idea that X is telling you Y is just how your brain is interpreting its own malfunction.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no snark.  Can't even bring myself to post a SpongeBob picture.  I'm sure there is one that could fit a darkly humorous theme, but I just can't do it.

Sad story all around.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it were me. It's the subjunctive.

/this is just horrid all the way
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: waxbeans: I'm not sure why it matters who, or what told you to do X.  Just because X said do Y. Isn't a valid reason.  When it's kill a child and put the in the trash.  Even it's God. That's just farking stupid.  Kill me and the kid. Otherwise fark you sponge 🧽 Bob. Wtf? fark this 👩

When your brain is generating X, X isn't actually telling you to do Y. The  idea that X is telling you Y is just how your brain is interpreting its own malfunction.


That's definitely insightful.  🤔
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: I bet she freebased marijuanas before it happened.


She's got borderline personality disorder, suffers from hallucinations, and freebased lines of Cocaine while suffering from Heroin comedown sickness. I'm honestly surprised she didn't go stabby on her whole family, just her daughter.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Serious question, how are you not in a facility long before the crime, because of the loud insane argument that should happen before you kill a child.  ....?????? farking suspect 😒


Because there are no facilities that can compel a nutjob to stay.  Everything is completely voluntary until a catastrophe happens.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think reading the actual headline broke my brain. IDIC, sure, but some sentences just are unexpectable.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh. This deeply sad thing must be parsed by something absurd, because of course it must:

"and blood spatter. He added that from the spatter patterns, it was clear Sutton fought for her life."

Not science! Not evidence! Not admissible!

You already have her confession. Don't make this about you and Dexter. That never happened.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Serious question, how are you not in a facility long before the crime, because of the loud insane argument that should happen before you kill a child.  ....?????? farking suspect 😒


She said she had a long history of fairly serious mental illness.  It sounded like she had developed kind of a defensive, terrible personality when interacting with her family.  They probably had become complacent and accepted her behavior as normal but didn't think she would actually kill anyone.

The bar for being involuntarily committed is pretty high - you have to be posing an immediate threat to yourself or others, and then they release people pretty quickly.  Unless it's a court-ordered thing or part of a sentence, people are usually in and out of mental health facilities in 1-3 days.

Unfortunately her family knew she was on a cocktail of illegal drugs but still let her hang around the kid.  That was their mistake, really.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Serious question, how are you not in a facility long before the crime, because of the loud insane argument that should happen before you kill a child.  ....?????? farking suspect 😒


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: I have no snark.  Can't even bring myself to post a SpongeBob picture.  I'm sure there is one that could fit a darkly humorous theme, but I just can't do it.

Sad story all around.


I was leaning towards the "Magic Conch" episode. But yeah.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: waxbeans: Serious question, how are you not in a facility long before the crime, because of the loud insane argument that should happen before you kill a child.  ....?????? farking suspect 😒

She said she had a long history of fairly serious mental illness.  It sounded like she had developed kind of a defensive, terrible personality when interacting with her family.  They probably had become complacent and accepted her behavior as normal but didn't think she would actually kill anyone.

The bar for being involuntarily committed is pretty high - you have to be posing an immediate threat to yourself or others, and then they release people pretty quickly.  Unless it's a court-ordered thing or part of a sentence, people are usually in and out of mental health facilities in 1-3 days.

Unfortunately her family knew she was on a cocktail of illegal drugs but still let her hang around the kid.  That was their mistake, really.


Wow.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure if she's got a really good lawyer or a really bad lawyer.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HER NAME IS NOT RICK!!!!

I am actually surprised it took this long for really bad kid shows to trigger parents.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Serious question, how are you not in a facility long before the crime, because of the loud insane argument that should happen before you kill a child.  ....?????? farking suspect 😒


My ex-SIL was bipolar. She once took off with my youngest nephew, telling him the whole family was dead. She believed that, I know. Thankfully, someone reported her when she ran out of gas in the next state. No physical harm done. She killed herself with pills years later.

Trying to get her help, even with insurance coverage, was a joke. A three-day hold was all she would get. After care? Pathetic and mostly non-existent. Just give her a prescription that'll turn her into a zombie, and call it a day.

Nobody cares enough until the headlines, and then people wonder how it happened.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
bittermang
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
SpongeBob demands sacrifice

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

khatores: waxbeans: Serious question, how are you not in a facility long before the crime, because of the loud insane argument that should happen before you kill a child.  ....?????? farking suspect 😒

She said she had a long history of fairly serious mental illness.  It sounded like she had developed kind of a defensive, terrible personality when interacting with her family.  They probably had become complacent and accepted her behavior as normal but didn't think she would actually kill anyone.

The bar for being involuntarily committed is pretty high - you have to be posing an immediate threat to yourself or others, and then they release people pretty quickly.  Unless it's a court-ordered thing or part of a sentence, people are usually in and out of mental health facilities in 1-3 days.

Unfortunately her family knew she was on a cocktail of illegal drugs but still let her hang around the kid.  That was their mistake, really.


And this is why the number one cause of child abduction is custody disputes.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bayoukitty: waxbeans: Serious question, how are you not in a facility long before the crime, because of the loud insane argument that should happen before you kill a child.  ....?????? farking suspect 😒

My ex-SIL was bipolar. She once took off with my youngest nephew, telling him the whole family was dead. She believed that, I know. Thankfully, someone reported her when she ran out of gas in the next state. No physical harm done. She killed herself with pills years later.

Trying to get her help, even with insurance coverage, was a joke. A three-day hold was all she would get. After care? Pathetic and mostly non-existent. Just give her a prescription that'll turn her into a zombie, and call it a day.

Nobody cares enough until the headlines, and then people wonder how it happened.


Sorry  to hear that. That's awful.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: waxbeans: Serious question, how are you not in a facility long before the crime, because of the loud insane argument that should happen before you kill a child.  ....?????? farking suspect 😒

[Fark user image image 500x617] Ask me how I know you've never been to a pentecostal church?


There is a lot of similarities between the Bible and SpongeBob. They are both pretty holey.
 
khatores
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mouser: khatores: waxbeans: Serious question, how are you not in a facility long before the crime, because of the loud insane argument that should happen before you kill a child.  ....?????? farking suspect 😒

She said she had a long history of fairly serious mental illness.  It sounded like she had developed kind of a defensive, terrible personality when interacting with her family.  They probably had become complacent and accepted her behavior as normal but didn't think she would actually kill anyone.

The bar for being involuntarily committed is pretty high - you have to be posing an immediate threat to yourself or others, and then they release people pretty quickly.  Unless it's a court-ordered thing or part of a sentence, people are usually in and out of mental health facilities in 1-3 days.

Unfortunately her family knew she was on a cocktail of illegal drugs but still let her hang around the kid.  That was their mistake, really.

And this is why the number one cause of child abduction is custody disputes.


Yes, a lot of it has to do with unfit parents but the system moves so slowly, the good parent gets worried and takes action. Sometimes both parents are terrible.

I've seen this happen a few times, and right now there's another situation which seems to be headed in that direction.  It messes the kids up too, because a significant portion of their childhood is characterized by an ongoing, vitriolic battle between their parents.  When they grow up, their perceptions of a relationship and parenting is clouded by that episode.BTW, I'm wondering where the girl's dad was in all this? Seems like he probably ran off.
 
zjoik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mouser: waxbeans: I'm not sure why it matters who, or what told you to do X.  Just because X said do Y. Isn't a valid reason.  When it's kill a child and put the in the trash.  Even it's God. That's just farking stupid.  Kill me and the kid. Otherwise fark you sponge 🧽 Bob. Wtf? fark this 👩

The difference between God and Spongebob Squarepants is that God provided a substitute sacrifice at the last moment.


The difference between god and spongebob is spongebob didnt commit genocide

+1 spongebob
/spingebob mocks god's flood
//Oh n0 it'S gonNa gET A liTTlE Wet! Whatever will a sponge do?
 
lilfry14
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Serious question, how are you not in a facility long before the crime, because of the loud insane argument that should happen before you kill a child.  ....?????? farking suspect 😒


My sister's brother in law will go crazy. Like he pulled out his own teeth, stabbed one of his parents. He got sent to a facility for I think a month where he became "normal" after some drugs. They released him and he stayed with my sister.

Once out, he was good for a month, and then he refused to take his medication, claiming it made him not himself. The problem is, himself will pull out his own teeth.

Anyways, my sister said he can't be forcefully sent back to the facility until he presents a danger and he can't be forced to take his medication.

So now you have to wait for him to present a danger and hope you can stop him before he does the dangerous thing. Like living with a time bomb.

//He lives with his parents now.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lilfry14: waxbeans: Serious question, how are you not in a facility long before the crime, because of the loud insane argument that should happen before you kill a child.  ....?????? farking suspect 😒

My sister's brother in law will go crazy. Like he pulled out his own teeth, stabbed one of his parents. He got sent to a facility for I think a month where he became "normal" after some drugs. They released him and he stayed with my sister.

Once out, he was good for a month, and then he refused to take his medication, claiming it made him not himself. The problem is, himself will pull out his own teeth.

Anyways, my sister said he can't be forcefully sent back to the facility until he presents a danger and he can't be forced to take his medication.

So now you have to wait for him to present a danger and hope you can stop him before he does the dangerous thing. Like living with a time bomb.

//He lives with his parents now.


Damn
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mouser: waxbeans: I'm not sure why it matters who, or what told you to do X.  Just because X said do Y. Isn't a valid reason.  When it's kill a child and put the in the trash.  Even it's God. That's just farking stupid.  Kill me and the kid. Otherwise fark you sponge 🧽 Bob. Wtf? fark this 👩

The difference between God and Spongebob Squarepants is that God provided a substitute sacrifice at the last moment.


Only the one time, and for a boy.

Ask Jepthah's daughter about substitute sacrifices for girls.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.